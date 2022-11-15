ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miamitown, OH

WLWT 5

Reports of a crash involving school bus in Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving a school bus and a truck at 4666 Rapid Run Road, no injuries. The vehicle struck the stop arm on the bus. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on the interstate in Lockland

LOCKLAND, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on the interstate in Lockland. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
LOCKLAND, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injury on Turfway Road in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Report of a multi-vehicle crash with unspecified injury near BP at 7230 Turfway Road in Florence. Driver of one vehicle can't get door open. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Oak Creek Road in Verona

VERONA, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Oak Creek Road in Verona. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
VERONA, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on North Union Road in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on North Union Road in Franklin. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
FRANKLIN, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Overturned Semi Causes Lengthy Closure of I-74 near Harrison

No injuries were reported. (Harrison, Oh.) – An early morning crash caused a lengthy closure of Interstate 74. According to the Harrison Fire Department, a non-hazardous spill from an overturned tractor trailer caused the westbound side of the interstate to close around 2:30 a.m. between New Haven Road and the Indiana state line.
HARRISON, OH
Fox 19

WB I-74 reopens following crash, spill near Ohio-Indiana border

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Westbound Interstate 74/US-52 reopened after about eight hours following a crash and spill in western Hamilton County, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. A semi-tractor trailer overturned at about 2:30 a..m. Wednesday near the Ohio/Indiana border, spilling slippery chicken bi-products all over the road,...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

