Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Related
NBC12
Former coach of UVA shooting victim speaks out: “He was like a son to me”
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - UVA students went back to class today, but three desks will remain empty. The grief for their classmates Lavel, Devin and D’Sean is still on full display. Those closest to D’Sean Perry in his hometown of South Florida now are speaking out on the heartache...
NBC12
Mike Hollins walking again after being shot at UVA, athlete’s sister says
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAFB) - A college football player hospitalized in the ICU for a gunshot wound is walking just days after a bullet tore through his body, family members say. “He’s walking,” said Ebony Hollins-Allen through tears. “Of course, with assistance with his walker, but he’s walking. He’s walking.”...
NBC12
UVA president opens up home to give students a place to come together
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many students are far from their homes and families while they grieve the loss of their three classmates. That’s why University of Virginia President Jim Ryan and his family decided to open up their home on Carr’s Hill. Every day this week from 2...
NBC12
UVA requesting independent external review of Nov. 13 shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia President Jim Ryan is asking for a special counsel to conduct an independent, external review of the events surrounding the fatal shooting of three student-athletes on UVA Grounds. UVA says Pres. Ryan and University Rector Whitt Clement sent this request in a letter...
NBC12
VSP transitioning to lead investigative agency in UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police says it will be the lead investigative agency in the deadly shooting on UVA Grounds. “At the request of the University of Virginia and the University Police Department, Virginia State Police will assume primary responsibility for the continued criminal investigation of the tragic incident that occurred on the UVA Grounds the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. VSP has been engaged since the early stages of the incident in cooperation with university, local, and federal law enforcement agencies.”
NBC12
Remembering Devin, Lavel and D’Sean: “They were so lovable and respectful”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - While we try to make sense of this tragic event at the University of Virginia, the victims remain at the forefront of hearts and minds. We continue to honor the lives of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry. Many are also praying for...
NBC12
Gov. Youngkin extends flag order in honor of students killed at UVA
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Governor Youngkin has extended this flag order to last through Thursday, November 17. ORIGINAL STORY: Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a flag order for Tuesday, November 15 in honor of the lives lost within the UVA community. According to the Office of the Governor, all...
NBC12
‘Three beautiful, young human beings’: UVA coach addresses deadly shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - University of Virginia football coach Tony Elliott said Tuesday that losing three players in a shooting Sunday “feels like a nightmare.”. “My heart is hurting right now,” he said at a news conference alongside athletic director Carla Williams. He said the team is finding...
NBC12
UVA admits failure to escalate disciplinary action against suspect prior to shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - After Sunday’s tragedy at the University of Virginia, the school is providing more insight into potential warning signs of the suspect. During Monday’s press conference, UVA Police Chief Timothy Longo said the university’s threat assessment team had investigated Christopher Jones Jr. for possessing a firearm as early as September.
NBC12
CPD arrests suspect linked to social media threats against UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - On Nov. 14, 2022, the Charlottesville Police Department (CPD), while working in conjunction with the University of Virginia Police Department, was made aware of several concerning and threatening social media posts, according to a press release. The CPD opened an investigation into the posts and the...
NBC12
Ashland holiday parade to impact traffic over the weekend
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Ashland holiday parade will take place this weekend impacting main roads in Ashland. The Ashland police department would like to remind motorists that Route 54 and Henry street will be closed due to the holiday parade starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov 20. Roads affected...
Comments / 0