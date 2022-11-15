ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont, NC

860wacb.com

Newton Police Arrest Hiddenite Woman

Taylor Susann Rosenbaum, age 25 of Hiddenite, was arrested Wednesday evening by Newton Police Officers. She was charged with assault and battery and communicating threats. Rosenbaum is being held in the custody of the Catawba County Detention Center without bond pending a court appearance scheduled for today.
NEWTON, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Victim Identified In Double Shooting In Northwest Charlotte Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A homicide investigation is underway in Northwest Charlotte. CMPD responded to the 1800 block of Griers Cove Road around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Medic says a second person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Man arrested near elementary school on reckless driving charges

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested on Tuesday on multiple charges including reckless driving. The Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday, Nov. 16, initiated a traffic stop at around 2:16 p.m. but a chase started after the vehicle did not stop near the intersection of New Cut Road and Howard Street.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Person Killed In Double Shooting In Northwest Charlotte Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A homicide investigation is underway in Northwest Charlotte. CMPD responded to the 1800 block of Griers Cove Road around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Medic says a second person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Police Charge Woman With Felony Drug Counts

Linda Gale Boyett, 35 of Hickory, was arrested Wednesday by Hickory Police on a series of felony and misdemeanor charges. She is charged with felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/ place for controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed gun, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Boyett is being held in the Catawba County Jail with a secured bond set at $110,000. A court appearance is scheduled for today in Newton.
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

Teen accused of killing 20-year-old Clover resident in court, more details shared

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (WBTV) - A teenager accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old TJ Hubert in Lake Wylie was in court Wednesday for the second time. WBTV has been following this story from the very beginning and bringing you all the details and talking with the family as they asked for answers. Hubert’s body was found back in June at a Lake Wylie fishing dock in a neighborhood he did not live in.
CLOVER, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Fatal 2-Alarm Fire In Gastonia Ruled Accidental

GASTONIA, NC — Gastonia Police say that they are conducting a death investigation after a fatal fire on Linwood Road; however, they do not suspect foul play. Hannah Brooking, 70, has been named as the woman who died in her home. The Gastonia Fire Marshall’s Office ruled the fire was accidental.
GASTONIA, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teen in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. Deputies say 13-year-old Abigail Garcia was last seen near Sunshine Lake Road on Wednesday, Nov. 16 wearing a red hoodie and red sweatpants. Garcia is five foot inches tall, weighs about 140...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Woman found dead inside Gaston County home after it caught fire, police say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One woman was found dead after her body was found inside a home that had caught fire Monday night in Gastonia. According to the Gastonia Police Department, firefighters responded to the 2500 block of Linwood Road, which is right across the road from Forest Heights Elementary School, around 9:27 p.m.
GASTONIA, NC
qcnews.com

Reward increased to $10K for information leading to arrest of Conover man accused of murdering wife

CONOVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The U.S. Marshals are offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of a Conover man accused of murdering his wife in May. Authorities said that on May 5, family members of 48-year-old Tinikia Hodges went to her home after she didn’t show up to work. The woman was found dead from gunshot wounds inside.
CONOVER, NC

