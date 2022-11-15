ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now (Nov. 16, 2022)

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. A University of Virginia student shot and killed three members of the school’s football team as they returned from a field trip, authorities said.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Stronger winds with scattered showers heading in for the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will continue across the state over the next couple of days. Upper troughs will enhance trade wind showers tonight into Friday, making thunderstorms possible over and around the Big Island. Some showers could be locally heavy at times. Winds will become strong this weekend as high pressure redevelops northeast of the islands.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Riders say the Handi-Van is failing them. And the city agrees

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rose Pou could not contain her emotions as she faced the City Council once again after struggling to use the Handi-Van. “I do not ride Handi-Van because I cannot get to the places I need to on time,” she said, holding back a sob. “We’ve been working since 2000 trying to get more Handi-Vans for more people to ride. We need the help, please.”
HONOLULU, HI
ourbigescape.com

2 Ways to Hike The Judd Trail & Jackass Ginger Pool Near Honolulu

Explore hiking the Judd Trail Oahu to Jackass Ginger Pool this 1.0-mile loop trail near Honolulu. Generally considered a moderately challenging route, it takes an average of 28 min to complete. This is a very popular area for hiking and walking, so you’ll likely encounter other people while exploring. The Judd trail is open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime. Dogs are welcome, but must be on a leash.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Oahu housing prices by neighborhood

The weakest part of Hawaii tourism could improve if the weakest days of the yen should end. Total visitor spending is up 17% compared to last year. Prices at the pump ease slightly. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:49 AM HST. |. By...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiibusiness.com

Tracking Hawai‘i Paychecks Versus Living Costs Since 1969

Inflation Swallowed Up Almost All of the Wage Gains Over the Past Five Decades. Hawai‘i’s average annual wages, adjusted for inflation, have only increased 16% since 1969. Wages have increased more than eightfold since then, but the prices for goods and services in Honolulu have increased a lot too. In 1969, the Consumer Price Index was 39.4; in 2020, it was 286.008 – an increase of more than seven-fold.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Kunia Road re-opened after crews douse brush fire in Central Oahu

HONOLULU COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A brush fire shut down a large section of Kunia Road in Central Oahu on Monday. The road was re-opened just after 4:30 p.m. According to the Honolulu Fire Department, the first call about the fire came in just before 2 p.m. The fire is believed to have started near Kunia Road and Kunia Drive.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

911 sees more calls for help as RSV infections among Hawaii kids soar

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As RSV infections among children in Hawaii soar, more parents are calling 911 for help, officials said. Meanwhile, state Health officials say 1 in every 4 RSV tests in Hawaii is coming back positive for the virus. “The things that we worry about with kids is that...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

WATCH: Over 100ft tall tree toppled for City lights

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was an exciting morning in Kailua on Monday as crews came together to harvest and transport a 55-foot Cook Pine tree that will serve as the centerpiece for the Honolulu City Lights holiday celebration. Mayor Rick Blangiardi was there to witness the harvesting and he said the tree was donated by […]
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hospice Awareness Month highlights importance of end-of-life preparedness

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - End-of-life discussions can be a difficult thing to talk about with loved ones – but it is an important conversation to have. November is Hospice Awareness Month, a chance to honor caregivers and workers who help families and patients plan for end-of-life care. Islands Hospice Director...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy