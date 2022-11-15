ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles Barkley slams NBA for mishandling Kyrie Irving situation

NBA commissioner Adam Silver expressed his displeasure with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who showed support for an antisemitic film. Silver ultimately released a statement on the matter and sat down with the point guard, but the league never took action and actually suspended Kyrie, which has left Charles Barkley rather disappointed.
NBA rumors: Bad taste from Harden deal could keep Kevin Durant away from Sixers

The Nets believe James Harden’s forced trade to the Philadelphia 76ers was somewhat conspired, which could hurt the Sixers chances of getting Kevin Durant. It stands to reason that Kevin Durant could be moved by the Brooklyn Nets for the right price. Before the season began, Durant requested a trade only to rescind the request and agree to patch things up with the team since the trade market had been blown up by Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Devin Booker hilariously reacts to Mikal Bridges’ playmaking ability after Suns win vs. Warriors

The Phoenix Suns prevented a three-game losing skid Thursday, as they became the latest team to victimize the surprisingly struggling Golden State Warriors, eking out a 130-119 victory over the defending NBA champions at home. Devin Booker dropped 27 points in the win, but it was the tandem of Cam Payne and Mikal Bridges, who […] The post Devin Booker hilariously reacts to Mikal Bridges’ playmaking ability after Suns win vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The annoying reason Giannis, Bucks are banned from wearing awesome cream jerseys

The Milwaukee Bucks had one of the most distinct city edition jerseys out there when they released their Cream City threads. The cream color and the city moniker itself was a tribute to the cream-colored bricks that originated in the area back in the 19th century. But alas, we’ve likely seen the last of Giannis Antetokounmpo […] The post The annoying reason Giannis, Bucks are banned from wearing awesome cream jerseys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen A. Smith Suggests Golden State Warriors Trade For Kevin Durant

Stephen A. Smith believes the solution to the Golden State Warriors’ disappointing start to the 2022-2023 season lies in their recent history. The 55-year-old suggests that the defending NBA champions should trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, who previously played for the Warriors from 2016-2019. During Thursday morning’s (Nov. 17) broadcast of ESPN’s First Take, the accredited journalist first addressed the San Francisco powerhouse’s unexpected struggles. “I’m not going to blame the Warriors for that just yet because in their eyes, and I know this for a fact, in their eyes they didn’t come into the season aiming to...
Knicks players take action after awful loss vs. Thunder

The New York Knicks’ players decided to take action following their recent 145-135 loss at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Julius Randle reportedly called for a players only team dinner on Monday night ahead of the Knicks’ road game against the Jazz in Utah, per Steve Popper. The players said it was a […] The post Knicks players take action after awful loss vs. Thunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Ben Simmons finally breaks 500-day drought, but he won’t be happy about it

Ben Simmons has a reason to be happy about his performance for the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings, but there’s also one why he wouldn’t. For the first time in over 500 days, Simmons has finally scored in double digits. He finished with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting for the Nets, all […] The post Nets star Ben Simmons finally breaks 500-day drought, but he won’t be happy about it appeared first on ClutchPoints.
