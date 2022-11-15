ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Troops from 25 states across the country sent to border at Biden's request

Military troops from 25 states and U.S. territories across the nation have deployed to the southern border at the request of the Biden administration. The Biden administration has chosen to keep several thousand soldiers on the U.S.-Mexico border amid the worst illegal immigration crisis in national history. The decision by...
GEORGIA STATE
News Channel 25

Greg Abbott declares invasion at border & federal judge blocks Title 42

BROWNSVILLE — Texas border communities have division when it comes to immigration. On Tuesday Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared an invasion at the border. Abbott just secured a third term as governor last week and continues to take a hard approach when it comes to the border. Shortly after declaring the invasion, a federal judge blocked Title 42, a rule that allowed the expulsion of migrants at the US-Mexico border, restoring access for some asylum seekers.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Venezuelans expelled from US decide next steps in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a shelter on Mexico City’s east side, Venezuelan mechanic José Cuicas is waiting anxiously for an American friend to answer his request to sponsor him for one of the 24,000 visas the Biden administration says it will give to Venezuelans. Cuicas was one of some 1,700 Venezuelans that U.S. authorities expelled to Mexico in the past week under a deal between the two nations to deny Venezuelans the right to U.S. asylum and try to keep them from coming to the border. Many of them were then bused to the capital to relieve pressure on Mexico’s already saturated border cities. The new policy came in response to a significant increase in the number of Venezuelans arriving at the border. They are now second only to Mexicans among the nationalities crossing there. Because Cuicas was expelled Oct. 13, just before the visa plan officially launched this week, he is eligible to apply for a visa under the program. Venezuelans who apply online, find a U.S. sponsor and meet other requirements could then fly directly to the U.S. if issued a visa.
TEXAS STATE
Gothamist

Federal judge blocks request for Rikers federal takeover

A view of Rikers Island, with Manhattan in the background. A federal judge will not hear arguments from attorneys representing detainees living in deadly conditions at Rikers Island that a federal receiver should be appointed to wrest control of the jails away from the city. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy