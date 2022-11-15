ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JoJo Siwa Breaks Silence on Candace Cameron Bure's 'Traditional Marriage' Comments

By Sammi Burke
One feud may be put to rest, but Candace Cameron Bure and JoJo Siwa may be headed into another one.

The former Full House star frequently comes under fire for her exclusionary takes, and Siwa isn't holding back over her most recent anti-LGBTQ commentary.

The dancer posted a screenshot of a news article from Edge Media Network, an LGBTQ+ network, titled "Candace Cameron Bure's Plans for New Cable Channel: No Gays." The article aggregated quotes from several sources, starting with a new interview with The Wall Street Journal that was reported on by Variety.

Bure holds the title of Chief Creative Officer at her new holiday home of Great American Media. Per the outlet, she said, "I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment." She went on to add, "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core."

Her former home of Hallmark has been pushing for increased LGBTQ+ representation with recent projects, so it seems to be a clear dig at the famed seasonal rom-com channel, as well as members of the LGBTQ+ community.

"honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press," Siwa wrote in the caption of her post. "This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people."

"go off jojo!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️," Dance Moms' Maddie Ziegler wrote in the comments.

"Absolutely abhorrent 😡🤢," the McLeod family, a popular TikTok account run by a single mom to a trans daughter, as well as two others, wrote.

Even Bure's former Full House co-star Jodi Sweetin chimed in, writing, "You know I love you ❤️❤️"

Bure has yet to address the most recent controversy or try to clarify her stance, however, her daughter, Natasha Bure, seemingly stuck up for her mom in a new Instagram Story on Tuesday where she listed all of the things she loves about her. "How much she loves Jesus and how firm in her faith she stands,” the 24-year-old wrote, adding, “She is bold. She is kind. She is so creative and has one of the greatest hearts. I look up to her in many many ways," per Page Six.

Siwa's response follow Hilarie Burton's, who called Bure a "bigot" in light of the comments.

Community Policy