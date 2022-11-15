Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to reports of a crash with injuries on the Dixie Highway in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding to reports of a crash with injuries on the Dixie Highway in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Crews on scene of a reported crash with injuries on State Route 48 in South Lebanon
SOUTH LEBANON, Ohio — Crews on scene of a reported crash with injuries on State Route 48 in South Lebanon. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash involving school bus in Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving a school bus and a truck at 4666 Rapid Run Road, no injuries. The vehicle struck the stop arm on the bus. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on the interstate in Lockland
LOCKLAND, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on the interstate in Lockland. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injury at Northwest Washington Boulevard and Stahlheber Road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injury at NW Washington Boulevard and Stahlheber Road in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
WLWT 5
Reports of a multi-vehicle crash on Observatory Avenue in Mount Lookout
CINCINNATI — Reports of a multi-vehicle crash on Observatory Avenue in Mount Lookout. One vehicle hit a sign and is stuck in a yard. No injuries reported. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Pippin Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Pippin Road in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a multi-vehicle crash on West Mitchell Ave in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — Reports of a multi-vehicle crash on West Mitchell Avenue in Spring Grove Village, in front of Woody Sander Ford. Unknown injuries, airbags deployed. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injury on Turfway Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Report of a multi-vehicle crash with unspecified injury near BP at 7230 Turfway Road in Florence. Driver of one vehicle can't get door open. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, vehicle into a house on Richardson Road in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash, vehicle into a house on Richardson Road in Independence. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Oak Creek Road in Verona
VERONA, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Oak Creek Road in Verona. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reports of a vehicle fire on Ring Place in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to reports of a vehicle fire on Ring Place in East Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on North Union Road in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on North Union Road in Franklin. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with entrapment on Lawrenceburg Road in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with entrapment on Lawrenceburg Road in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Ferguson Road and Queen City Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Ferguson Road and Queen City Avenue in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
eaglecountryonline.com
Overturned Semi Causes Lengthy Closure of I-74 near Harrison
No injuries were reported. (Harrison, Oh.) – An early morning crash caused a lengthy closure of Interstate 74. According to the Harrison Fire Department, a non-hazardous spill from an overturned tractor trailer caused the westbound side of the interstate to close around 2:30 a.m. between New Haven Road and the Indiana state line.
WLWT 5
Officers responding to reports of an assault with injuries on Grand Avenue in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Officers responding to reports of an assault with injuries on Grand Avenue in East Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Alexandria Pike in Highland Heights
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Alexandria Pike in Highland Heights. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Heather Pyles sent WLWT...
Fox 19
WB I-74 reopens following crash, spill near Ohio-Indiana border
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Westbound Interstate 74/US-52 reopened after about eight hours following a crash and spill in western Hamilton County, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. A semi-tractor trailer overturned at about 2:30 a..m. Wednesday near the Ohio/Indiana border, spilling slippery chicken bi-products all over the road,...
WLWT 5
Fire crews responding to reports of a camper fire on Woodville Pike near Loveland
LOVELAND, Ohio — Fire crews responding to reports of a camper fire on Woodville Pike near Loveland. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
