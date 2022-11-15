ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CNET

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families: How to Apply in Your State

Many families in the US are struggling to make ends meet as they deal with price hikes from inflation and try to recover from the pandemic. As the cold winter months approach, some may be looking for a way to keep the lights on and provide food for their families. Fortunately, each state has a Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program you can apply to for help getting back on your feet.
chulavistatoday.com

A federal program offers up to $2,000 to assist with water or wastewater bills

The Sweetwater Authority is notifying its customers about a federal debt relief program that may provide water or wastewater bill assistance. The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) provides a one-time payment of up to $2,000 to qualified customers. Those interested in the program will need to fill out an eligibility form before August 23, 2023.
R.A. Heim

$850 payment coming to many residents

photo of money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) The state government knows how hard inflation is hitting the state of Maine right now. Because of this challenge, Governor Mills is giving more than 729.3 million dollars back to the taxpayers of Maine a one-time payment $850.
R.A. Heim

New program will send out payments up to $1,200

money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for individuals and families in Washington state. Starting in 2023, a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements.
Chron.com

Chron.com

ABOUT

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

