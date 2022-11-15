Read full article on original website
Hawaii News Now (Nov. 16, 2022)
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. A University of Virginia student shot and killed three members of the school’s football team as they returned from a field trip, authorities said.
Forecast: Stronger winds with scattered showers heading in for the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will continue across the state over the next couple of days. Upper troughs will enhance trade wind showers tonight into Friday, making thunderstorms possible over and around the Big Island. Some showers could be locally heavy at times. Winds will become strong this weekend as high pressure redevelops northeast of the islands.
LIST: Top 10 neighborhood gems to eat at on Oahu
Open Table came out with their list of neighborhood gem restaurants to check out on Oahu.
Erosion concerns heightened on Oahu’s North Shore as big-wave season begins
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf advisory is in effect for several parts of the state. On Oahu’s north and west facing shores, wave heights could reach between 12 to 16 feet, according to the National Weather Service. That energy is coming from a strong northwesterly swell. Kauai is...
Genki balls eat Ala Wai sludge, keiki teach tourists
Ala Wai Elementary School students and staff shared the importance of their efforts with Japanese tourists for the first time on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Bus fares could go down for some riders in the new year
Bus fares on Oahu could change, in a good way, for some riders in the new year. A bill that would impact theBus and Handi-van services, is advancing at Honolulu Hale.
5k ballots uncounted for missing, mismatched signatures
Nearly 5,000 mail and dropbox ballots in the general election have not been counted because they have missing or mismatched signature issues on the return envelope.
Riders say the Handi-Van is failing them. And the city agrees
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rose Pou could not contain her emotions as she faced the City Council once again after struggling to use the Handi-Van. “I do not ride Handi-Van because I cannot get to the places I need to on time,” she said, holding back a sob. “We’ve been working since 2000 trying to get more Handi-Vans for more people to ride. We need the help, please.”
2 Ways to Hike The Judd Trail & Jackass Ginger Pool Near Honolulu
Explore hiking the Judd Trail Oahu to Jackass Ginger Pool this 1.0-mile loop trail near Honolulu. Generally considered a moderately challenging route, it takes an average of 28 min to complete. This is a very popular area for hiking and walking, so you’ll likely encounter other people while exploring. The Judd trail is open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime. Dogs are welcome, but must be on a leash.
‘There were throngs of people’: Huge party on Oahu draws enforcement, safety concerns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Waimanalo community watch group says a Veterans Day beach party was anything but family-friendly. Residents say they warned officials days before about the huge party being planned near Sherwoods Beach, but nothing was done to shut it down sooner. “There were just throngs of people everywhere....
Erosion concerns heightened as high surf advisory in effect for Oahu's North Shore
HNN News Brief (Nov. 16, 2022) The Hilton Hawaiian Village had some electrical problems recently. Piʻikea Lopes performs her award winning hula kahiko in a Times Square billboard advertisement. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 16, 2022) Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Your top local headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Business Report: Oahu housing prices by neighborhood
The weakest part of Hawaii tourism could improve if the weakest days of the yen should end. Total visitor spending is up 17% compared to last year. Prices at the pump ease slightly. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:49 AM HST. |. By...
Are you proud of your recycling habits in Hawaii?
Nov. 15 is observed as America Recycles Day which raises awareness about recycling and purchasing and using recycled products.
Tracking Hawai‘i Paychecks Versus Living Costs Since 1969
Inflation Swallowed Up Almost All of the Wage Gains Over the Past Five Decades. Hawai‘i’s average annual wages, adjusted for inflation, have only increased 16% since 1969. Wages have increased more than eightfold since then, but the prices for goods and services in Honolulu have increased a lot too. In 1969, the Consumer Price Index was 39.4; in 2020, it was 286.008 – an increase of more than seven-fold.
Road closures frustrate Oahu drivers
If you think there's a lot of roadwork going on, you are not alone. It's frustrating for Oahu drivers, and officials said there are more projects in the works.
Kunia Road re-opened after crews douse brush fire in Central Oahu
HONOLULU COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A brush fire shut down a large section of Kunia Road in Central Oahu on Monday. The road was re-opened just after 4:30 p.m. According to the Honolulu Fire Department, the first call about the fire came in just before 2 p.m. The fire is believed to have started near Kunia Road and Kunia Drive.
911 sees more calls for help as RSV infections among Hawaii kids soar
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As RSV infections among children in Hawaii soar, more parents are calling 911 for help, officials said. Meanwhile, state Health officials say 1 in every 4 RSV tests in Hawaii is coming back positive for the virus. “The things that we worry about with kids is that...
WATCH: Over 100ft tall tree toppled for City lights
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was an exciting morning in Kailua on Monday as crews came together to harvest and transport a 55-foot Cook Pine tree that will serve as the centerpiece for the Honolulu City Lights holiday celebration. Mayor Rick Blangiardi was there to witness the harvesting and he said the tree was donated by […]
Ala Wai to Walina St. lane closures due to main breaks
Honolulu City Officials announced that a water main break is flooding the area.
Hospice Awareness Month highlights importance of end-of-life preparedness
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - End-of-life discussions can be a difficult thing to talk about with loved ones – but it is an important conversation to have. November is Hospice Awareness Month, a chance to honor caregivers and workers who help families and patients plan for end-of-life care. Islands Hospice Director...
