Bakersfield, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Taft Midway Driller

Stephanie L. Lumpkins

Stephanie Lumpkins passed away October 28, 2022, in Bakersfield, CA surrounded by family. Stephanie was born in Bakersfield, California on December 27, 1951. She spent most of her adolescent life in Fellows where she attended Midway and Taft High School. Growing up as the daughter of avid campers and fishermen, Stephanie quickly formed a love for the outdoors. It was on a family camping trip at the Morro Bay State Park she met the love of her life, Gary Lumpkins. Gary and Stephanie wed on Feb 7, 1970 and went on to have three children. They continued the family tradition of camping and fishing throughout their marriage taking annual trips to Klamath during the summer months to escape the heat and fish for salmon on the river while creating lasting friendships and unforgettable memories. Stephanie was a beloved wife, mom, mamaw, friend and she will be greatly missed.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Woman arrested in connection to Rosamond homicide

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot on Nov. 10 in Rosamond, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said deputies arrested Gabriela Isabel Martinez, 28, in Acton, Calif. on an...
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET

‘Aggressive’ homeless people are main security problem in Downtown Bakersfield, business owners say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the holiday shopping season about to begin, business owners and city officials are concerned about “aggressive” homeless people sleeping in public spaces in Downtown Bakersfield. There’s a county anti-camping ordinance that’s supposed to stop people from sleeping on the streets and it’s not alone. Bakersfield has a municipal code that […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Family-owned entertainment center in Tehachapi opens its doors

Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A new entertainment center has now opened its doors in Tehachapi. P-Dubs Brew Pub/Mountain Bowling in Tehachapi opened its doors weeks ago and hopes to be San Joaquin's Valley entertainment go-to spot for family fun. The new 31,500-square- foot entertainment center is located in Old...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Now

Shooting threat to Valley Plaza Mall called in from out of state

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating whether a shooting threat called into the Valley Plaza Mall on Monday was credible. Officers responded to the Target around 9:08 pm following a report of someone threatening to shoot people inside the mall. When they arrived they didn't...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Killer deputy back in Kern for penalty phase retrial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After spending three decades on death row, former deputy David Keith Rogers appeared in Kern County Superior Court on Wednesday for a hearing during which a stretcher was called to the courtroom. Rogers, who appeared frail, had leaned forward and asked his attorney to request a break. It was during the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Happy Tuesday Everyone we have some potential high winds moving our way

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County. We have a chilly day ahead with temperatures dipping a bit. The forecast high today is 62 degrees in Bakersfield, temperatures five degrees below seasonal average. Expect clear skies and hazy conditions. We have Santa Ana Winds moving into Southern California.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Dozens arrested at vehicle ‘sideshow’ events over the weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police made dozens of arrests and impounded numerous vehicles at multiple “sideshow” events over the weekend where participants blocked streets to perform stunts. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to Ming Avenue and Stine Road and arrested two adults and a juvenile and impounded a vehicle, according to a Bakersfield […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman to return to Kern for 2nd resentencing in Bradley St. Clair killing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last year, Susan Clevenger was resentenced for her role in the 2000 kidnapping and killing of a property manager for whom she worked. Due to changes in the felony murder rule, Clevenger’s murder conviction in the death of Bradley St. Clair was reduced to kidnapping, the underlying felony, and she was […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Coroner releases name in Delano death investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead earlier this week at a Delano intersection has been identified. Kevin Wayne Knight, 41, of Delano was pronounced dead early Monday at the intersection of West Cecil and Timmons avenues, according to a coroner’s release. An autopsy will be held to determine cause and manner of death. […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Woman accused of driving with 30K fentanyl pills pleads no contest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who authorities said drove with 30,000 fentanyl pills in her vehicle has pleaded no contest to a felony drug charge. Court records show Johana Gallegos pleaded no contest to transporting a drug, and charges of drug possession and child cruelty were dismissed. A 14-year-old was in the vehicle when […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

Body of missing Avenal man found in vehicle in a canal

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The search for a missing Avenal man came to an end on Friday when his vehicle was found submerged in a canal. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says Noe Soto,43, was reported missing on Sept. 8 by the Avenal Police Department. A search...
AVENAL, CA

