WLUC
Deer Day: Firearm deer season begins in Upper Michigan
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Hunters around the U.P. woke up in the early hours Tuesday morning in hopes of getting a buck. Scott Burns of Bark River brought the first buck of the day to the Marquette check station. It was an eight-pointer he shot in Marquette County. “I am...
WILX-TV
DNR shares early firearm deer season results
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is sharing early firearm deer season results. As of Wednesday, Menominee County has the most reported harvests at 181 bucks and 30 antlerless making for 211 total. That’s according to the DNR. It says Delta and Marquette...
WLUC
Doozers Cookies celebrating ladies nights with sweet deals
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Pavlina Osta joins Tia Trudgeon to share news of the day on Upper Michigan Today. With firearm deer season now in full swing, Thomas Theatre Group is offering a free movie promotion to hunters that show proof of a recent kill for the first year.
WLUC
Make the most out of your deer harvest by processing meat
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming butcher wants to make sure hunters get what they want out of their deer harvest. Whether it’s jerky, snack sticks, steak, burgers or sausage, Glenn’s Smokehouse will make sure the venison is properly utilized. Glenn’s Smokehouse also has seasonings for processed meat....
WLUC
Ishpeming Ladies Night Out kicks off Christmas shopping season
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming’s annual Ladies’ Night Out kicked off Wednesday. The Main Street Antique Mall took part in the event, which started Wednesday afternoon and ended at 8:00 p.m. Businesses and shoppers use Ladies Night to mark the start of the Christmas shopping season. More than...
WLUC
Marquette County businesses to celebrate women on Ladies Night
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Marquette and Ishpeming are both getting ready for a night of specials, holiday premiers, shopping, and more during the towns’ annual Ladies Nights. In Marquette, 50 downtown businesses are participating in the holiday kickoff event, among them is Embrace Salon. “Ladies night is...
WLUC
Recycle 906: How is Marquette County doing on recycling?
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - November 15 marked the first day of deer season, but it also happened to be National Recycling day. Marquette County has seen an increase of awareness surrounding recycling. There has also been a significant increase in diverting material to recycling centers that was going to landfills...
WLUC
MSHS presents “Once Upon a Mattress”
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A play is coming to the Kaufman Auditorium this weekend. Marquette Senior High School will present “Once Upon a Mattress” this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The story is a musical take on “The Princess and the Pea.”. Coralee Daugherty plays Princess Winnifred, the...
WLUC
Phil Niemisto statue removed for winter repairs
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The statue, located on the 100 block of W. Washington St. in Downtown Marquette, is being removed for repairs. Phil Niemisto was a beloved Marquette resident who dedicated 35 years to keeping windows downtown sparkling. Niemisto was honored with the commemorative statue in October of 2017.
WLUC
Snowmobile trail to remain closed in Dickinson County
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Black Creek Road in Waucedah Township will remain closed to all motorized traffic as work continues to replace a bridge over Black Creek. The bridge replacement project will keep an off-road vehicle and snowmobile trail segment in Dickinson County closed until Christmas Eve. The work...
WLUC
Feeding America distributing food in multiple counties Wednesday
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - There will be two Feeding America mobile food pantry distribution events in Upper Peninsula counties today. Schoolcraft County will be having distribution at Central Park ball field off Tannery Road in Manistique. That will begin at 10 a.m. Marquette County will also host an event...
WLUC
Ladies Night to take over downtown Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ladies Night is coming to Marquette Thursday. In addition to the 65 downtown businesses that will participate in the event, there will also be a goods drive for the Women’s Center Harbor House. Folks can drop off non-perishables such as shampoo and canned goods at the Marquette Downtown Development Authority (DDA) office, Flower Works, or the Masonic Mall.
WLUC
Upper Peninsula Arts & Culture Alliance hosts networking in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Arts and culture leaders from across Upper Michigan had a chance to meet each other at BODEGA in Marquette on Tuesday night as the Upper Peninsula Arts & Culture Alliance held its quarterly reception event. The event gave people involved in arts and culture the chance...
WLUC
Marquette Alternative High School’s ‘Rock the Socks’ campaign officially begins
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Alternative High School is beginning its annual “Rock the Socks” event. This charity event has been running strong for the past 10 years. Organizers said the main goal is to help donate socks to those in need. This event will be going on until December 9th.
WLUC
Operation Christmas Child sends shoeboxes of toys to kids overseas
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Bethel Baptist Church is the drop-off location for Operation Christmas Child boxes. Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse that delivers shoeboxes filled with toys, hygiene items and school supplies to children around the world. This year, the organization expects to collect over 11 million shoeboxes. To get involved, folks can pick up a shoebox, fill it with goods and return it to the church to be shipped overseas.
WLUC
“Letters to Santa” program returns to NMU Theater and Dance department
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One department at Northern Michigan University is getting into the Christmas spirit. The “Letters to Santa” program is back at NMU’s Theatre and Dance Department. Kids of all ages can fill out a letter that will be shipped to the North Pole. Everyone who sends a letter will get a reply letter from Wildcat Willy and a buy-one-get-one coupon for a future show.
WLUC
SAIL remembers late executive director Sarah Peurakoski
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of Sarah Peurakoski’s death. Staff from the Superior Alliance of Independent Living, or SAIL, gathered at Clark Lambros Park in Marquette to honor their late executive director while watching the sunrise. Peurakoski, who died at 41, had been with SAIL...
WLUC
Disturbance to bring heavy snow for some areas
Light lake effect snow will continue during the morning in Marquette and Alger counties. Otherwise, attention shifts to a small low-pressure system, which forms over western Lake Superior today. It will move onshore bringing heavy snow across the west this evening and spreading to the central tomorrow. Plan on higher accumulations in Gogebic and Ontonagon counties with 10-12″+ through Friday. Most areas in the higher elevations will have snow ranges between 7-9″, and lower elevations will be 4-6″ with lower amounts in the south. Roads will be slippery so take caution during your commute. Behind this snow, a colder air mass moves in through the weekend. Temperatures will be at least 10° below normal.
WLUC
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers visits Florence County schools, tours technology and welding centers
FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - “Kids Get Ahead” is an initiative started by Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers (D). Its goal is to establish strong academic and mental health resources for children across the state. Evers toured classrooms in Florence County Wednesday. The Florence County School District offers programs like...
WLUC
NMU highlights education with Ed Con event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, NMU hosted its first-ever ED Con at Whitman Hall. There were more than 60 students that attended. Ed Con is a large event for high school students interested in education. This event was targeted at High School Career Technical Education students interested in pursuing...
