Rockford, IL

Rockford man killed in two-vehicle crash identified by coroner's office

By Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 1 day ago

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office identified the 50-year-old man who died in a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday in New Milford.

The coroner's office identified the man as Douglas Lieving, of Rockford.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. at the intersection of 11th Street and New Milford School Road. Deputies arrived on scene and found an Acura RDX and a Ford Edge with heavy damage.

Deputies said Lieving was traveling west on New Milford School Road when his vehicle collided with the Acura RDX which was traveling north on 11th Street.

Both Lieving and the other driver, a 25-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital where Lieving was later pronounced dead. The woman suffered serious injuries, according to the sheriff's office. No one else was in either of the vehicles at the time of the crash.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office along with the Major Crash Assistance Team is investigating the crash.

WIFR

63-year-old man dies in car crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford resident Mark McLamarrah died in a car crash at the intersection of Forest Hills Rd. and Landstrom Rd. Monday afternoon. McLamarrah was the only person in his car when it was rear ended by another car. He was later transported to a nearby hospital where he would later die of his injuries.
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Evansville man killed in Rock County crash identified

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Officials have identified the Evansville man killed in a crash near Janesville over the weekend. Bradley Shoemaker, 66, died at a hospital from injuries he suffered in a crash late Sunday morning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 14 and County Highway H. ﻿ According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Shoemaker’s Toyota Corolla and a Toyota...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Rock Co. Medical Examiner names Evansville man who died after crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials released the name Tuesday of the Evansville man who died following a two-vehicle crash. The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Department stated that Bradley Shoemaker, 66, died from the injuries he suffered during the crash on Sunday. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
EVANSVILLE, WI
Q985

Rockford Man Dies, Woman in Serious Condition After SUV’s Collide

An investigation is underway following a fatal automobile collision early Tuesday morning (11/15) just south of Rockford in the village of New Milford. According to a press release from the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department, the crash was reported just before 4 am on Tuesday and when deputies arrived on the scene discovered two vehicles that had collided.
ROCKFORD, IL
walls102.com

Two vehicle crash takes life in DeKalb County

MALTA – One person is dead after a two vehicle crash in DeKalb County on Monday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to Illinois Route 38 near Malta for a rear end collision between an International Truck and a pickup truck. Authorities say the pickup truck struck the rear of the other vehicle that was stopped to turn into a field entrance. The pickup truck driver was taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced deceased. The crash remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

St. Charles man killed in crash near Malta

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says a St. Charles man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Route 38 near Malta. The man who died was identified 82-year-old William R. Cates, of St. Charles. Police say Cates, and the driver of an 1982 International truck, were both eastbound on Route 38 when the truck slowed before stopping to turn left into a field with its turn signal on.
MALTA, IL
WIFR

Rockford man charged with possession of firearms

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Deputies arrested a 52-year-old Rockford man for two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count possession of a stolen firearm. Winnebago County Narcotics Unit were conducting an investigation of an illegal sale of drugs in the 2900 block of...
ROCKFORD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Person injured in Oswego shooting

The Oswego Police Department says that officers were called to the 2000 block of Farmington Lakes Drive Tuesday night for a report of gunshots. One person was taken to an area hospital with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not say what led to the shooting or if...
OSWEGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford felon arrested after Homeland Security investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested Wednesday following an investigation by Homeland Security. The Winnebago County Narcotics Unit, along with Chicago Homeland Security Investigations-Financial Investigations Group, have been conducting an investigation on the illegal sale of narcotics in the 2900 block of Rockford’s 18th Street, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

One dead, one in serious condition after New Milford crash

NEW MILFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is dead and a 25-year-old woman is hospitalized Tuesday after a serious two-vehicle crash. Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies responded just before 4 a.m. to the intersection of 11th Street and New Milford School Road for reports of the collision. According to authorities,...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
nbc15.com

Driver sentenced to 18 years for Dane Co. crash that killed three teens

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A judge sentenced the man convicted in the Dane County crash that killed three high school students last fall to 18 years in prison Wednesday. Judge Ellen Berz stated that each charge would carry an initial confinement period of six years for each charge, followed by four years each of extended supervision.
DANE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Authorities ID Three Killed In Rock County Crash

Authorities are identifying three people killed in a crash in the Town of Center earlier this month. The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department says Thomas Lohmeier, Bridget Crull, and Howard Walmer all died at the scene due to injuries caused by the wreck. The accident happened November 5th at...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
oregonobserver.com

Alcohol may have been a factor in fatal Town of Oregon crash

A two vehicle crash left one driver dead and another in critical condition on Saturday, Nov. 12 in the Town of Oregon, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Officer identified the deceased as 56-year-old Richard Wille of Arena, Wisconsin. Emergency responders were dispatched at...
OREGON, WI
WIFR

One killed in rear-end collision with farm equipment near DeKalb

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead in DeKalb County after a rear end collision with a farm truck. The accident happened about 5:30 p.m. Monday night. DeKalb County authorities say the driver of a car plowed into the back end of a farm vehicle slowing down to turn into a field on Route 38 near Willrett Road.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Darrell Brooks sentenced to life in prison for Waukesha parade attack

Darrell Brooks has been sentenced to life in prison for his attack on the Waukesha Christmas parade. Darrell Brooks sentenced to life in prison for Waukesha …. Darrell Brooks has been sentenced to life in prison for his attack on the Waukesha Christmas parade. Winnebago County celebrates 100 years of...
WAUKESHA, WI
Rockford Register Star

Rockford Register Star

