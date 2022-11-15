Read full article on original website
Jordan Poole And Draymond Green Didn't Like When Klay Thompson Shot 3-Pointers
Klay Thompson missed two back-to-back three-point shots, and it led to Jordan Poole and Draymond Green getting a bit angry.
Charles Barkley slams NBA for mishandling Kyrie Irving situation
NBA commissioner Adam Silver expressed his displeasure with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who showed support for an antisemitic film. Silver ultimately released a statement on the matter and sat down with the point guard, but the league never took action and actually suspended Kyrie, which has left Charles Barkley rather disappointed.
Picture Of 12-Year-Old Stephen Curry Guarding Muggsy Bogues Goes Viral
An old picture of Stephen Curry guarding Muggsy Bogues received a lot of love from NBA fans.
NBA Fans Debate If The Warriors Should Bench Klay Thompson After Jordan Poole’s Huge Night
NBA fans are starting to rally behind Jordan Poole as a starter over Klay Thompson after Poole's 36-point performance against the Spurs.
WATCH: Grizzlies star Ja Morant goes full Stephen Curry with mind-blowing half-court buzzer beater
Is there anything Ja Morant can’t do? On Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Memphis Grizzlies superstar busted out his best Stephen Curry impersonation with an epic half-court heave to beat the first-quarter buzzer. Morant had a scorching start to the game, scoring 16 points in the...
3 reasons why Jordan Poole should request a trade from the Golden State Warriors
Despite only starting in three of his first 14 games, Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole continues to show that
‘LeBron James is still playing’: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets brutally honest about being the face of the NBA
There are few bigger superstars in the NBA today than Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar is well aware of this fact, and he has embraced his status as one of the most popular athletes in the world today. Be that as it may, Giannis still doesn’t believe that he...
Proposed 3-Team Trade Involving The Lakers, Warriors, And Jazz: Draymond Green To The Lakers, Warriors Get Jordan Clarkson
This trade idea could be a huge move to help the Lakers, Warriors, and Jazz get what they want.
NBA rumors: Bad taste from Harden deal could keep Kevin Durant away from Sixers
The Nets believe James Harden’s forced trade to the Philadelphia 76ers was somewhat conspired, which could hurt the Sixers chances of getting Kevin Durant. It stands to reason that Kevin Durant could be moved by the Brooklyn Nets for the right price. Before the season began, Durant requested a trade only to rescind the request and agree to patch things up with the team since the trade market had been blown up by Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Devin Booker hilariously reacts to Mikal Bridges’ playmaking ability after Suns win vs. Warriors
The Phoenix Suns prevented a three-game losing skid Thursday, as they became the latest team to victimize the surprisingly struggling Golden State Warriors, eking out a 130-119 victory over the defending NBA champions at home. Devin Booker dropped 27 points in the win, but it was the tandem of Cam Payne and Mikal Bridges, who […] The post Devin Booker hilariously reacts to Mikal Bridges’ playmaking ability after Suns win vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The annoying reason Giannis, Bucks are banned from wearing awesome cream jerseys
The Milwaukee Bucks had one of the most distinct city edition jerseys out there when they released their Cream City threads. The cream color and the city moniker itself was a tribute to the cream-colored bricks that originated in the area back in the 19th century. But alas, we’ve likely seen the last of Giannis Antetokounmpo […] The post The annoying reason Giannis, Bucks are banned from wearing awesome cream jerseys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason why Justin Verlander hasn’t re-signed with the Astros yet
Houston Astros superstar Justin Verlander is currently a free agent. Many expect him to return to the team he has won two World Series rings with. Some even expected him to have already signed by now. However, the soon-to-be 40-year-old is still on the market, free to sign anywhere. One...
Warriors HC Steve Kerr’s message to Klay Thompson amid disastrous slump
Klay Thompson, through 11 games of the 2022-23 season, has posted career-lows in both field-goal and three-point percentage en route to being one of the most inefficient volume shooters in the NBA thus far. And the Golden State Warriors have struggled to the tune of a 6-9 record as a result.
Stephen A. Smith Says The Warriors Need To Trade For Kevin Durant: "You Can’t Waste The Greatness Of Steph Curry.”
Stephen A. Smith advices the Warriors to make a move for Kevin Durant.
Every NBA Team's Best Player In The 1980s
Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, and Magic Johnson were the three best players in the world during the 1980s.
Stephen A. Smith Suggests Golden State Warriors Trade For Kevin Durant
Stephen A. Smith believes the solution to the Golden State Warriors’ disappointing start to the 2022-2023 season lies in their recent history. The 55-year-old suggests that the defending NBA champions should trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, who previously played for the Warriors from 2016-2019. During Thursday morning’s (Nov. 17) broadcast of ESPN’s First Take, the accredited journalist first addressed the San Francisco powerhouse’s unexpected struggles. “I’m not going to blame the Warriors for that just yet because in their eyes, and I know this for a fact, in their eyes they didn’t come into the season aiming to...
Stephen Curry Speaks Up On Klay Thompson's Massive Shooting Slump
Steph Curry is confident Klay Thompson will bounce back from rough start.
Knicks players take action after awful loss vs. Thunder
The New York Knicks’ players decided to take action following their recent 145-135 loss at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Julius Randle reportedly called for a players only team dinner on Monday night ahead of the Knicks’ road game against the Jazz in Utah, per Steve Popper. The players said it was a […] The post Knicks players take action after awful loss vs. Thunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James, Kyrie Irving And Luka Doncic Are Among The Worst 3-Point Shooters In The NBA
LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic are struggling a lot this season to make 3-pointers.
Nets star Ben Simmons finally breaks 500-day drought, but he won’t be happy about it
Ben Simmons has a reason to be happy about his performance for the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings, but there’s also one why he wouldn’t. For the first time in over 500 days, Simmons has finally scored in double digits. He finished with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting for the Nets, all […] The post Nets star Ben Simmons finally breaks 500-day drought, but he won’t be happy about it appeared first on ClutchPoints.
