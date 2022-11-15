Read full article on original website
Creuzot fulfills pledge, rescinds controversial theft policy in Dallas County
DALLAS — After pledging to reconsider his controversial theft policy, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot fulfilled the promise and quietly rescinded it over the weekend. “I want the people of Dallas County and our partner police agencies to know that I have heard their concerns, and I will...
Plano native first Collin County Democrat elected to Texas House in decades
PLANO, Texas — As the first Democrat to win a Collin County House seat in nearly three decades, Representative-elect Mihaela Plesa understands the significance of her victory. The boundaries for her district, HD-70, changed during the last round of redistricting. And the redrawn district was actually built to favor...
Denton County fire chief faces 10 years in prison if convicted after allegedly stealing from department pension fund
PLANO, Texas — A Denton County fire chief, accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from his employees' retirement fund, was arraigned in federal court in Plano on Friday and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Neither Troy Mac Hohenberger, 73, nor his attorney would...
Texans affected by pollution from concrete plants push state agency to tighten regulations
ARLINGTON, Texas — Deirdre Diamond is frustrated and concerned that another concrete batch plant is coming to her town. Gunter, located about 50 miles north of Dallas, already has 11 permitted concrete batch plants, according to Texans for Responsible Aggregate Mining, and now another one is on the way, worrying residents who say the dust and particulate matter plants release is polluting the air they breathe.
Dallas CASA advocate Juan Nevarez shares importance of representation
DALLAS — Last year, more than 1,500 Dallas CASA volunteer advocates served over 3,000 children removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect. While more than 50% of these children were boys, only 17% of the current volunteer CASA advocates are men. Juan Nevarez sees the benefit of...
Dallas-Fort Worth consumers decidedly better off renting than buying a house, study indicates
DALLAS — Dallas-Fort Worth is one of many housing markets in the nation where high home prices and mortgage rates make it better financially to rent than to buy, according to a new study. The four major metro areas in Texas all ranked strongly in favor of renting rather...
'The impact has occurred quickly' | Dallas tech startup remains optimistic amid mass layoffs in Silicon Valley
DALLAS — After just more than four years in business, the Alto team is preparing to celebrate a milestone. “We deliver the safest, most consistent, highest-quality rides in the market," Will Coleman, CEO and co-founder, of the Dallas-based tech start-up said. The company prides itself on providing a ride...
New home building permits continue to slide in most DFW cities
DALLAS — With just two months remaining in 2022, single-family housing permits continue to be down by double-digit percentages in many of the hot spots for new construction in the suburbs north of Dallas. Permits to build houses in are down 38% in Celina, 32% in Frisco, and 26%...
FBI arrests Denton County fire chief for allegedly stealing from firefighter pension fund, sources say
ARGYLE, Texas — Agents with the FBI arrested Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger after he allegedly stole money from the fire department's pension fund, sources told WFAA. According to sources, officers were waiting for Hohenberger at DFW Airport, where he was returning from...
Dallas, Fort Worth mayors proclaim National Adoption Day as 'Celebrate the Love Day'
DALLAS — For the second year in a row, WFAA is celebrating National Adoption Day -- which falls this year on November 19 -- by airing an adoption-centric broadcast special called "Celebrate The Love." And, after winning the National Association of Broadcasters' 2022 Service to America Award for last...
1 dead in a twin-engine plane crash in Wise County
DECATUR, Texas — One person is dead after a plane crash near Decatur, Texas. The Federal Aviation Administration said a twin-engine Cessna 421C crashed in a field near Decatur around 4 p.m. Friday. According to the FAA, only the pilot was onboard. The plane departed from Denton Enterprise Airport...
Rental scam hits McKinney family hard as scammer pretends to be homeowner, collects rent
MCKINNEY, Texas — Breanna Davila and her family of five were all kinds of excited to find a good-sized home and on their budget. But, like many things go, she learned if it's too good to be true, it likely is. "This was our home that we were confident...
Mayor Eric Johnson sends message during state of the city address: 'Dallas is back'
DALLAS — One week after Dallas voters passed a proposition to provide funding for Fair Park renovations, Mayor Eric Johnson held his annual state of the city address at the site to talk about efforts to improve aspects of the city like crime and homelessness. Johnson opened the speech...
Dallas-Fort Worth home sales post record-setting drop in October; prices falling, too
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Dallas-Fort Worth home sales broke a new record in October, falling 27% from the same month a year ago as higher mortgage rates continue to pour cold water on the housing market. A total...
Built through kinship adoption, this North Texas family is thriving
DALLAS — Richard and Laura Espino have eight kids. They each had a child from a previous relationship, plus two biological children together. Then, after legally adopting three siblings through kinship adoption, they got a surprise phone call notifying them of an opportunity to add another sibling to their family.
Dallas County court building evacuated, closed for the day after reported bomb threat, officials say
DALLAS — The Dallas County courts building was evacuated Friday morning after a report of a bomb threat, officials say. Just after 8:10 a.m., the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a bomb threat at the Frank Crowley Courts Building located in the 100 block of N Riverfront Boulevard in Dallas.
Q&A with Dallas CASA's Chad Frymire
DALLAS — We asked Chad Frymire, the Director of Public Policy for Dallas CASA, to explain the role of male advocates and the importance of volunteering with Dallas CASA. Share a little bit about your background. I have been working with children and in the nonprofit space for many...
North Texas man convicted for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot, including rifling through senators' desks
WASHINGTON — A North Texas man is among the latest to be convicted for involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Larry Brock of Grapevine, Texas, was found guilty Wednesday of six charges, including felony obstruction of an official proceeding. The other charges include entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct in the Capitol building.
Lockdown ends at UNT Health Science Center in Fort Worth after threat of 'potential violence,' university officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas — The University of North Texas called for a lockdown over a possible threat of violence at the Health Science Center campus in Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon. Turns out, the culprit was camera gear. According to a “Red Alert” message sent out to students and staff...
2 people injured in Fort Worth police chase
FORT WORTH, Texas — Two people were taken to a hospital after being injured in a police chase, Fort Worth police say. Both of the injured people, one man and one woman, were inside of the stolen vehicle being chases, police said, one of them being the suspect. No...
