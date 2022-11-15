ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsboro, NC

WITN

Drug dealers sentenced in Craven County court

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Three Eastern Carolina men were sentenced to prison this week for trafficking drugs in Craven County. District Attorney Scott Thomas says 42-year-old Kenneth Hacker II, of Pollocksville, 47-year-old Bobby Fields, and 24-year-old Keandre Gardner, both of New Bern, were the men sentenced. Thomas says Hacker...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Goldsboro man charged with drug & gun charges

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say search warrants at two locations on Tuesday led to the arrest of a man on several drug and gun charges. The Goldsboro Police Department says at about 9:41 a.m. Tuesday, police searched room 222 of the Econo Lodge Motel, located at 704 Corporate Drive, as well as a storage locker at Ample Storage, 903 U.S. 70 East.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Man accused of throwing hammers during police chase still wanted

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - Grifton police are hoping the public can help them track down a man they said threw hammers at them during a high-speed chase on Monday. Malcolm Tyson, Jr. is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony flee to elude arrest, careless and reckless driving, and resisting a public officer.
GRIFTON, NC
cbs17

1 shot in Rocky mount, police investigating

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is actively investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday night. Police said on Wednesday evening, a 25-year-old male was shot in the 100 block of Boyd Court, a few block away from the South Rocky Mount Community Center.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Deputies arrest woman on seven drug charges

Moore County deputies arrested a woman who lives out of county on seven drug charges over the weekend. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a news statement Angel Frink, of Spring Lake, is facing charges of two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston police looking for suspect in fraud case

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officials with the Kinston Police Department are looking for a suspect in a fraud case. Anyone with information about the person pictured is asked to call 252-939-4020 or 252-523-4444.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

KNOW ME? Pitt County deputies looking for theft suspect

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county are trying to find a suspect in a theft this week. Pitt County deputies say they are trying to find a woman suspect in a theft from the Speedway at the intersection of Bells Fork Road and Highway 43 on Wednesday morning. That’s just outside the Greenville city limits.
PITT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville man sold drugs that led to Harnett County overdose, sheriff says

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been charged in connection to an overdose death Sunday in Spring Lake. At 7:35 a.m. on Sunday, Harnett County 911 Center received a call in reference to a 53-year-old man who was unresponsive at a residence on Roger Curtis Lane in Spring Lake, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

