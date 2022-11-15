Michael Malone, Michael Porter Jr. on same page as Nuggets enjoy strong start

Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. (1) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) Paul Beaty

DENVER — Being on the same page is saving Michael Malone and Michael Porter Jr. some time.

Porter, the Nuggets forward, said he planned to have a conversation with his coach about the way the team has staggered its starting five, but the talk ultimately wasn’t necessary.

Up until Sunday’s game in Chicago, Porter was the first player to sub out of the game in recent weeks. That allowed him to return to the court a few minutes later and help the bench through the stretch Nikola Jokic rests.

Porter was wondering if he could stay in for an extended stretch on nights he got off to a hot start, like Sunday, and Malone provided an answer. Jamal Murray staggered with the bench against the Bulls, allowing Porter a little more time to cook.

The plan is still to get Bruce Brown in early, but the player he replaces will be determined on a nightly basis, according to Malone.

“Bruce is going to come in around the 6-minute mark. It’s going to be for Michael or Jamal. It’s been Michael every night, but if Michael gets off to a great start, I don’t want to take him out. I don’t want to lose our rhythm. One of them have to come out, so we’ll just kind of feel what the better option is right now,” the Nuggets coach said after Tuesday’s practice at Ball Arena.

“It’s worked fairly well the last couple of games.”

Malone added Brown’s ability to play both the point guard and small forward positions gives the coach the flexibility to ride the hot hand. Porter is on board with the plan even if it comes with a little more uncertainty as to when his minutes might come.

“I prefer that,” Porter said. “I was actually going to talk to coach about that the other day, but then he just did it naturally in Chicago.”

That’s not the only area where the two are seeing eye to eye. Malone is excited about Porter’s numbers to start the season — the 24-year-old is posting 18 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while shooting 49.7% from the field and 48.3% from 3-point range — but also appreciates some of the stuff that doesn’t show up in a box score.

“Those numbers are incredible. More important to me, deeper than the numbers is the fact that offensively, I can count on one hand how many shots that he’s taken that we can say, ‘Probably not a great shot.’ His willingness to space and move and cut without the basketball has been tremendous. Creating a two-man game with Nikola Jokic is so important,” Malone said. “Defensively, man, he’s disciplined. He's giving forth effort. I told him, ‘That’s all I ever want from you. If you try and somebody scores on you, so what.’”

The win over the Bulls featured one of Porter’s more complete performances with 31 points on 16 shots and two steals to show for his defense. When asked what he could carry forward from that defensive performance, Porter didn’t mention counting stats.

“Just the effort, trying to be in the right spot, you know, knowing who you’re guarding, trying to study the players a little bit,” Porter said. “I could be more intentional.”

At times in the past, Malone and Porter have not appeared to be on the same page regarding his defensive intensity or ability to find his shot within the flow of Denver’s offense, but that hasn’t been an issue through 13 games. Instead of having a conversation about rotations or what needs to improve, Malone reiterated his appreciation for Porter’s approach after the team wrapped up preparations for Wednesday’s game against the Knicks.

“When I get on guys and hold them accountable, that’s fine. That’s my job,” Malone said. “But I think it’s also just as important, if not more important, for positive reinforcement.”

New York Knicks at Nuggets, 8 pm Wednesday (Altitude TV), Ball Arena