ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

“Go check out the scoreboard,” DeSantis finally responds to criticism from Former President Trump

By Jake Stofan, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BFL8s_0jC4rl5j00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Just hours before former President Donald Trump’s expected announcement for a 2024 presidential run, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis finally responded to Trump’s repeated attacks against him.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The governor finally addressed the growing tensions between himself and the former president Tuesday morning, largely shrugging them off and never mentioning Trump by name.

“When you’re doing, when you’re leading, when you’re getting things done, yeah, you take incoming fire. That’s just the nature of it,” said DeSantis.

DeSantis then brought up the election results, pointing to the historic landslide victory he helped deliver in Florida, while noting Republicans in other states failed to deliver.

“Go check out the scoreboard from last Tuesday night,” said DeSantis.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

DeSantis went on to say that Florida should act as the blueprint for the party moving forward.

“I think that what Florida showed is that the good policies and the good leadership can reverberate just beyond your little silo of the people that agree with you on everything,” said DeSantis.

In a statement released last Thursday, Trump took credit for DeSantis’ rise and even suggested he stopped DeSantis’ first election from being “stolen”.

University of North Florida political science professor Dr. Michael Binder argued Trump’s endorsement did catapult DeSantis in the 2018 gubernatorial primary, but there’s no evidence Trump interfered in the 2018 general election.

“Sometimes Trump says things that may not be factually accurate,” said Binder.

Binder also said while DeSantis led a huge victory here in Florida, Trump wasn’t the only one to see many of his preferred candidates fail across the county last week.

“DeSantis, when he was campaigning in the general election, he went to New York, campaigned for governor there. That didn’t work out. He went out west. That didn’t work out,” said Binder.

Binder said ultimately, the fate of the Republican Party will end up in the hands of the person best able to stump for candidates in primary elections, a space where he argued Trump holds a clear advantage.

“Because there’s still going to be the rabid Republican base that supports him,” said Binder.

DeSantis made no mention of a presidential run Tuesday, but did talk about a December special session and even the possibility of additional special sessions ahead of the March regular session.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

He said he thinks people will be pleased with the “additional points we’ll be able to put on the board.”

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

‘The View': Ana Navarro Says Trump’s Turn on DeSantis Gives Florida Governor ‘Permission to Run Against Him’ (Video)

”Because Ron DeSantis is not going to owe him anything,“ Navarro said. Twice-impeached former President Donald Trump threw out a new nickname for a political opponent this weekend: Ron DeSanctimonious. It was a startling move, considering how DeSantis has supported Trump in the past, but for “The View” host Ana Navarro, it means Trump just gave the Florida governor full approval to run against him for president.
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Donald Trump Running in 2024 Will 'Definitely Help' Democrats: Strategist

Donald Trump running for president again in 2024 would be a greater boon for Democrats than it might seem on the surface, according to at least one political analyst. Though the former president has not made any official announcement at this time, Trump has been widely expected to seek a second term in the Oval Office ever since it was confirmed that he failed to win reelection against President Joe Biden in 2020. Despite a rising rivalry from Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the former president remains the frontrunner for the next GOP nomination amongst hypothetical candidates.
IOWA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

5 things from Trump’s presidential announcement speech

Donald Trump formally launched his 2024 presidential campaign Tuesday night at an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, surprising few pundits and energizing his loyal base of followers. The former president, 76, aims win the Republican Party’s presidential nomination and retake control of the White House. He enters...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Even Kayleigh McEnany Now Wants Trump to Delay His 2024 Announcement

MAGA Republicans underperformed in the midterms so badly that even Kayleigh McEnany is calling on Donald Trump to hit the pause on announcing a presidential run. Tuesday’s midterm election underperformances have pushed Fox News stars to quickly come to the realization that their long-hyped “red wave” had turned into an “absolute disaster.” Additionally, the network and other Murdoch-owned media outlets have begun pointing the finger at Trump and the fringe candidates he endorsed, blaming him for the disastrous results.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 16 News

Former President Donald Trump announces 2024 run

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Many people have wondered ever since the last election if former President Donald Trump will run for the presidency again. We now have the answer. “In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump said in front of a crowd at the Mar-A-Lago resort.
WASHINGTON STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?

Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
FLORIDA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

'Sounds Chinese': Trump seethes at Glenn 'Young Kin' as midterm meltdown continues

Former President Donald Trump criticized Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) Friday as he continues to throw elbows with 2024 Republican presidential contenders. Trump, who has yet to launch his 2024 presidential campaign, confirmed Thursday night that he would make a major announcement at Mar-a-Lago Tuesday, despite Republicans' underwhelming performance in the midterm elections.
VIRGINIA STATE
Action News Jax

Why the AP hasn't called control of the House yet

Republicans stood just one seat short of retaking the U.S. House on Monday night, but the amount of votes still to be counted in California and other states prevented The Associated Press from calling control of the chamber for the GOP. A week after polls opened in the 2022 midterm...
COLORADO STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
119K+
Followers
137K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy