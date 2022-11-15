The time is upon us: Nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards arrive today. Follow along on this page as we update the nominations in real time this afternoon. Last month, voting ballots were sent to Grammy voters, and they contained a few surprises. After winning four major awards last year for debut single “Leave the Door Open”—before even releasing an album—Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak did not submit An Evening With Silk Sonic for consideration. Beyoncé, meanwhile, submitted Renaissance and its lead single, “Break My Soul,” in the Dance/Electronic categories, looking to expand her enormous lifetime haul of Grammys into unconquered territories. (Back in 2020, Beyoncé set a record for most Grammys held by a female artist, winning Best R&B Performance for “Black Parade.”)

2 DAYS AGO