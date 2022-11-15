Read full article on original website
Illegal migrants wave Venezuelan flag after crossing US southern border, attack Border Patrol agents
A large group of illegal migrants crossed into the U.S. and allegedly attacked Border Patrol agents with a flagpole and rocks, according to Customs and Border Protection.
Biden administration accuses Arizona's Republican governor of TRESPASS for plugging holes in the Mexico border with shipping containers
Arizona's Republican governor has begun using shipping containers to fortify a second section of the southern border despite being ordered to take down barriers in another part of the state. Gov. Doug Ducey is taking legal action, asking a court to allow more than 100 double-stacked containers, topped with razor...
Troops from 25 states across the country sent to border at Biden's request
Military troops from 25 states and U.S. territories across the nation have deployed to the southern border at the request of the Biden administration. The Biden administration has chosen to keep several thousand soldiers on the U.S.-Mexico border amid the worst illegal immigration crisis in national history. The decision by...
Greg Abbott declares invasion at border & federal judge blocks Title 42
BROWNSVILLE — Texas border communities have division when it comes to immigration. On Tuesday Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared an invasion at the border. Abbott just secured a third term as governor last week and continues to take a hard approach when it comes to the border. Shortly after declaring the invasion, a federal judge blocked Title 42, a rule that allowed the expulsion of migrants at the US-Mexico border, restoring access for some asylum seekers.
Biden accepts resignation of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus
Washington — President Biden on Saturday accepted the resignation of his administration's Senate-confirmed Customs and Border Protection Commissioner, Chris Magnus, who had been asked to step down by Department of Homeland Security leaders frustrated with his leadership. In a brief resignation letter to Mr. Biden, Magnus, who had earned...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says 300th bus of Illegal immigrants left for Chicago as ‘Biden does nothing’ on border
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the 300th bus of illegal immigrants has left the state for Chicago.
Mexico losing patience with migrants near Rio Grande
Juarez officials are expressing heightened concern with the migrants staying at a tent camp on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande for the past month.
Mexican drug cartels buy fentanyl chemicals from China and control the border: 'Tucker Carlson Originals'
Tucker Carlson exposes how Mexican drug cartels get material to make fentanyl from China, which is then transported into the United States and kills Americans on "Tucker Carlson Originals."
Border agents find migrants hiding in pickup truck bed, aboard train as large groups continue to cross into US
Illegal immigrants were caught crossing in droves this week as border officials in Texas and Arizona caught multiple migrants hiding inside a pickup truck and aboard a train.
Texas ‘10 Most Wanted Fugitive’ captured in Mexico after bonding out, fleeing US
Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31, was located and arrested in Monterrey, Mexico, over a year after he bonded out of jail child sex charges and fled, authorities in Texas said.
What is Title 42, and what happens now that a federal judge has blocked it?
A federal judge has blocked Title 42, a public health rule that allowed the US to expel migrants at the Mexico border. Here's what that means, and what could happen next.
Judge orders halt to Trump-era asylum restrictions at border
The regulation was authorized under Title 42 of a broader law covering public health at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gonzalez switches district, wins re-election in race between 2 sitting members of Congress
HARLINGEN, Texas (Border Report) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez was able to successfully switch South Texas border districts and maintain a seat in Congress on Tuesday after defeating a sitting Republican congresswoman. Gonzalez will return to Washington, D.C., for a fourth term after unseating U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores,...
Border Patrol agents in California encounter 'heavily armed' suspected human smugglers
U.S. Border Patrol agents in California near the Mexican border encountered four individuals in California who were "heavily armed" and suspected of being illegal immigrants.
Border Patrol agents in Texas arrest illegal immigrants, an American citizen in separate busts
Border Patrol agents arrested illegal immigrants trying to sneak into the United States during two busts last week, authorities said
Texas border agents apprehend migrants smuggling drugs into West Texas
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) recently encountered four illegal immigrants attempting to smuggle illicit narcotics into West Texas.
Abbott calls on federal government to pay back Texas for border security efforts
In a letter to Texas county judges, Gov. Greg Abbott is reminding Texans about the state's efforts to try to secure the border.
US Border Patrol Sending Migrants To Structured Offices Without Any Prior Notice: Including In New York
(AP) NEW YORK: About a dozen recent immigrants were interviewed by the Associated Press, and they volunteered to disclose the documentation they were given when they were let go from American custody so they could apply for asylum after crossing the border with Mexico.
Venezuelans expelled from US decide next steps in Mexico
MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a shelter on Mexico City’s east side, Venezuelan mechanic José Cuicas is waiting anxiously for an American friend to answer his request to sponsor him for one of the 24,000 visas the Biden administration says it will give to Venezuelans. Cuicas was one of some 1,700 Venezuelans that U.S. authorities expelled to Mexico in the past week under a deal between the two nations to deny Venezuelans the right to U.S. asylum and try to keep them from coming to the border. Many of them were then bused to the capital to relieve pressure on Mexico’s already saturated border cities. The new policy came in response to a significant increase in the number of Venezuelans arriving at the border. They are now second only to Mexicans among the nationalities crossing there. Because Cuicas was expelled Oct. 13, just before the visa plan officially launched this week, he is eligible to apply for a visa under the program. Venezuelans who apply online, find a U.S. sponsor and meet other requirements could then fly directly to the U.S. if issued a visa.
Federal judge blocks request for Rikers federal takeover
A view of Rikers Island, with Manhattan in the background. A federal judge will not hear arguments from attorneys representing detainees living in deadly conditions at Rikers Island that a federal receiver should be appointed to wrest control of the jails away from the city. [ more › ]
