Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NETerry MansfieldOmaha, NE
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Related
KETV.com
Creighton, CHI Health unveil new programs to tackle rural doctor shortages
OMAHA, Neb. — A new collaboration aims to tackle staffing shortages at rural hospitals and clinics. CHI Health and Creighton University will train the next generation of doctors using hybrid residency programs. These first-of-their-kind residency programs will give medical students a chance to dip their hands in rural health...
KETV.com
CDC warns of more older people going to hospital with RSV
OMAHA, Neb. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that more older people are going to the hospital with RSV — roughly six out of every 100,000 seniors. It's a much lower rate than children, but doctors said it's about 10 times higher than they saw before the pandemic.
New behavioral health facility for Omaha children expected to open in 2025
An Omaha group named The Mental Health Innovation Foundation is managing the $89 million project geared toward the mental healthcare of teens and children.
klkntv.com
Mini-quarantine recommended ahead of holiday parties as Nebraska ER visits soar
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Medical experts with CHI Health will be discussing how to avoid getting seriously sick during holiday gatherings Tuesday, as the tripledemic rages on nationwide. Lancaster County is continuing to report hundreds of new COVID-19 cases every week, flu season is still ramping up, and RSV...
WOWT
EXPLAINER: How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s police chief fired an officer for conduct unbecoming and asked the state to revoke the officer’s law-enforcement certificate. But just how often does it happen that law enforcement personnel are no longer allowed to serve as police officers in Nebraska?. The state has...
KETV.com
Youth emergency shelter can move into 'eyesore' northwest Omaha duplex
OMAHA, Neb. — A youth emergency shelter for teens is finding a way forward in northwest Omaha. A local therapist received a special use permit from Omaha city council for a duplex near 97th and Maple streets. Justice Braimah says Omaha is experiencing a child welfare crisis. "Because of...
KETV.com
Nebraska traffic deaths approaching numbers not seen since mid 2000s
Neb. — More people have died on Nebraska roads so far this year than in all of 2021, and there's still six weeks left to go. Looking at the numbers going back two decades, Nebraska is trending toward numbers not seen since the mid 2000s. This chart shows...
Runza mascot receives Holiday Passport stamp for the first time
Many of us, I imagine, would run away in fear at the sight of a dinosaur. But what if this particular dinosaur was holding an order of frings?
US News and World Report
The 16 Best Restaurants in Omaha, Nebraska
It's no secret than when travelers visit Nebraska, they're often after one thing: steak. The Beef State is most certainly best known for its red meat, and there's no shortage of steakhouses here, both old-school – one dates back a century – and new versions, updating the classics for the next generation. Great burgers also abound in Omaha, including diner burgers, high-end wagyu burgers and even one that food personality Alton Brown called his favorite in the nation.
WOWT
Omaha grandmother scammed out of $54,000 cash
Healthcare leaders around the state are forecasting higher costs will stick around. Following a directive from Omaha voters last week, the city is adding an action plan to address housing affordability in the city. Bond set for Cass County man facing child sex assault charges. Updated: 8 hours ago. Jaimy...
KETV.com
Power outage impacting nearly 20,000 people in Douglas, Sarpy counties Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Nearly 20,000 people in Douglas and Sarpy counties are without power on Thursday morning. Omaha Public Power District said the cause of the outage, which is currently impacting 18,658 people, is not known at this time. OPPD said an issue with a piece of equipment in...
KETV.com
What Happens When... your flight faces a cancellation
OMAHA, Neb. — With the holidays coming up, it's no surprise now is the busiest time of year to fly. Airline customers are expected to be at near pre-pandemic levels, so you might encounter some delays in the skies. "Over 20% of domestic flights were delayed this year," Travelex...
KETV.com
Lincoln leaders gather to discuss food insecurity ahead of holidays
LINCOLN, Neb. — Leaders in Lincoln gathered Wednesday to discuss food insecurity ahead of the holiday season. The presentation was given by leaders of local food pantries and community centers. According to the president of the Community Health Endowment, more than 33,000 residents in Lancaster County are food insecure.
KETV.com
Eppley Airfield announces addition of eighth airline
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's Eppley Airfield welcomed its eighth airline Tuesday. Starting in May, Sun Country will offer a direct flight between Omaha and Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport. “The Omaha Airport Authority is pleased that Sun Country Airlines has chosen to add Omaha to its expanding route network with...
KETV.com
Salvation Army's North Omaha Center acts as community resource hub
OMAHA, Neb. — A lot of smiles and a lot of food. "This is their safe haven," said Lt. Marsha Williams-Miller. From the mac and cheese down to the green beans. "We have about 150 to 200 people walking in these doors every single day, how the kitchen gets it done, I have no idea," she said.
KETV.com
City of Omaha hires first-ever 'homeless services coordinator'
OMAHA, Neb. — The city of Omaha hired its first-ever "homeless services coordinator." It's a new role created through the Federal American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funds. Tamara Dwyer currently works for the Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless, also known as MACCH — a housing advocacy group.
WOWT
3PM HEADLINES: Laurel update, I-80 fatal, Omaha homeless coordinator
A Bellevue teenager was killed in the crash late Tuesday on the I-L-Q streets interchange. How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?. According to data from the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center, few officers in the state have lost their law-enforcement certificates. Lumber prices are falling. Updated: 7 hours...
KETV.com
Quick hit of snow coats parts of Omaha metro early Wednesday
OMAHA, Neb. — A burst of light snow early Wednesday morning coated parts of the Omaha metro with a thin layer of snow. Weather Now Meteorologist Sean Everson said the snow primarily fell east of Interstate 680 and across Sarpy County, where snow accumulated on roads and sidewalks between 1 a.m.-2 a.m.
klkntv.com
Boat ramp at western Nebraska reservoir to temporarily close for repairs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The road to the Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir will be closed until further notice, effective Thursday. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the ramp has sustained significant erosion from waves in the water. The ramp needs to be immediately assessed before...
1011now.com
Veteran walks across Nebraska, raises awareness
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska veteran is on a journey, to walk across the state of Nebraska. Jason Hanner is walking for the initiative ‘Walk for Veterans.’ The goal is to raise awareness for veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, military sexual trauma, addiction and homelessness.
Comments / 0