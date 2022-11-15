ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WFAA

Texans affected by pollution from concrete plants push state agency to tighten regulations

ARLINGTON, Texas — Deirdre Diamond is frustrated and concerned that another concrete batch plant is coming to her town. Gunter, located about 50 miles north of Dallas, already has 11 permitted concrete batch plants, according to Texans for Responsible Aggregate Mining, and now another one is on the way, worrying residents who say the dust and particulate matter plants release is polluting the air they breathe.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

New home building permits continue to slide in most DFW cities

DALLAS — With just two months remaining in 2022, single-family housing permits continue to be down by double-digit percentages in many of the hot spots for new construction in the suburbs north of Dallas. Permits to build houses in are down 38% in Celina, 32% in Frisco, and 26%...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

1 dead in a twin-engine plane crash in Wise County

DECATUR, Texas — One person is dead after a plane crash near Decatur, Texas. The Federal Aviation Administration said a twin-engine Cessna 421C crashed in a field near Decatur around 4 p.m. Friday. According to the FAA, only the pilot was onboard. The plane departed from Denton Enterprise Airport...
DECATUR, TX
WFAA

Built through kinship adoption, this North Texas family is thriving

DALLAS — Richard and Laura Espino have eight kids. They each had a child from a previous relationship, plus two biological children together. Then, after legally adopting three siblings through kinship adoption, they got a surprise phone call notifying them of an opportunity to add another sibling to their family.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Q&A with Dallas CASA's Chad Frymire

DALLAS — We asked Chad Frymire, the Director of Public Policy for Dallas CASA, to explain the role of male advocates and the importance of volunteering with Dallas CASA. Share a little bit about your background. I have been working with children and in the nonprofit space for many...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

North Texas man convicted for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot, including rifling through senators' desks

WASHINGTON — A North Texas man is among the latest to be convicted for involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Larry Brock of Grapevine, Texas, was found guilty Wednesday of six charges, including felony obstruction of an official proceeding. The other charges include entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct in the Capitol building.
GRAPEVINE, TX
WFAA

2 people injured in Fort Worth police chase

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two people were taken to a hospital after being injured in a police chase, Fort Worth police say. Both of the injured people, one man and one woman, were inside of the stolen vehicle being chases, police said, one of them being the suspect. No...
FORT WORTH, TX
