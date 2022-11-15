ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Creighton, CHI Health unveil new programs to tackle rural doctor shortages

OMAHA, Neb. — A new collaboration aims to tackle staffing shortages at rural hospitals and clinics. CHI Health and Creighton University will train the next generation of doctors using hybrid residency programs. These first-of-their-kind residency programs will give medical students a chance to dip their hands in rural health...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

CDC warns of more older people going to hospital with RSV

OMAHA, Neb. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that more older people are going to the hospital with RSV — roughly six out of every 100,000 seniors. It's a much lower rate than children, but doctors said it's about 10 times higher than they saw before the pandemic.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

EXPLAINER: How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s police chief fired an officer for conduct unbecoming and asked the state to revoke the officer’s law-enforcement certificate. But just how often does it happen that law enforcement personnel are no longer allowed to serve as police officers in Nebraska?. The state has...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Youth emergency shelter can move into 'eyesore' northwest Omaha duplex

OMAHA, Neb. — A youth emergency shelter for teens is finding a way forward in northwest Omaha. A local therapist received a special use permit from Omaha city council for a duplex near 97th and Maple streets. Justice Braimah says Omaha is experiencing a child welfare crisis. "Because of...
OMAHA, NE
US News and World Report

The 16 Best Restaurants in Omaha, Nebraska

It's no secret than when travelers visit Nebraska, they're often after one thing: steak. The Beef State is most certainly best known for its red meat, and there's no shortage of steakhouses here, both old-school – one dates back a century – and new versions, updating the classics for the next generation. Great burgers also abound in Omaha, including diner burgers, high-end wagyu burgers and even one that food personality Alton Brown called his favorite in the nation.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha grandmother scammed out of $54,000 cash

Healthcare leaders around the state are forecasting higher costs will stick around. Following a directive from Omaha voters last week, the city is adding an action plan to address housing affordability in the city. Bond set for Cass County man facing child sex assault charges. Updated: 8 hours ago. Jaimy...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

What Happens When... your flight faces a cancellation

OMAHA, Neb. — With the holidays coming up, it's no surprise now is the busiest time of year to fly. Airline customers are expected to be at near pre-pandemic levels, so you might encounter some delays in the skies. "Over 20% of domestic flights were delayed this year," Travelex...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Lincoln leaders gather to discuss food insecurity ahead of holidays

LINCOLN, Neb. — Leaders in Lincoln gathered Wednesday to discuss food insecurity ahead of the holiday season. The presentation was given by leaders of local food pantries and community centers. According to the president of the Community Health Endowment, more than 33,000 residents in Lancaster County are food insecure.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Eppley Airfield announces addition of eighth airline

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's Eppley Airfield welcomed its eighth airline Tuesday. Starting in May, Sun Country will offer a direct flight between Omaha and Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport. “The Omaha Airport Authority is pleased that Sun Country Airlines has chosen to add Omaha to its expanding route network with...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Salvation Army's North Omaha Center acts as community resource hub

OMAHA, Neb. — A lot of smiles and a lot of food. "This is their safe haven," said Lt. Marsha Williams-Miller. From the mac and cheese down to the green beans. "We have about 150 to 200 people walking in these doors every single day, how the kitchen gets it done, I have no idea," she said.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

City of Omaha hires first-ever 'homeless services coordinator'

OMAHA, Neb. — The city of Omaha hired its first-ever "homeless services coordinator." It's a new role created through the Federal American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funds. Tamara Dwyer currently works for the Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless, also known as MACCH — a housing advocacy group.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

3PM HEADLINES: Laurel update, I-80 fatal, Omaha homeless coordinator

A Bellevue teenager was killed in the crash late Tuesday on the I-L-Q streets interchange. How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?. According to data from the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center, few officers in the state have lost their law-enforcement certificates. Lumber prices are falling. Updated: 7 hours...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Quick hit of snow coats parts of Omaha metro early Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. — A burst of light snow early Wednesday morning coated parts of the Omaha metro with a thin layer of snow. Weather Now Meteorologist Sean Everson said the snow primarily fell east of Interstate 680 and across Sarpy County, where snow accumulated on roads and sidewalks between 1 a.m.-2 a.m.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Boat ramp at western Nebraska reservoir to temporarily close for repairs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The road to the Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir will be closed until further notice, effective Thursday. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the ramp has sustained significant erosion from waves in the water. The ramp needs to be immediately assessed before...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Veteran walks across Nebraska, raises awareness

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska veteran is on a journey, to walk across the state of Nebraska. Jason Hanner is walking for the initiative ‘Walk for Veterans.’ The goal is to raise awareness for veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, military sexual trauma, addiction and homelessness.
NEBRASKA STATE

