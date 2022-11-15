ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maverick Boys & Girls Club receives $50,000 grant from Texas Mutual Insurance

By David Gay
 5 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo nonprofit organization was recently awarded a $50,000 grant by the Texas Mutal Insurance Company to support its workforce development program.

According to a news release from the company, the Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo received $50,000 from the Texas Mutual Insurance Company to support its workforce development program. This is a part of $3.5 million in grants the company distributed to nearly 50 nonprofits across the state centered on workforce development and safety training.

“We are inspired by the dedication these nonprofits have for strengthening the Texas workforce,” Jackie Sekiguchi, Texas Mutual community affairs manager, said in the release. “This funding helps organizations that are delivering critical programs in workforce development and safety training, and we`re proud to support them.”

Officials said in the release that grant recipients were awarded for their focus on:

  • Training the current and future skilled workforce in safe work practices, especially in industries or occupations at higher risk for workplace accidents;
  • Creating strong pathways for in-demand, middle-skill jobs;
  • Upskilling and reskilling adult learners using earn-and-learn initiatives.

Nonprofits eligible for grant funding were also required to be based in Texas, be a 501(c)(3) designated organization and be able to demonstrate they are actively delivering assistance and services to Texas communities in the required focus areas.

Some of the other organizations honored throughout the state include the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Foundation, the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank in San Angelo, the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas and the Alliance of Community Assistance Ministries in Houston. For a full list of nonprofits that received grants, visit the Texas Mutual Insurance Company’s website.

