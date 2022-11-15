Read full article on original website
Danville Police make arrest in relation to shooting
UPDATE 11:11 a.m. (11/17 ) — Early on Thursday morning, Danville Police Department (DPD) detectives made an arrest in relation to the shooting incident. According to DPD, detectives have arrested 20-year-old Deshawn Delane Richardson. He is currently charged with the following: aggravated malicious wounding possession of a stolen firearm use of a firearm in the […]
Search warrants reveal cause of death in Forest woman's murder
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Search warrants made available through the Bedford County Circuit Court reveal chilling details of what took place leading up to and after the murder of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery. Montgomery was found unresponsive in her home on October 7. On October 20, who we...
4 teens arrested in Lexington after shots fired out of vehicles, police say
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Four teenagers, including an 18-year-old, a 19-year-old and two juveniles, were detained in Lexington on Wednesday after officers responded to a shots fired call. Around 4:55 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Smith Avenue and Fairview Drive. When they arrived, police say they found several […]
Virginia man maintained cocaine, heroin “stash house” for Danville drug ring
A Virginia man was sentenced to over seven years in prison for his role in a Danville drug ring. But when it came time to sentence him, prosecutors and defense attorneys clashed over whether he was a hardened career offender or a man caught up in circumstances beyond his control.
Suspect in custody in relation to Galax City School threat: Police
— UPDATE 11/16 11:41 p.m.: Galax Police Department’s Chief, Dewitt Cooper tells WFXR news they got notified, by Virginia’s Fusion Center, of a TikTok of a person that stated they were going to shoot up schools, and they were upset. “They said they wanted to see how it...
12 people arrested as part of Halifax County drug investigation
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - 12 people have been arrested on various charges as part of a joint drug operation run by the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and South Boston Reginal Narcotic & Gang Task Force. Sheriff Fred S. Clark said the operation began November 10 and continued through...
Danville Police Investigating Wednesday Night Shooting
The Danville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Piney Forest Road on Wednesday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 8:30. An adult male victim was located at the scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper torso and...
Have you seen it? Rocky Mount Police looking for stolen Ford Focus
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is looking for a stolen vehicle. Police said the 2015 Ford Focus was stolen early Tuesday morning. It has license plate number 5698LW and was stolen from a home on Orchard Avenue. Multiple stickers can be found on the...
Police: 4 teens arrested after drive-by shooting in North Carolina; multiple stolen guns, vehicles found
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police have arrested four teens in connection with a drive-by shooting on Bridges Drive last month. At about 6 p.m. on Halloween, officers responded to Bridges Drive when they were told about a drive-by shooting. Arriving officers found two juveniles in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. They were […]
Two individuals charged in credit card thefts: Police
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The City of Salem Police Department said they have made two arrests in connection with credit card thefts. According to police, 33-year-old, Alan Michael Niday of Salem and 30-year-old Alyssa Tabor Barnett of Vinton have been arrested in connection with a string of credit card thefts from the mail and the illegal use of those cards in the North District of the city.
18-year-old with Autism Reported Missing by Gretna Police
The Gretna Police Department is searching for missing 18-year-old that suffers from autism. On Tuesday, November 15 at approximately 10:48PM, the Gretna Police Department responded to the 800 block of Amelia Street, in reference to a missing person. The responding officers were met by the complainant regarding her 18 year...
One arrested after social media threat, Galax City schools shelter in place lifted
GALAX, Va. – UPDATE:. One person has been taken into custody in connection with the social media threat that put Galax City Schools under a shelter-in-place on Wednesday. The person was taken into custody by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday afternoon. Galax City Public Schools have returned...
UVa shooting suspect targeted victim, witness says; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Suspect targeted victims, shot one while he was sleeping, witness testifies. — Richmond Times-Dispatch and WSET-TV. No bond for murder suspect. — Charlottesville Daily Progress. Police locked down campus but didn’t alert community...
Operation Frostbite: More than two dozen arrested, drugs & guns seized in Halifax Co.
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — More than two dozen people were arrested following a joint operation in Henry County and South Boston. Halifax County Sheriff Fred Clark said Operation Frost Bite was organized by the Halifax/South Boston Regional Narcotic and Gang Task Force. Clark said that the operation began...
3 arrested in Alamance County facing multiple drug charges, including intent to sell fentanyl
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were arrested earlier this month and face multiple drug charges, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the ACSO conducted a routine traffic stop on Chapel Hill Road at Maple Avenue in Burlington. The driver was identified as David Allen Tromp, 36, of […]
ATF offering reward for information about Surry, Yadkin gun shop thefts
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An agency is offering an award for information about the burglaries of two gun shops in the Piedmont Triad. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced Tuesday that they’re offering up to $5000 for information on the burglaries of businesses in Surry and Yadkin Counties. The ATF says […]
The Sheriff’s Department Wants To Put You In Jail
You may not have committed any crimes, but the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is still coming after you – and any other good people in the county. The department doesn’t want to arrest you, but instead it wants to hire you and put you to work as a detention officer.
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers going north on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 135.5. As of 4:40 p.m., traffic was backed up...
3 shot in Browns Summit home on Sugar Maple Drive, taken to hospital, deputies say
BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were shot in a Browns Summit home on Sunday and taken to a hospital, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release. Around 12:34 a.m., deputies from the GCSO responded to a report of a shooting at Sugar Maple Drive in Browns Summit. Arriving deputies found three […]
Pittsylvania County approved for SRO grant, concerned about long haul funding
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pittsylvania County got approved for $475, 170 from a state grant to help them hire ten new school resource officers. The county has to match 25% for the last three of those years. The grant will cover the salaries of the new SROs but...
