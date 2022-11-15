Read full article on original website
Gamespot
The Witcher 3 Next Gen Update Gets Release Date
Toss a coin to your Witcher, because Geralt is getting a next gen makeover before the end of the year. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update will launch on December 14, CD Projekt Red has announced. The upgrade arrives as part of the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reportedly Getting New Kill Cam Feature
It seems that a new feature might be coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, allowing players to create customizable kill cams. A patent from Activision Blizzard was shared by @RalphsValve on Twitter, which gives an idea of how the feature might work. Apparently players will be able to select between "Play of the Game" or "Final Kill," and there will be numerous ways to customize the videos. Activision has not made any kind of announcement about the feature, so fans should take this with a grain of salt until we get official word from the publisher.
ComicBook
Dr Disrespect Trashes Call of Duty: Warzone 2's New Mode
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 just released, but Dr Disrespect is already ringing the alarm bells about one of the game's new modes. In a recent Tweet, the streamer said the "new gimmicky DMZ mode is already dead" and that "nobody wants to play that 6th grade design." When questioned by fellow streamer Dr. Lupo about these comments, Dr Disrespect went on a tangent about all the reasons he thinks the mode has "no chance after week 1," including its skill-based matchmaking, AI opponents, lack of footstep audio, and lack of ranked playlist.
ComicBook
Overwatch 2 Players Claim They've Been Banned After Picking One Hero
A new controversy is brewing on Blizzard's Overatch 2 as several players have come forward and make the claim that they're being mass reported, and even given a ban, all for simply selecting Doomfist as their character. Originally a Damage character in the first Overwatch, Doomfist was transitioned to the Tank role in Overwatch 2 and as a result had some of his kit changed, including a major damage reduction. As a result of this, Doomfist's popularity among teammates has plummeted across many player pools and some players that main the tank believe that they're being punished by Overwatch 2's automatic report system after picking their favorite character.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Teams Up The Devils, Power And Denji
Chainsaw Man is revving through the first season of its highly anticipated anime release, and one hilarious cosplay has given Denji and Power a surprising makeover! The anime for Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga has kicked off a whole new wave of attention for the franchise as fans are beginning to see just how differently its main characters might act from central figures in other action series. Denji and Power have had a very curious dynamic that fans have seen develop over the episodes thus far as they seem pretty similar at their core, but really couldn't be more different.
ComicBook
BioWare Seemingly Confirms Two Major Things About Mass Effect 4
BioWare, during the recent N7-day celebrations, has seemingly confirmed two major things about the new Mass Effect game, tentatively dubbed Mass Effect 4 by many, and Mass Effect 5 by a few others. The dual confirmation is hidden away in a very easy-to-miss detail that as you would expect has been missed by many, including hardcore fans of the sci-fi RPG series. The hidden detail isn't in the actual main N7-day teaser but a piece of concept art that followed it. And in this piece of concept art, there appears to be a "Solar Electronics" sign.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Cosplay Gives OG Yamcha a Feminine Makeover
Yamcha cannot transform into a Super Saiyan or use the power of Ultra Instinct, but the former bandit has found a diehard fan base for himself in the Dragon Ball community. While Yamcha has mostly stuck to his orange gi when entering a fight over the course of both Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, one cosplayer has decided to revisit his days from the original series where he sported a look that was far more in-line with his bandit ways.
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 roadmap for Season 01
The Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 roadmap details everything new dropping in Season 01
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Gets 2 Day One Releases at the Same Time
Xbox Game Pass subscribers have today gained not just one new day-one release, but two. As Game Pass members have come to expect from Xbox, new titles have been joining the subscription service on the same day of their actual launch for quite some time. And while this will surely continue to be a trend moving forward, Game Pass subscribers have today seen a rare double-helping of brand-new games to check out.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
Overwatch 2 players find trick that makes Kiriko immune to headshots
Players have discovered a trick that allows Overwatch 2's latest support hero, Kiriko, to effectively become immune to headshots from frontal angles.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Update Confirms Winter Soldier Release Date
Marvel's Avengers will officially get the Winter Soldier later this year when Bucky Barnes comes to the game as the newest playable hero on November 29th, the Marvel's Avengers creators said this week. The Winter Soldier will be part of the 2.7 Update which also includes another fight against MODOK. In the more traditional content expected with these sorts of updates, the Marvel's Avengers team said that the 2.7 Update will also include some adjustments for the game's heroes that are already available with more details to be revealed closer to the update's release.
HHW Gaming: ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II” Rakes In $1 Billion In Just 10 Days
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II already raked in a billion dollars. The post HHW Gaming: ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II” Rakes In $1 Billion In Just 10 Days appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
IGN
Overwatch 2's Mid-Season Patch Delayed, Leaving Mei Unplayable
Overwatch 2's mid-season update has been delayed at the last minute, leaving original hero Mei unplayable for the time being. A post on the official forums confirmed the patch has been pushed back due to an unexplained “critical issue” that was discovered shortly before it was due to go live.
The Verge
Microsoft’s Xbox chief settles the Call of Duty PlayStation debate once and for all
Bored of hearing about whether Microsoft will keep Call of Duty on PlayStation or not? Good, because so is Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer. In an interview on Decoder, a show hosted by The Verge’s Nilay Patel, Spencer has settled the debate over the future of Call of Duty on PlayStation once and for all.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Users May Get One of Ubisoft's Best-Selling Games Soon
Recent Xbox rumors suggest Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers may soon see one of Ubisoft's biggest games added to the service. Over in one of the regional pages for the Xbox store, a listing for Assassin's Creed Valhalla was seen with the Xbox Game Pass badge affixed to it. Neither Xbox nor Ubisoft have made any announcements about Assassin's Creed Valhalla coming to the subscription service at this time, but given how past releases have been handled, it wouldn't be surprising to see Assassin's Creed Valhalla added.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 devs started work on Al Mazrah right after Verdansk
Infinity Ward learned plenty of lessons from Verdansk
ZDNet
Blizzard announces exit from China, suspension of nearly all game services there
Blizzard Entertainment, part of Activision Blizzard, announced that it will be "suspending most Blizzard game services in mainland China due to the expiration of the current licensing agreements with NetEase." The termination of live services is set for January 23, 2023. Blizzard had partnered with the Chinese company since 2008...
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Reveals Closer Look at Aizawa's New Design
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has officially brought Sosuke Aizen back to the franchise with the newest episode of the anime, and the series is celebrating by offering a new look at the villain's updated design for the final arc! Now that the anime is officially taking on the long awaited final arc from Tite Kubo's original manga, fans are getting to see many of the characters, fights, and moments they have been waiting to see play out for a long time. The final arc brings back many familiar faces, and some of these returns are definitely more welcome than the others.
ComicBook
Steam Is Down Right Now and Users are Getting Frustrated
It seems that Steam is down at the moment, leaving users unable to access their games. As of this writing, Valve has not addressed the issue, or revealed how long it might be before servers are back online. Understandably, this is quite frustrating, particularly for those that wanted to play something on their PC tonight. It remains to be seen how long this outage might last, but users have taken to social media to vent about the issue. It seems that users on Steam Deck are also having problems, so even those that bought the handheld are out of luck!
