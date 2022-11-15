Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Jas Prince Speaks Out Following Takeoff’s Death
Jas Prince sends his condolences to Quavo following Takeoff’s death. Fans continue to mourn the loss of Takeoff, who was shot and killed on Tuesday morning in Houston. The rapper died at 28 but still, the amount of confirmed information surrounding the scenario is limited. However, Internet sleuths have put together the pieces to come up with concrete theories surrounding what led to Takeoff’s death.
musictimes.com
Takeoff Dead: Cardi B Makes Big Move for Late Rapper Amid Husband Offset’s Feud With Migos
Many artists from the hip-hop industry have paid their individual tributes to Takeoff after the news of his death started making headlines over the past few days. Cardi B, the wife of Offset who was infamously tangled in a beef with his former rap group Migos, recently made a big move for the late rapper.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial
IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
Migos Fans OUTRAGED After Offset's Emotional Speech At Takeoff's Funeral Is Leaked Online
Fans of the rap group Migos grew angry after a video from Takeoff's memorial service was leaked online. The controversial clip showed an emotional Offset, who's a member of the group and the late rapper's uncle, pleading with God for clarity over Takeoff's sudden death, RadarOnline.com has learned. Migos fans did not hold back with criticism after the video made its way across social media sites, especially because Takeoff's family requested no phones be used during the public memorial service. As RadarOnline.com reported, Takeoff was tragically shot outside of a downtown Houston bowling alley in the early morning hours of...
ETOnline.com
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine
Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating a sweet milestone with her beau, Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. The duo recently rang in two years together, taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday to celebrate their anniversary. "Yr 2 with U 💙," the 27-year-old rapper wrote alongside a series of photos featuring the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Offset & Cardi B Spotted Looking Somber Ahead Of Takeoff’s Memorial
The youngest Migo is being laid to rest in Atlanta today. Less than two weeks after losing his life in Texas, 28-year-old Takeoff’s loved ones are celebrating his memory today (November 11). Best known for his work in the Migos, the hip-hop community has been mourning his passing. TMZ...
Cardi B Says She Has ‘Struggled to Grasp’ Takeoff’s Death in Emotional Tribute: ‘I Am Heartbroken’
Shortly after Takeoff’s friends, family, and fans gathered to mourn the unexpected death of the Migos rapper at a funeral service on Friday, Cardi B took a reflective moment of her own to honor him. “Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives. The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and...
musictimes.com
Offset Pays Tribute To TakeOff, Clears Suspicions Against Him?
On Nov. 1, Migos member Takeoff was fatally shot at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas; the rapper was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene-and not long after, fans started to suspect that former Migos member Offset was behind the shooting. As tributes and heartfelt condolences started pouring in for...
Takeoff Funeral Photos: Thousands Mourn Slain Migos Rapper at Memorial
The Celebration of Life for Takeoff was hosted at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 11, 2022.
Popular Charlotte Braider Shanquella Robinson Mysteriously Dies While Vacationing With Friends In Mexico
Popular Charlotte braider Shanquella Robinson mysteriously died while vacationing in Mexico with her friends and her family is looking for answers after an unbelievable autopsy report.
‘Nailed it’: Lori Harvey Channels Beyoncé With ‘Me, Myself, and I’, ‘Check On It’ Halloween Costumes
Lori Harvey broke the internet over the weekend with her two Beyoncé-inspired Halloween costumes that paid homage to Queen Bey’s early music videos. Lori took to Instagram on Sunday to share the first of her two Beyoncé-inspired Halloween costumes. The look captured Bey’s 2003 music video for the single Me, Myself, and I.
musictimes.com
Takeoff Dead: Some Spine-Chilling Coincidences Amid Rapper's Death Revealed
Takeoff's unexpected death has shocked hip-hop fans, with many fans developing intriguing theories regarding his unfortunate fate. On November 1, the Migos rapper was shot and died at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. This happened only hours after he and his bandmate Quavo debuted their music video for "Messy."
Quavo Reacts to Death of Takeoff
Quavo is breaking his silence after witnessing the shooting death of his nephew and bandmate Takeoff. On Saturday (Nov. 12), Quavo shared a heartfelt message on Instagram page about the death of Takeoff, who was shot and killed following an altercation at a dice game in Houston. In his three-page...
Popculture
Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert
Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
Houston police seek shooters in Migos rapper Takeoff’s slaying
The fatal shooting of the rapper Takeoff has Houston police asking for the public’s help in identifying who opened fire outside a bowling alley early Tuesday.
TMZ.com
Cardi B, Offset Seen for the First Time Since Takeoff's Death
Cardi B and Offset were spotted for the first time since the death of Takeoff ... heading off to go honor the rapper ahead of Friday's big memorial. The 2 were dressed in all black Thursday in Atlanta, looking somber as they gather with what appears to be some close friends.
Rapper Offset Remembers Slain Cousin Takeoff: “The Pain You Have Left Me With Is Unbearable”
Rapper Offset has released his first extensive statement on the Nov. 1 shooting death of his cousin and Migos bandmate Takeoff, writing on Instagram, “the pain you have left me with is unbearable.” “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words,” Offset writes. “I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality is a nightmare.” The 28-year-old Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley in a still-unsolved incident. He was a member of the...
Lori Harvey Gives Us Style Goals In A Burberry Fit
Lori Harvey took to Instagram to give us style goals in a fashionable Burberry look.
Inside the superstar affair for the funeral of Migos rapper Takeoff
Atlanta CNN — State Farm Arena was transformed into a church Friday as family and fans gathered to celebrate the earthly departure of Takeoff from Migos. The three-hour sendoff was a superstar affair, featuring performances from Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey and Yolanda Adams, as well as a poem by Drake, and words of remembrance from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and the founders of Migos’ label, Quality Control Music.
Kerry Washington Turned Heads In A Purple Dress
Kerry Washington was spotted on the scene turning heads in a purple Valentino dress.
Comments / 0