Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness says rectangle UFO moved over festival campsiteRoger MarshBakersfield, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Baker Who Refused to Bake Cake for Lesbian Couple Wins Court CaseThe Maine WriterBakersfield, CA
Arvin High School bullying video shows growing problemJames PatrickBakersfield, CA
Related
Taft Midway Driller
Stephanie L. Lumpkins
Stephanie Lumpkins passed away October 28, 2022, in Bakersfield, CA surrounded by family. Stephanie was born in Bakersfield, California on December 27, 1951. She spent most of her adolescent life in Fellows where she attended Midway and Taft High School. Growing up as the daughter of avid campers and fishermen, Stephanie quickly formed a love for the outdoors. It was on a family camping trip at the Morro Bay State Park she met the love of her life, Gary Lumpkins. Gary and Stephanie wed on Feb 7, 1970 and went on to have three children. They continued the family tradition of camping and fishing throughout their marriage taking annual trips to Klamath during the summer months to escape the heat and fish for salmon on the river while creating lasting friendships and unforgettable memories. Stephanie was a beloved wife, mom, mamaw, friend and she will be greatly missed.
KGET 17
Woman arrested in connection to Rosamond homicide
ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot on Nov. 10 in Rosamond, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said deputies arrested Gabriela Isabel Martinez, 28, in Acton, Calif. on an...
Bakersfield Now
'Take-over sideshows' across Bakersfield leads to 40 arrests, 16 vehicles impounded
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — This year Vince Fong's assembly bill 3 took effect. It increases penalties for violations related to illegal street takeovers. With this, courts can now suspend a driver's license for 90 days to 6 months or prison time. Despite this though, these dangerous take overs are still happening in Bakersfield.
‘Aggressive’ homeless people are main security problem in Downtown Bakersfield, business owners say
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the holiday shopping season about to begin, business owners and city officials are concerned about “aggressive” homeless people sleeping in public spaces in Downtown Bakersfield. There’s a county anti-camping ordinance that’s supposed to stop people from sleeping on the streets and it’s not alone. Bakersfield has a municipal code that […]
Bakersfield Now
Family-owned entertainment center in Tehachapi opens its doors
Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A new entertainment center has now opened its doors in Tehachapi. P-Dubs Brew Pub/Mountain Bowling in Tehachapi opened its doors weeks ago and hopes to be San Joaquin's Valley entertainment go-to spot for family fun. The new 31,500-square- foot entertainment center is located in Old...
Bakersfield Now
Shooting threat to Valley Plaza Mall called in from out of state
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating whether a shooting threat called into the Valley Plaza Mall on Monday was credible. Officers responded to the Target around 9:08 pm following a report of someone threatening to shoot people inside the mall. When they arrived they didn't...
Killer deputy back in Kern for penalty phase retrial
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After spending three decades on death row, former deputy David Keith Rogers appeared in Kern County Superior Court on Wednesday for a hearing during which a stretcher was called to the courtroom. Rogers, who appeared frail, had leaned forward and asked his attorney to request a break. It was during the […]
City of Wasco appoints Charlie Fivecoat chief of new city police department
Fivecoat has many years of law enforcement experience, and has served as chief of police for McFarland, Tehachapi, Shafter, and Wasco.
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Tuesday Everyone we have some potential high winds moving our way
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County. We have a chilly day ahead with temperatures dipping a bit. The forecast high today is 62 degrees in Bakersfield, temperatures five degrees below seasonal average. Expect clear skies and hazy conditions. We have Santa Ana Winds moving into Southern California.
Bakersfield Californian
Groundbreaking scheduled for Delano park commemorating labor leader Larry Itliong
Construction is set to begin this weekend in Delano on a $12 million, 5-acre park honoring Filipino labor leader Larry Itliong. A groundbreaking ceremony has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at 200 W. 11th Ave., future home of the Larry Itliong United Park and City Aquatic Center.
Missing Tulare man and car found in California aqueduct
On Friday, the Tulare County Dive team found 43-year-old Noe Soto of Avenal. Soto leaves behind two children.
Dozens arrested at vehicle ‘sideshow’ events over the weekend
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police made dozens of arrests and impounded numerous vehicles at multiple “sideshow” events over the weekend where participants blocked streets to perform stunts. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to Ming Avenue and Stine Road and arrested two adults and a juvenile and impounded a vehicle, according to a Bakersfield […]
Woman to return to Kern for 2nd resentencing in Bradley St. Clair killing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last year, Susan Clevenger was resentenced for her role in the 2000 kidnapping and killing of a property manager for whom she worked. Due to changes in the felony murder rule, Clevenger’s murder conviction in the death of Bradley St. Clair was reduced to kidnapping, the underlying felony, and she was […]
Coroner releases name in Delano death investigation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead earlier this week at a Delano intersection has been identified. Kevin Wayne Knight, 41, of Delano was pronounced dead early Monday at the intersection of West Cecil and Timmons avenues, according to a coroner’s release. An autopsy will be held to determine cause and manner of death. […]
Woman accused of driving with 30K fentanyl pills pleads no contest
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who authorities said drove with 30,000 fentanyl pills in her vehicle has pleaded no contest to a felony drug charge. Court records show Johana Gallegos pleaded no contest to transporting a drug, and charges of drug possession and child cruelty were dismissed. A 14-year-old was in the vehicle when […]
2 teens arrested following carjacking, car chase in Bakersfield
Two teenage boys were arrested on Monday night, November 14th, following a carjacking that led to a car chase that began in East Bakersfield and damaged multiple vehicles in Southwest Bakersfield.
High-Speed Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Ends in Traffic Collision
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A high-speed chase ended in a traffic collision involving the suspect vehicle and parked cars late Monday night, Nov. 14, in the city of Bakersfield. At approximately 11:30 p.m., Bakersfield Police Department located an occupied stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop resulting in a failure...
Lake Isabella man dead following crash on Mountain Hwy 99
One man is dead and another is injured following a crash on Mountain Highway 99 around 3:15 a.m. on Monday, November 14th. The crash took place south of Corral Creek.
KMPH.com
Body of missing Avenal man found in vehicle in a canal
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The search for a missing Avenal man came to an end on Friday when his vehicle was found submerged in a canal. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says Noe Soto,43, was reported missing on Sept. 8 by the Avenal Police Department. A search...
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield police looking for car involved in deadly hit-and-run crash on Stockdale Hwy.
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a car suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run crash on Stockdale Highway that killed a woman. According to Bakersfield police, officers responded to the crash on Friday, Nov. 4th, at around 10:30 p.m. in the 5100 block...
Comments / 0