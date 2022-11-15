Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clare, Clinton, Gratiot, Ingham, Isabella, Jackson, Lake by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 15:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-19 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Clare; Clinton; Gratiot; Ingham; Isabella; Jackson; Lake; Mecosta; Montcalm; Newaygo; Osceola WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow showers, locally heavy at times. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches through Friday. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and west central Michigan. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Barry, Calhoun, Eaton, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 15:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-19 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Barry; Calhoun; Eaton; Ionia; Kalamazoo; Kent WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches through Friday. * WHERE...Kent, Ionia, Barry, Eaton, Kalamazoo and Calhoun counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow and ice covered roads and visibilities reduced to near zero at times. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Allegan, Ottawa, Van Buren by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 15:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-19 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Allegan; Ottawa; Van Buren WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow at times. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches through Friday. * WHERE...Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow and ice covered roads and visibilities reduced to near zero at times. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Mason, Muskegon, Oceana by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 15:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-19 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Mason; Muskegon; Oceana WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Mason, Oceana and Muskegon counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes.
Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond Du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 16:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-17 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Dodge; Fond Du Lac; Green; Green Lake; Iowa; Jefferson; Kenosha; Lafayette; Marquette; Milwaukee; Ozaukee; Racine; Rock; Sauk; Sheboygan; Walworth; Washington; Waukesha Brief Heavy Snow Showers This Afternoon into Early Evening Brief heavy snow showers will continue to move across portions of central and southern Wisconsin this afternoon through the evening. These snow showers may leave a light accumulation on grassy surfaces and elevated surfaces. Widespread travel problems are not anticipated. However, use caution when traveling as heavier snow showers can reduce visibility below 1 mile at times and can result in slick road conditions especially on elevated roadways, bridges, and overpasses. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan.
