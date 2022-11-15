ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Boone Library employee union calls on public to oppose book challenge rule change

By Charles Dunlap, Columbia Daily Tribune
 1 day ago

Daniel Boone Regional Library Workers United, AFSCME Council 61 challenges the community to submit comments to the Missouri Secretary of State's office regarding a proposed book challenge rule change by Jay Ashcroft.

Statements were issued Monday by the union and the library's board of trustees ahead of the public comment period starting Tuesday. The proposed rule requires libraries receiving state funds to determine what material is "age-appropriate" and restrict minors from accessing some books.

It also means that libraries can have their funding pulled if found in noncompliance, which would have a greater impact to those libraries that receive a larger percentage of their budgets from the state library, explained library director Margaret Conroy at last week's board of trustees meeting.

The library's employee union, separate from the administration and the board of trustees, held a press conference Tuesday at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbia to encourage its members and the public to submit comments. Union leadership and members were joined by Missouri State Rep.-elect Kathy Steinhoff.

Seeking access to wonder and discovery

The job of library employees every day is to provide access, which includes reading material, music, movies and a warm place to stay for a while, said Bryce Johnsen, union executive board member. The union is encouraging its membership and the public to submit comments to the Secretary of State's office.

"The children who come to our library seek access to wonder and discovery," he said, adding Ashcroft's proposed rule change endangers this. "We need to tell Ashcroft what every child already knows — if you want to take books out of our library, you're going to have to check them out."

He directed the public to the union website , which includes a link to the Secretary of State public comment form people can send via traditional mail. The union also will print information cards with similar information.

People can submit public comments on the proposed rule change to the Secretary of State's office via email at comments@sos.mo.gov or by traditional mail to the Office of the Missouri Secretary of State, PO Box 1767, Jefferson City, MO 65102. Those writing should reference the proposed rule number — 15 CSR 30-200.015 — in the email subject line or in the mailed comment.

'We know what we are doing': Statement from DBRL board expected on book-challenge rule change

Steinhoff sees the proposed "one size fits all" rule change as a slippery slope to creating more problems than solutions.

"Libraries provide the ultimate support to access of information and ideas in our community," she said. "(Librarians) do not take their training or their duty lightly. This ruling questions their professional judgment and places undue burden on their work and access for Missouri families."

Children read to learn and to prepare for meeting the world, said Dakota Hommes, DBRL Workers United executive board member, adding there are many who visit the library who read above their grade level or are gifted high school students.

"Ashcroft doesn't think they should be learning, at least what he does not want them to learn. What kind of government wants kids to read less?" Hommes said.

The library also serves as a resource for youth who may have questions about themselves, she said, noting her identity as a trans woman.

"I was going through a crisis in my life that no one could see. Not my parents, not my friends. No one," Hommes said. "At 13, I wasn't sure if I would make it. But, I went to my library and found a couple novels about kids like me. It made me feel seen and start to like myself again.

"... Ashcroft would take those books from 13-year-old me's hands. He'd tell me it was forbidden to read about other kids like me. If that had happened to me at 13 years old, I don't think I'd be here right now."

The library already takes into consideration the age appropriateness of materials selected , which parents also already have an opportunity to challenge through policies in place at the library. There are more than 131,000 youth library materials across all branches.

"I have requested (a meeting) with the secretary. I have not heard back. I asked to be able to talk to him in person," Conroy said last week.

"We are trying to get them (Ashcroft and legislators alike) to understand we know what we are doing, we care about our children, we care about our communities, but we will fall on the sword of intellectual freedom for our communities because we are foundational to democracy," she said.

The library board, employee union statements

The library board in its statement noted "the right to read is an important part of the intellectual freedom that is basic to democracy." The library board sees the rule change as a means of removing local control.

The library board also appealed to the Missouri General Assembly's joint committee on administrative rules to reject the proposed rule change.

More: DBRL board expected to discuss Jay Ashcroft's proposed book-challenge rule

The library union made note of changes to school library rules passed through statewide legislation putting restrictions on the types of books allowed in school libraries.

"Worse than that, they threaten to fine and even jail school library staff," the union said in its statement. "This is unacceptable in a free country. We support our fellow library staff in Missouri schools who have been put in danger because of this unjust law."

The legislation also is expected to be filed similar to Ashcroft's rule change at the Assembly in the next legislative session.

The union is concerned this rule change will embolden extremists attempting to have certain books removed from school and public libraries alike.

"We’re calling on everyone in our community to support us — the staff of your local library — and also defend your own rights and the rights of your children," the union stated.

Charles Dunlap covers local government, community stories and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @CD_CDT on Twitter. Subscribe to support vital local journalism.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Daniel Boone Library employee union calls on public to oppose book challenge rule change

