Read full article on original website
Related
Programs Give Up To $3,024 To Help You Pay Utility Bills
Storms brought early-season snow to some parts of America. The early mornings and nights are frigid, causing people to turn on their heat utilities. Fuel costs have been high all year.
Biden admin distributing $4.5 billion to help with home heating costs: Here’s how to apply for assistance
The Biden administration said Wednesday that roughly $4.5 billion has been allocated for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) this winter. The program helps low-income families pay their energy or utility bills. In some cases it helps cover the cost of weatherization or repairs. (WPRI/NEXSTAR) — Billions of...
Biden administration offering $13 billion to lower energy costs. Here's how to qualify.
The Biden administration on Wednesday said it is providing more than $13 billion to help Americans lower their energy costs this winter and improve the efficiency of their homes over the long term. The announcement comes as winter energy costs are expected to soar this year, with the average household...
CNBC
Biden administration to provide over $13 billion in aid to help American families lower energy bills
Vice President Kamala Harris plans to announce the new initiative while visiting a sheet metal workers' training facility and union hall in Boston later Wednesday. HHS will release $4.5 billion in Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program funding, which helps pay energy bills and energy related home repairs for families.
Why did 11 million eligible Texans choose not to vote in the midterms
"A state record 9.6 million registered voters did not vote, breaking the previous mark of 9.3 million set in 2014. Combined with the estimated 1.4 million Texans who are eligible to vote but aren't registered, almost 11 million Texans who could have voted didn't." Texas Election Source.
CNET
Temporary Assistance for Needy Families: How to Apply in Your State
Many families in the US are struggling to make ends meet as they deal with price hikes from inflation and try to recover from the pandemic. As the cold winter months approach, some may be looking for a way to keep the lights on and provide food for their families. Fortunately, each state has a Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program you can apply to for help getting back on your feet.
5 Tricks That’ll Cut Your Utility Bills by $100 Per Month
Now that the summer heat is in the rearview mirror and the air conditioners have all gone quiet, most of America is enjoying a reprieve from high peak-season utility bills. But it won't last, and they...
California Gov attacks Texas again saying they are "doubling down on stupid"
“I love all this energy stuff. They pay higher electricity bills in Texas, in Florida, in Indiana than they do in the state of California. We’ve seen energy costs go through the roof in those states. They’re doubling down on stupid.” California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?
Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income....
Lake says Arizona 'will show Texas how' to declare an invasion
(The Center Square) –Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake reiterated her commitment to declare an invasion at the Arizona-Mexico border at a news conference on Friday. She said once she’s governor, “Arizona would show Texas how to do it.”. If elected, and after being sworn in, she...
Millions Americans will getting heating help from $4.5billion pot – see if you match specific criteria
HEATING costs are set to spike this winter but the White House has announced its plan to help millions of Americans. The Biden-Harris Administration will help cut energy costs for Americans and provide relief from a $4.5billion pot. It comes as the National Energy Assistance Directors Association predicts that heating...
SNAP Benefits Update: Eligible Family Could Get Maximum Food Stamps Worth $4,250 In 2023, How To Apply?
The US government determines the new maximum payment for people who use food stamps based on inflation each year. Every year on October 1st, the new Cost-of-Living Adjustments (COLA) take effect and are in force through the following year.
chulavistatoday.com
A federal program offers up to $2,000 to assist with water or wastewater bills
The Sweetwater Authority is notifying its customers about a federal debt relief program that may provide water or wastewater bill assistance. The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) provides a one-time payment of up to $2,000 to qualified customers. Those interested in the program will need to fill out an eligibility form before August 23, 2023.
Tax Rebates 2022: Millions of Eligible Households May Either Get $500 or $1,000 in Two Days
Tax rebates may help households that experience financial difficulty due to the ongoing increase in energy costs and inflation, which affects practically all daily expenses, Americans continue to struggle to have enough money to last them through the whole month.
$850 payment coming to many residents
photo of money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) The state government knows how hard inflation is hitting the state of Maine right now. Because of this challenge, Governor Mills is giving more than 729.3 million dollars back to the taxpayers of Maine a one-time payment $850.
Outrage as Texan who filed lawsuit against Biden's student loan forgiveness had their business loans forgiven
This week District Court Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former President Donald Trump based in Fort Worth, blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness.
Who is the Fort Worth judge who blocked Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness program?
A Fort Worth judge is the latest to strike down the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan.
Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?
In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....
New program will send out payments up to $1,200
money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for individuals and families in Washington state. Starting in 2023, a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements.
Food Stamps Schedule: When Can I Anticipate November 2022 SNAP Payments?
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients can look forward to another hefty payment in November, as it marks the second straight month including a 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment...
Chron.com
Houston, TX
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.https://www.chron.com/
Comments / 0