hotnewhiphop.com

Jas Prince Speaks Out Following Takeoff’s Death

Jas Prince sends his condolences to Quavo following Takeoff’s death. Fans continue to mourn the loss of Takeoff, who was shot and killed on Tuesday morning in Houston. The rapper died at 28 but still, the amount of confirmed information surrounding the scenario is limited. However, Internet sleuths have put together the pieces to come up with concrete theories surrounding what led to Takeoff’s death.
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial

IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
ATLANTA, GA
RadarOnline

Migos Fans OUTRAGED After Offset's Emotional Speech At Takeoff's Funeral Is Leaked Online

Fans of the rap group Migos grew angry after a video from Takeoff's memorial service was leaked online. The controversial clip showed an emotional Offset, who's a member of the group and the late rapper's uncle, pleading with God for clarity over Takeoff's sudden death, RadarOnline.com has learned. Migos fans did not hold back with criticism after the video made its way across social media sites, especially because Takeoff's family requested no phones be used during the public memorial service. As RadarOnline.com reported, Takeoff was tragically shot outside of a downtown Houston bowling alley in the early morning hours of...
HOUSTON, TX
ETOnline.com

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine

Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating a sweet milestone with her beau, Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. The duo recently rang in two years together, taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday to celebrate their anniversary. "Yr 2 with U 💙," the 27-year-old rapper wrote alongside a series of photos featuring the...
hotnewhiphop.com

Offset & Cardi B Spotted Looking Somber Ahead Of Takeoff’s Memorial

The youngest Migo is being laid to rest in Atlanta today. Less than two weeks after losing his life in Texas, 28-year-old Takeoff’s loved ones are celebrating his memory today (November 11). Best known for his work in the Migos, the hip-hop community has been mourning his passing. TMZ...
ATLANTA, GA
Rolling Stone

Cardi B Says She Has ‘Struggled to Grasp’ Takeoff’s Death in Emotional Tribute: ‘I Am Heartbroken’

Shortly after Takeoff’s friends, family, and fans gathered to mourn the unexpected death of the Migos rapper at a funeral service on Friday, Cardi B took a reflective moment of her own to honor him. “Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives. The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and...
musictimes.com

Offset Pays Tribute To TakeOff, Clears Suspicions Against Him?

On Nov. 1, Migos member Takeoff was fatally shot at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas; the rapper was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene-and not long after, fans started to suspect that former Migos member Offset was behind the shooting. As tributes and heartfelt condolences started pouring in for...
HOUSTON, TX
musictimes.com

Takeoff Dead: Some Spine-Chilling Coincidences Amid Rapper's Death Revealed

Takeoff's unexpected death has shocked hip-hop fans, with many fans developing intriguing theories regarding his unfortunate fate. On November 1, the Migos rapper was shot and died at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. This happened only hours after he and his bandmate Quavo debuted their music video for "Messy."
HOUSTON, TX
Power 93.7 WBLK

Quavo Reacts to Death of Takeoff

Quavo is breaking his silence after witnessing the shooting death of his nephew and bandmate Takeoff. On Saturday (Nov. 12), Quavo shared a heartfelt message on Instagram page about the death of Takeoff, who was shot and killed following an altercation at a dice game in Houston. In his three-page...
HOUSTON, TX
Popculture

Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert

Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
TMZ.com

Cardi B, Offset Seen for the First Time Since Takeoff's Death

Cardi B and Offset were spotted for the first time since the death of Takeoff ... heading off to go honor the rapper ahead of Friday's big memorial. The 2 were dressed in all black Thursday in Atlanta, looking somber as they gather with what appears to be some close friends.
ATLANTA, GA
Deadline

Rapper Offset Remembers Slain Cousin Takeoff: “The Pain You Have Left Me With Is Unbearable”

Rapper Offset has released his first extensive statement on the Nov. 1 shooting death of his cousin and Migos bandmate Takeoff, writing on Instagram, “the pain you have left me with is unbearable.” “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words,” Offset writes. “I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality is a nightmare.” The 28-year-old Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley in a still-unsolved incident. He was a member of the...
HOUSTON, TX
CNN

Inside the superstar affair for the funeral of Migos rapper Takeoff

Atlanta CNN — State Farm Arena was transformed into a church Friday as family and fans gathered to celebrate the earthly departure of Takeoff from Migos. The three-hour sendoff was a superstar affair, featuring performances from Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey and Yolanda Adams, as well as a poem by Drake, and words of remembrance from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and the founders of Migos’ label, Quality Control Music.
ATLANTA, GA

