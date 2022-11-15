ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Gorell's lead over Bill-de la Peña grows slightly in Ventura County supervisors race

By Tony Biasotti, Ventura County Star
 1 day ago
Jeff Gorell widened his lead over Claudia Bill-de la Peña in their race for Ventura County supervisor in the latest batch of elections results released Tuesday by the county Elections Division.

The race remains too close to call, though. Gorell has 50.65% of the vote to Bill-de la Peña’s 49.35%, a margin of 735 votes.

Tuesday’s results included 9,131 more votes in the 2nd District supervisor’s race, compared to the previous release last week. Gorell’s lead grew from 484 votes to 735 with those additional ballots.

County election officials estimate that they have about 79,000 ballots left to process countywide. They have not released an estimate of how many of those are from the 2nd District, but the district has about one-fourth of the county’s registered voters, so it could have roughly 20,000 ballots left to process. If those estimates are correct, Bill-de la Peña could still win the election if 53% of the remaining ballots go her way.

Gorell said in a text message to the Star that he doesn’t plan to declare victory based on his current margin.

“Even if I go up, I’m likely to be respectful of outstanding ballots/voters,” he said, in a text sent before Tuesday’s results were released.

The 2nd District includes Thousand Oaks, Oak Park, the Santa Rosa Valley and parts of Camarillo, and it is now a swing district on the Board of Supervisors.

Bill-de la Peña and Gorell faced off in a runoff on Nov. 8 to determine the successor to longtime 2nd District Supervisor Linda Parks, who is leaving office due to term limits. Gorell is a former prosecutor, California Assembly member and deputy Los Angeles mayor, while Bill-de la Peña has served on the Thousand Oaks City Council for the past 20 years.

County races are officially nonpartisan but Gorell was endorsed by the Ventura County Republican Party and Bill-de la Peña by the county Democratic Party. The outcome of the election will determine the partisan balance of the Board of Supervisors for at least the next two years, since the other four members include two Democrats and two Republicans.

The latest election results include absentee ballots mailed in early and votes cast in person on Nov. 8. The uncounted ballots include absentee ballots received close to, on, or after Election Day.

Elections officials say they plan to release results every Tuesday and Thursday until the remaining ballots have been counted. They have until Dec. 8 to certify the results.

Tony Biasotti is an investigative and watchdog reporter for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at tbiasotti@vcstar.com. This story was made possible by a grant from the Ventura County Community Foundation's Fund to Support Local Journalism.

