ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Final Injury Status For Grizzlies-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39u1Pf_0jC4tEN800

Zion Williamson has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans.

On Tuesday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies in Louisiana, but they will be without one of their top players for the game.

2021 All-Star Zion Williamson has been ruled out due to a foot injury, head coach Willie Green revealed to the media.

"Zion is out tonight, right foot contusion, so he'll be day-to-day," Green said.

The former Duke star is averaging 23.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest.

When he is on the floor, he is one of the best players in the NBA, and in 2020-21 he averaged 27.0 points per contest.

He did not play in a game last season but has looked good start this season.

The Pelicans have a very talented roster that also features C.J. McCollum and Brandon Ingram.

Without Williamson, they were able to take the Phoenix Suns to six games in the first round of the NBA Playoffs last season.

They come into Tuesday with a 6-7 record in their first 13 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

At home, they have a 3-2 record in five games.

As for the Grizzlies, they come into the game with a 9-5 record in their first 14 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the west.

Williamson not playing is disappointing because it would have been an exciting matchup against Ja Morant.

They were both the top two picks in the 2019 NBA Draft (Williamson was the first-overall pick, and Morant was second).

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Big Lead

Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant Clearly Took a Shot at LeBron James By Calling Him One of the Best Players Ever

LeBron James sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend, which is too bad because it very well could be one of the final opportunities we get to see LeBron face off against Kevin Durant on the court. The two generational talents are on the back nine of their careers and only play twice a year as foes in opposite conferences. The amount of games left for them to duel is dwindling quickly. Durant was asked about that after the Nets' loss and laughed that he was glad LeBron missed the game because...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Breaking: College Basketball Star Suspended 6 Games

A standout TCU Horned Frogs basketball player has been suspended for six games. TCU senior Damion Baugh has been out at the start of the season, as the NCAA works through his punishment. Monday, it was announced that the 6-foot-4 guard has been suspended for six games. "TCU’s Damion Baugh...
FORT WORTH, TX
Athlon Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. Is Suing Nike, per His Official Statement

The rumors are true. NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is suing Nike, per an announcement he just published to Twitter.  Beckham, 30, details an unfortunate experience with Nike, which he says did not honor the details and commitments of their partnership.  The veteran free agent is now ...
People

NBA Star Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Being a Dad of Three: 'Blessed and So Grateful'

Russell and Nina Westbrook share son Noah, 5, and twin daughters Jordyn and Skye, 3 Russell Westbrook is reflecting on life as a father of three. Speaking on a panel at the 5th Annual Black Love Summit on Saturday, the 34-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star said that he's "most proud" of the bond he has with his kids. "I would probably say being a father, I've been blessed and so grateful," said Westbrook, noting the best part of his day is the "6:00 a.m. wake-up with my kids." "That to...
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
43K+
Followers
7K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy