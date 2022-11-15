St. Andrews Street bridge in Petersburg reopened after 15 years

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The reconstruction of a bridge in Petersburg that was closed nearly 15 years ago has been reopened, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony has been scheduled.

The St. Andrews Street bridge, which crosses Lieutenant Run near Interstate 95 in Richmond, was originally built in 1935 and replaced in 1968. It was found to be structurally deficient and closed in 2007.

Construction on the bridge, which is estimated to have cost about $1.9 million, began in late 2020. It is about four and a half fee wider than the old bridge in order to meet the Virginia Department of Transportation’s standards.

“When I joined Council, I made it a priority to get this bridge opened because I realized how important it was to citizens and public safety,” Charles Cuthbert, Petersburg City Councilor for Ward 4 — where the bridge is located — said. “The new construction would not have happened without the support of the Mayor, all council members and a dedicated Public Works team who was led by Deputy City Manager Tangela Innis.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 17.

