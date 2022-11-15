ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Michael Malone, Michael Porter Jr. on same page as Nuggets enjoy strong start

By VINNY BENEDETTO vinny.benedetto@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BnnWQ_0jC4tf0d00
Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. (1) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) Paul Beaty

DENVER — Being on the same page is saving Michael Malone and Michael Porter Jr. some time.

Porter, the Nuggets forward, said he planned to have a conversation with his coach about the way the team has staggered its starting five, but the talk ultimately wasn’t necessary.

Up until Sunday’s game in Chicago, Porter was the first player to sub out of the game in recent weeks. That allowed him to return to the court a few minutes later and help the bench through the stretch Nikola Jokic rests.

Porter was wondering if he could stay in for an extended stretch on nights he got off to a hot start, like Sunday, and Malone provided an answer. Jamal Murray staggered with the bench against the Bulls, allowing Porter a little more time to cook.

The plan is still to get Bruce Brown in early, but the player he replaces will be determined on a nightly basis, according to Malone.

“Bruce is going to come in around the 6-minute mark. It’s going to be for Michael or Jamal. It’s been Michael every night, but if Michael gets off to a great start, I don’t want to take him out. I don’t want to lose our rhythm. One of them have to come out, so we’ll just kind of feel what the better option is right now,” the Nuggets coach said after Tuesday’s practice at Ball Arena.

“It’s worked fairly well the last couple of games.”

Malone added Brown’s ability to play both the point guard and small forward positions gives the coach the flexibility to ride the hot hand. Porter is on board with the plan even if it comes with a little more uncertainty as to when his minutes might come.

“I prefer that,” Porter said. “I was actually going to talk to coach about that the other day, but then he just did it naturally in Chicago.”

That’s not the only area where the two are seeing eye to eye. Malone is excited about Porter’s numbers to start the season — the 24-year-old is posting 18 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while shooting 49.7% from the field and 48.3% from 3-point range — but also appreciates some of the stuff that doesn’t show up in a box score.

“Those numbers are incredible. More important to me, deeper than the numbers is the fact that offensively, I can count on one hand how many shots that he’s taken that we can say, ‘Probably not a great shot.’ His willingness to space and move and cut without the basketball has been tremendous. Creating a two-man game with Nikola Jokic is so important,” Malone said. “Defensively, man, he’s disciplined. He's giving forth effort. I told him, ‘That’s all I ever want from you. If you try and somebody scores on you, so what.’”

The win over the Bulls featured one of Porter’s more complete performances with 31 points on 16 shots and two steals to show for his defense. When asked what he could carry forward from that defensive performance, Porter didn’t mention counting stats.

“Just the effort, trying to be in the right spot, you know, knowing who you’re guarding, trying to study the players a little bit,” Porter said. “I could be more intentional.”

At times in the past, Malone and Porter have not appeared to be on the same page regarding his defensive intensity or ability to find his shot within the flow of Denver’s offense, but that hasn’t been an issue through 13 games. Instead of having a conversation about rotations or what needs to improve, Malone reiterated his appreciation for Porter’s approach after the team wrapped up preparations for Wednesday’s game against the Knicks.

“When I get on guys and hold them accountable, that’s fine. That’s my job,” Malone said. “But I think it’s also just as important, if not more important, for positive reinforcement.”

New York Knicks at Nuggets, 8 pm Wednesday (Altitude TV), Ball Arena

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Porter, Rockets beat Mavericks 101-92 with Doncic resting

DALLAS -- — Kevin Porter Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the last-place Houston Rockets took advantage of Luka Doncic's absence in a 101-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic was out for rest a night after he played 40 minutes...
DALLAS, TX
The Denver Gazette

NBA COVID-19 protocols bench Nikola Jokic, leave Nuggets hanging

DENVER – The Nuggets are also playing the waiting game this week. Two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic entered the league's COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday, indicating he either tested positive or received a series of inconclusive tests. Jokic did not play Wednesday against the Knicks at Ball Arena but could exit protocols for Friday and Sunday’s games in Dallas.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Celtics’ secret weapon in Jayson Tatum, Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker territory

The Boston Celtics, in the early goings of the season, own the best record in the entire association with an elite 12-3 record following their 25-point drubbing of the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Their strong start to the season has been fueled largely by Jayson Tatum’s MVP-caliber play, as the 24-year old star is currently averaging 31.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 15 games despite a rough shooting night in their most recent win.
BOSTON, MA
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Rockies acquire Nolan Jones from Cleveland Guardians

The Rockies made their second trade of the offseason, acquiring Nolan Jones from the Guardians for minor league infielder Juan Brito. Jones, 24, made his MLB debut for the Guardians in July. He slashed 244/.309/.372 with two home runs and 13 RBI in 28 games in the majors before returning to Triple-A. His strikeout numbers are a tad high — 36 percent during his brief stint with the Guardians.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy