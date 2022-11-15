It seems that a new feature might be coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, allowing players to create customizable kill cams. A patent from Activision Blizzard was shared by @RalphsValve on Twitter, which gives an idea of how the feature might work. Apparently players will be able to select between "Play of the Game" or "Final Kill," and there will be numerous ways to customize the videos. Activision has not made any kind of announcement about the feature, so fans should take this with a grain of salt until we get official word from the publisher.

