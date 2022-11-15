ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathedral City, CA

Veterans Village of Cathedral City provides housing for veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness

By Ani Gasparyan, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 2 days ago
A long-awaited development in Cathedral City is officially open and providing housing for veterans experiencing — or at risk of — homelessness.

Veterans Village of Cathedral City, located at 30-600 Landau Blvd. next door to The Salvation Army, had its grand opening ceremony last week. City officials and other stakeholders gathered to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony, hear remarks about the project, listen to testimonials from new tenants, and tour the new apartments.

John Bigley, chief operating officer of Urban Housing Communities, said it feels fantastic to see Veterans Village open. He estimated the project, which had its groundbreaking ceremony in April 2021, took around six and a half years to come together.

“Helping the veterans, supporting the veterans that have fallen on rough times to no fault of their own, is huge,” he said. “It really is good to give back to that demographic that really needs our support.”

Veterans Village has leased around 44 of its 60 units as of last week, according to Bigley. It is made up of 48 one-bedroom units and 12 two-bedroom units, with amenities like a community center, community garden, swimming pool, barbeque area and bocce ball courts.

Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez said he was proud to be there to celebrate the completion of Veterans Village. He recalled when former Cathedral City Mayors Greg Pettis and John Aguilar wanted to show him the property for the project when he was an assemblymember several years ago.

“As you heard already, for our veterans, this is not just a place,” he said. “This is your place. This is a place of your own, something you can call home.”

In addition to providing housing, Veterans Village will also provide its residents with services from Loma Linda Veterans Administration, Mental Health Systems, Riverside Continuum of Care, and the Salvation Army

Patrick Swierczek said 53 of the units are vouchered through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing program. Swierczek is a senior social worker in the HUD-VASH program.

These vouchers are Section 8 vouchers that are tied to case management, he added.

“So we will have two on-site case managers, I will be one of them, and we will provide mental health services, case management,” he said. “The HUD-VASH works as a team so we will have pastoral care, nursing case management, peer support, vocational development, and that’s kind of our team’s role here — just to meet all the needs of the veteran.”

People interested in living at Veterans Village of Cathedral City must be experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness, meet the Riverside County Housing Authority’s income guidelines, and qualify for VA medical benefits, Swierczek added.

The $27 million housing development was funded through a variety of avenues, including Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia’s office, California Tax Credit Allocation Committee, Citibank, County of Riverside, City of Cathedral City and Housing and Community Development.

Cathedral City also donated the land for the project.

Several veterans attended the grand opening ceremony to either hear remarks or share their stories.

Gary Nutt said he became the first tenant at Veterans Village with Councilmember Mark Carnevale's help. He said he experienced homelessness after he had to leave the room he was renting due to the property owner having family issues.

"It's just too good to be true," he said.

Vincent White said he is living at Veterans Village with his rescue cat, Tommy.

"Its been kind of a long journey to get to this point, and I'm just very thankful for all of the people that were supportive to be able to get in here," he said.

Joseph Parker said living at the housing project is "heaven." He said his daughter told him she loves the place because she feels safe being surrounded by veterans.

"This time last year I was in the car and I spent ... totally about 30 days at the ... gas station, so coming from homeless, through the journey and then to come here in a place where you have a two-bedroom, beautiful wooden floors, beautiful stainless steel appliances and a killer view ... and all I can do is thank God for the opportunity to be able to work with such great people," he said.

Ani Gasparyan covers the western Coachella Valley cities of Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City.

