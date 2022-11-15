ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NBC12

UVA requesting independent external review of Nov. 13 shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia President Jim Ryan is asking for a special counsel to conduct an independent, external review of the events surrounding the fatal shooting of three student-athletes on UVA Grounds. UVA says Pres. Ryan and University Rector Whitt Clement sent this request in a letter...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC12

VSP transitioning to lead investigative agency in UVA shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police says it will be the lead investigative agency in the deadly shooting on UVA Grounds. “At the request of the University of Virginia and the University Police Department, Virginia State Police will assume primary responsibility for the continued criminal investigation of the tragic incident that occurred on the UVA Grounds the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. VSP has been engaged since the early stages of the incident in cooperation with university, local, and federal law enforcement agencies.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC12

UVA admits failure to escalate disciplinary action against suspect prior to shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - After Sunday’s tragedy at the University of Virginia, the school is providing more insight into potential warning signs of the suspect. During Monday’s press conference, UVA Police Chief Timothy Longo said the university’s threat assessment team had investigated Christopher Jones Jr. for possessing a firearm as early as September.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC12

CPD arrests suspect linked to social media threats against UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - On Nov. 14, 2022, the Charlottesville Police Department (CPD), while working in conjunction with the University of Virginia Police Department, was made aware of several concerning and threatening social media posts, according to a press release. The CPD opened an investigation into the posts and the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC12

Ashland holiday parade to impact traffic over the weekend

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Ashland holiday parade will take place this weekend impacting main roads in Ashland. The Ashland police department would like to remind motorists that Route 54 and Henry street will be closed due to the holiday parade starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov 20. Roads affected...
ASHLAND, VA

