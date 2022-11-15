Read full article on original website
Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”
Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Diana Ross Gives a Master Class in Soul with These Iconic Records
Legendary singer-songwriter Diana Ross rose to fame as the lead singer of the iconic Motown group, the Supremes. The Detroit native later saw astronomical success thanks to several albums across genres, including r&b, soul, pop, and disco. Last year, the industry veteran released her 25th studio album—her first release in 15 years—a dedication project to her fans.
2023 Grammy nominations: All the snubs and surprises
Mary J. Blige's 6 nominations are a pleasant surprise; Nicki Minaj's zero won't sit well with the Barbz.
Karol G and Romeo Santos Join 2022 Latin Grammys Lineup: Full List of Performers, Presenters and More
The Latin Recording Academy has revealed Karol G and Romeo Santos have joined as performers for the upcoming Latin Grammys, taking place on Nov. 17 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation scholarship recipients Xavier Cintrón, Valentina Garcia, Nicolle Horbath and Sergio De Miguel Jorquera will also take the stage alongside previously announced performer, Nicky Jam. Karol G is nominated in three categories including record of the year and song of the year for her and Ovy on the Drums’ “Provenza.” Romeo Santos is a nominee in the best long-form music video category for his documentary “Romeo Santos:...
Bad Bunny is the first Latin artist to be nominated for this Grammy
Bad Bunny continues to break new ground. Today, the Grammys announced their list of nominees, with Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” becoming the first record performed entirely in Spanish to earn a nomination for best album of the year. It’s a big deal. RELATED: ...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Learn Why CeCe Winans Is A Trailblazing Gospel Star
It won’t be long before soul and r&b music take center stage at the Soul Train Awards 2022 hosted by Deon Cole. Ahead of this year’s ceremony, set to be filled with surprise guests, show-stopping performances, and must-see speech acceptance moments, we’re getting familiar with nominees, including legendary contemporary gospel singer and songwriter Cece Winans.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Veteran Songwriter Muni Long Invented ‘Song of the Year’
Priscilla Renea Hairston, known professionally as Muni Long, may have just made it on your radar, but this Florida native has been making noise in the industry for over a decade, co-writing songs for mega music stars, including Rihanna, Fifth Harmony, Mary J Blige, and many more. After years of...
Bad Bunny makes history with his Grammy album of the year nomination; here's why
Superstar Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny has made Grammy history. His latest album, "Un Verano Sin Ti," has earned two Grammy Award nominations, including a historic first in the album of the year category — the first Spanish-language album to ever receive such recognition. His album is...
Grammy Awards Nominations 2023: The Complete List (Updating)
The nominations for the 65th annual Grammy nominations are being announced Tuesday morning over a livestream, being hosted by the Recording Academy from the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. Variety is publishing all the nominations in full here, updating the page in real time as they are announced. The reading of the 2023 nominees is set to begin at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET and last for about an hour. Heavy favorites for multiple nominations going into Tuesday morning included Beyoncé, Adele, Harry Styles and Kendrick Lamar. Refresh this page during the Academy’s unveiling to see how predictions are panning out. Following...
ETOnline.com
GRAMMYs 2023: Meet the Best New Artist Nominees
The 2023 GRAMMY nominations were announced on Tuesday, and that means a brand new roster of Best New Artist nominees!. Always one of the most buzzed-about categories on music's biggest night, the GRAMMYs have been on a Best New Artist hot streak in recent years, with the last four winners of the award -- Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and Olivia Rodrigo -- continuing to top the charts and earn more nominations after their introductory honors. Will the trend continue this year?
Sam Smith and Kim Petras are first nonbinary and trans artists to reach number 1 on Billboard chart
CNN — Sam Smith and Kim Petras have made history after becoming the first openly nonbinary and transgender artists to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaborative track, “Unholy.”. Billboard confirmed the duo’s achievement on Twitter, writing: “@samsmith and @kimpetras are the first publicly non-binary and transgender...
American Music Awards 2022: NOMINATIONS
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast - We Don't Talk About Bruno. Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast - We Don’t Talk About Bruno. Harry Styles - As It Was. Lizzo...
Grammy Nominations 2023: See the Full List Here
The time is upon us: Nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards arrive today. Follow along on this page as we update the nominations in real time this afternoon. Last month, voting ballots were sent to Grammy voters, and they contained a few surprises. After winning four major awards last year for debut single “Leave the Door Open”—before even releasing an album—Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak did not submit An Evening With Silk Sonic for consideration. Beyoncé, meanwhile, submitted Renaissance and its lead single, “Break My Soul,” in the Dance/Electronic categories, looking to expand her enormous lifetime haul of Grammys into unconquered territories. (Back in 2020, Beyoncé set a record for most Grammys held by a female artist, winning Best R&B Performance for “Black Parade.”)
Check Out A Gallery Of First-Time Grammy Awards Nominees Inside
The 2023 Grammy nominations were announced yesterday. Check out a gallery of first time Grammy nominees inside.
EW.com
2023 Grammy Awards nominations: Watch Live
It's time to face the music once again: the 2023 Grammy nominations here. After an incendiary year in music that marked the return of legendary artists like Adele and Beyoncé, the Recording Academy is unveiling its newest slate of nominees beginning at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET. The nominations announcement,...
Top 5 Grammy nominations takeaways: Jazz on the rise, lots of love for veterans …
The 2023 Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday, November 15 and, as usual, they were a mixed bag of shocking snubs and worthy surprises. While analyzing the hundreds of bids, we noticed several tidbits of telling information that should help us when making our predictions next year. Below, see our Top 5 Grammy nominations takeaways. 1. Watch out for jazz and Americana Last year, Jon Batiste surprised everyone with an Album of the Year nom. Among the artists many genres, two stood out: jazz and American Roots. Batiste ended up winning in those two genres, along with Album of the Year and...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: 3 Tracks You Should Know from The ‘Legend’ Award Recipients Morris Day and The Time
Soul Train Awards 2022 will honor iconic 80’s funk band Morris Day & The Time with the ‘Legend’ award at this year’s ceremony for their outstanding contribution to the music industry for over four decades. Frequent collaborator with the legendary and late musician Prince, Morris Day is best known as the lead singer of the legendary band as well as his solo work.
Ozzy "overwhelmed" by Grammy nominations
Ozzy Osbourne is blown away by his 4 nominations for latest album Patient Number 9
dancehallmag.com
Five Jamaicans Nominated For ‘Best Reggae Album’ At Grammy Awards 2023
Kabaka Pyramid’s The Kalling, Koffee’s Gifted, Protoje’s Third Time’s The Charm, Sean Paul’s Scorcha and Shaggy’s Come Fly Wid Mi are the albums nominated in the Best Reggae Album category at the upcoming 65th Annual Grammy Awards, to be held in 2023. R&B singer...
thehypemagazine.com
2022 Latin GRAMMYs: Christina Aguilera, Camilo, Elvis Costello, Jorge Drexler & More Announced as Performers
The Latin Recording Academy® announced additional performers for the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards®, which includes current nominees and past Latin GRAMMY® and GRAMMY® winners Christina Aguilera, Camilo, Elvis Costello, Jorge Drexler, John Legend, Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández, and Christian Nodal.
