ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Neil Harris urges Lewis Walker to take cup form into league games

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hgY5q_0jC4rDH900

Gillingham boss Neil Harris has called on match-winner Lewis Walker to take his cup form into their league campaign.

Walker scored the winner for the Gills two minutes from half-time to earn a 1-0 win for his side against AFC Fylde in their FA Cup first-round replay.

The 23-year-old has scored three goals in the EFL Trophy to add to his FA Cup strike but is yet to net in 14 League Two appearances with Gillingham sitting 22nd in the league.

“He’s done great in the cup competitions, so he needs to take that into the league now. That’s the next challenge for a player who’s developing,” Harris said after a tricky tie.

“First and foremost, you’ve just got to get through to the next round in cup football.

“We’ve picked up a clean sheet, we scored the first goal and ultimately, we won the game – that’s huge for us.

“But we made it tough for ourselves tonight by not being out of sight in the first half. It should have been three or four-nil at half-time.

“I think if Kashey [Scott Kashket] puts his penalty in, it’s a completely different game.”

With 10 minutes gone, Scott Kashket failed to convert a penalty awarded after he was fouled by Fylde captain Alex Whitmore.

The Coasters then looked to threaten through Nick Haughton and Siya Ligendze before Walker capitalised on a defensive mix-up to score the decisive strike.

The Gills will now travel to National League Side Dagenham and Redbridge in the second round, which Harris is relishing.

He added: “I’m delighted to be going to Dagenham. They’re a top-10 conference side and there’s nothing between the clubs in regard to what they pay their players.

“It’s a local game, we’ll take a good number of fans there, and it whets the appetite to get into the third round.”

For AFC Fylde manager Adam Murray, attention now turns to the league, but he has been given hope after an eventful first two days in the job.

He said: “I knew what talent was in the changing room, but the players’ honesty is unbelievable. That was a big thing for me when it came to taking this job.

“I thought we were the better team tonight. We dominated the game with the ball, we controlled it in all phases and out of possession we were solid.

“We were really aggressive in our press in the first half, which was great to see after less than 24 hours’ work with the players.

“I thought the way we moved the ball in the second half was exceptional. It was important to give the fans something to go home hopeful about. They can see what’s to come.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Today at the World Cup: England squad meets migrant workers

As England and Wales continued the build-up to their opening World Cup fixtures, Qatar’s human rights record was again brought into the spotlight. England defender Conor Coady stressed the squad’s belief that “football is for everybody” as Gareth Southgate and the players met migrant workers. Wales,...
newschain

Jonny Williams absent for Swindon’s clash with Crewe

Swindon midfielder Jonny Williams misses the Sky Bet League Two clash with Crewe after joining up with Wales for the World Cup. Forward Tyrese Shade is also set to sit out the game after picking up a slight hamstring injury. Striker Rushian Hepburn-Murphy is nearing a return from a hamstring...
newschain

Jonathan Grounds targets more minutes when Exeter host Ipswich

Jonathan Grounds will hope for more game time when Exeter take on Ipswich in Sky Bet League One on Saturday. The defender returned as a very late substitute in last weekend’s stoppage-time victory over Peterborough after two months out with a calf injury. Captain Matt Jay made only his...
newschain

Republicans win 218th seat to claim slim majority in US House

Republicans won control of the US House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders. More than a week after Election...
GEORGIA STATE
newschain

Son admits killing his parents

A son has admitted stabbing his parents to death. William Warrington, 42, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his father Clive, 67, and mother Valerie, 73, by reason of diminished responsibility. Warrington, from St George’s Street, Cheltenham had denied charges of murder but admitted killing his parents during a hearing...
newschain

Adrian Mariappa faces late fitness test as Burton host Plymouth

Adrian Mariappa will be checked for Burton ahead of their League One clash with Plymouth. The defender missed the Charlton game on Saturday after struggling for fitness, meaning Deji Oshilaja could drop into defence again. Victor Adeboyejo will also be assessed after coming off in the second half against the...
newschain

Jack Earing pushing for Walsall start against Crawley

Jack Earing could start for Walsall when they host Crawley. The midfielder came off the bench in last weekend’s goalless draw at Carlisle having been out injured since September. Joss Labadie and Joe Riley have begun light training following their long-term injuries. But boss Michael Flynn does not expect...
newschain

Luton appoint Rob Edwards as manager

Luton have appointed Rob Edwards as their new manager. The former Watford and Forest Green boss succeeds Nathan Jones, who left Kenilworth Road for Premier League Southampton last week. The 39-year-old has agreed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Hatters. The appointment comes two months after Edwards was sacked by Championship...
newschain

Manchester United ‘cut my legs’ and stopped me shining – Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo felt Manchester United had ‘cut his legs’ and did not want him to ‘shine’ or listen to advice as his relationship with the club deteriorated. In his revealing TalkTV interview that has been released over the last few days, the Portugal forward claimed United were trying to force him out and criticised boss Erik ten Hag while also saying Red Devils owners the Glazer family do not care about the club.
newschain

Joe Morrell misses Portsmouth’s clash with Derby

Portsmouth will be without Joe Morrell against Derby. The Wales midfielder is in Qatar with his country ahead of the World Cup. Joe Rafferty, Jayden Reid and Louis Thompson are expected to be out for Danny Cowley. Tom Lowery missed the draw with Morecambe while Clark Robertson came off at...
newschain

Senegal forward Sadio Mane ruled out of the World Cup with injury

Senegal’s Sadio Mane has been ruled out of the World Cup after failing to recover from an injury, team officials have announced. The former Liverpool forward was forced off after 20 minutes of Bayern Munich’s 6-1 win over Werder Bremen on November 8. Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said...
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
167K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy