Elizabeth City, NC

ECSU volleyball wins CIAA championship

By Staff Reports
Chowan Herald
 1 day ago

SALEM, Va. - The Elizabeth City State volleyball team earned their first CIAA championship since 2008 on Saturday with a 25-22, 26-24, 17-25, 25-15 victory over Shaw.

The No. 2 Lady Vikings (26-8), who had split the regular-season series with No. 1 Shaw (23-8), trailed 20-19 in the opening set before scoring four straight points.

The Lady Bears scored the next two to get within 23-22, but back-to-back kills from Kellum clinched the set.

Shaw responded with an 11-6 second-set advantage before ECSU rattled off six straight for a brief 12-11 lead.

The teams traded multiple-point leads until it was 24-24 and the Lady Vikings took the set with a Shaw error and a Kellum kill for the 26th point to take a commanding 2-0 lead in sets.

The Lady Bears answered back with an undramatic third-set victory, but ECSU prevented a fifth set from being played with a dominant effort in the fourth set.

ECSU jumped out to an 8-2 advantage that eventually turned into 19-8. Clarke Blakemore and Victoria White combined for back-to-back kills to end the set and win the championship.

Jada Rouse led the Lady Vikings with 13 kills and was followed by Kellum’s 11 and White’s 10.

Kellum and Blakemore both had four blocks, while Kellum and Kayleigh Sullivan both had 17 assists. Naijya Leggett had 14 digs.

Kellum was the championship match’s most valuable player.

ECSU had defeated Shaw at home in five sets on October 17 before losing at Shaw in a sweep on October 27.

The Lady Vikings earned an automatic bid to the NCAA DIvision II tournament with the title. They were selected as the No. 8 seed in their region and will head to Erie, Pa., to face No. 1 Gannon (26-5) of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference on Friday at 5 p.m.

Elizabeth City State def. Fayetteville State 25-22, 25-21, 15-25, 24-26, 15-11: Before the Lady Vikings’ championship win, they prevented the Lady Broncos (15-10) from completing a comeback effort in a CIAA semifinal match on Friday evening.

Kellum and Rouse led ECSU with 13 and 11 kills, respectively. Sullivan added 25 assists and Leggett had 18 digs.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Elizabeth City State began their season with two games in the PSAC/CIAA Challenge held on Lincoln (Pa.)’s campus over the weekend.

The Vikings (1-1) started the year with an 85-82 win over Kutztown on Friday, but fell to West Chester 93-83 on Saturday.

ECSU heads to the University of Charleston (W.V.) on Wednesday before their home opener against Chowan on Saturday.

Mid-Atlantic Christian 85, Dabney S. Lancaster 69: The Mustangs improved to 2-1 in the young season with Saturday’s road win.

MACU, which led 37-32 at halftime, was led by freshman Noah Richardson-Keys’s 24 points, 11 rebounds and nine steals. Talik Totten had 17 points, while Micah Colburn had 15. Senior Jajour Lambert led with seven assists.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

The Mid-Atlantic Christian women (1-2) dropped back-to-back games over the weekend in the Jean Edge Classic.

MACU lost 89-36 to North Carolina Wesleyan on Friday before losing a close one to Averett on Saturday 74-71.

In the latter game, Tyeisha Williams scored 27 points for the Lady Mustangs as Kayla Kent followed with 21.

MACU travels to North Carolina A&T on Tuesday.

Elizabeth City State 62, Albany State 53: The Lady Vikings (1-0) started their season with a home win Friday night over Albany State (0-1).

Akyia King and Maryam Hashim had 13 and 11 points, respectively, for ECSU.

The Lady Vikings led 25-22 at halftime before breaking away to lead 44-31 after the third quarter.

Elizabeth City State 56, Clark Atlanta 53: The Lady Vikings (2-0) won again on Saturday. Hashim and King both scored 10 points.

Edenton, NC
Located in the Josephine Leary building in historic downtown Edenton, the Chowan Herald is a weekly publication owned by Adams Publishing Company. The North Carolina Press Association member and award-winning newspaper has covered Chowan County since Aug. 30, 1934. It recently expanded coverage to include eastern Washington counties, as well as Tyrrell and Hyde counties

