Rockford man killed in two-vehicle crash identified by coroner's office

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office identified the 50-year-old man who died in a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday in New Milford.

The coroner's office identified the man as Douglas Lieving, of Rockford.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. at the intersection of 11th Street and New Milford School Road. Deputies arrived on scene and found an Acura RDX and a Ford Edge with heavy damage.

Deputies said Lieving was traveling west on New Milford School Road when his vehicle collided with the Acura RDX which was traveling north on 11th Street.

Both Lieving and the other driver, a 25-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital where Lieving was later pronounced dead. The woman suffered serious injuries, according to the sheriff's office. No one else was in either of the vehicles at the time of the crash.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office along with the Major Crash Assistance Team is investigating the crash.