FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everyone is not your friend; Charlotte woman loses her life after going on vacation with alleged friends.BLOCK WORK MEDIACharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Lowe's Creating a new tech hub in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
3 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" gradeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
4 teens arrested in Lexington after shots fired out of vehicles, police say
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Four teenagers, including an 18-year-old, a 19-year-old and two juveniles, were detained in Lexington on Wednesday after officers responded to a shots fired call. Around 4:55 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Smith Avenue and Fairview Drive. When they arrived, police say they found several […]
Newton Police Arrest Hiddenite Woman
Taylor Susann Rosenbaum, age 25 of Hiddenite, was arrested Wednesday evening by Newton Police Officers. She was charged with assault and battery and communicating threats. Rosenbaum is being held in the custody of the Catawba County Detention Center without bond pending a court appearance scheduled for today.
Sister Of York Co. Kidnapping Suspect Calls For Charges To Be Dropped
The sister of a woman accused of kidnapping three children in York County is calling for all charges to be dropped in the case. Jalea Earvin, sister of Jami’la Earvin, joined civil rights activist John Barnett Wednesday to speak out in support of Jami’la at the Moss Justice Center in York.
Victim Identified In Double Shooting In Northwest Charlotte Park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A homicide investigation is underway in Northwest Charlotte. CMPD responded to the 1800 block of Griers Cove Road around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Medic says a second person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The...
Man arrested near elementary school on reckless driving charges
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested on Tuesday on multiple charges including reckless driving. The Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday, Nov. 16, initiated a traffic stop at around 2:16 p.m. but a chase started after the vehicle did not stop near the intersection of New Cut Road and Howard Street.
Another major North Carolina bank targeted by skimmers, blurry photos make it harder to catch criminals
CMPD released grainy, low-quality photos of the criminals at an ATM at State Employee Credit Union in Northwest Charlotte.
Hickory Police Charge Woman With Felony Drug Counts
Linda Gale Boyett, 35 of Hickory, was arrested Wednesday by Hickory Police on a series of felony and misdemeanor charges. She is charged with felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/ place for controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed gun, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Boyett is being held in the Catawba County Jail with a secured bond set at $110,000. A court appearance is scheduled for today in Newton.
Police asking for help identifying North Carolina ATM robbery suspect
The incident happened on Oct. 21 at the 1200 block of Wilson Lee Boulevard near West Raleigh Avenue.
Teen accused of killing 20-year-old Clover resident in court, more details shared
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (WBTV) - A teenager accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old TJ Hubert in Lake Wylie was in court Wednesday for the second time. WBTV has been following this story from the very beginning and bringing you all the details and talking with the family as they asked for answers. Hubert’s body was found back in June at a Lake Wylie fishing dock in a neighborhood he did not live in.
Fatal 2-Alarm Fire In Gastonia Ruled Accidental
GASTONIA, NC — Gastonia Police say that they are conducting a death investigation after a fatal fire on Linwood Road; however, they do not suspect foul play. Hannah Brooking, 70, has been named as the woman who died in her home. The Gastonia Fire Marshall’s Office ruled the fire was accidental.
Non-profit EMS station accepting $20K donation needed in River Hills community. The non-profit station relies on insurance money and donations to stay running. Deputies credited with saving man from burning home in Rowan County. Updated: 6 hours ago. Three deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office are credited with saving a...
Man arrested in Gastonia for setting fire to Tony’s Ice Cream shop in August
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested for setting a fire at an iconic Gaston County ice cream shop in early August. The Gastonia Police Department arrested Marvin McCaskill, 35, of Gastonia for attempted murder and arson-related offenses that occurred at Tony’s Ice Cream during the early morning hours of Aug. 4.
Deputies searching for missing teen in Rutherford Co.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. Deputies say 13-year-old Abigail Garcia was last seen near Sunshine Lake Road on Wednesday, Nov. 16 wearing a red hoodie and red sweatpants. Garcia is five foot inches tall, weighs about 140...
NC man sentenced for role in large-scale meth distribution network
A Salisbury man has been sentenced to seven years and eight months on methamphetamine-related charges, authorities said.
Woman found dead inside Gaston County home after it caught fire, police say
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One woman was found dead after her body was found inside a home that had caught fire Monday night in Gastonia. According to the Gastonia Police Department, firefighters responded to the 2500 block of Linwood Road, which is right across the road from Forest Heights Elementary School, around 9:27 p.m.
Armed man injured in Shelby officer-involved shooting at Days Inn: Police
An armed suspect was shot and injured by an officer over the weekend after raising a weapon at police, according to Shelby Police Department.
Reward increased to $10K for information leading to arrest of Conover man accused of murdering wife
CONOVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The U.S. Marshals are offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of a Conover man accused of murdering his wife in May. Authorities said that on May 5, family members of 48-year-old Tinikia Hodges went to her home after she didn’t show up to work. The woman was found dead from gunshot wounds inside.
Police arrest 4 juveniles in death of 38-year-old man in Rock Hill apartment
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Rock Hill Police have made four arrests in the shooting death of a 38-year-old. None of the people arrested were over the age of 15. Three suspects are 14 years old, and the fourth is 15, according to police. Officers were called to an apartment...
