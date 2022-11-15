Read full article on original website
cbs17
Traffic stop, home search lead to gun, cocaine, fentanyl charges for Fayetteville man
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Tuesday traffic stop led to a firearm charge and multiple drug trafficking charges for a Fayetteville man. Around 4 p.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office stopped a blue Lincoln Aviator occupied by 33-year-old Joshua David Sheeley, according to the sheriff’s office. A...
Convicted felon charged after Cumberland deputies seize cocaine, fentanyl, guns
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County deputies have charged a convicted felon with numerous gun and drug-related offenses after he was found possessing cocaine, fentanyl and multiple firearms. On Tuesday afternoon, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a blue Lincoln Aviator, which led CCSO detectives to execute a search warrant...
WITN
Drug dealers sentenced in Craven County court
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Three Eastern Carolina men were sentenced to prison this week for trafficking drugs in Craven County. District Attorney Scott Thomas says 42-year-old Kenneth Hacker II, of Pollocksville, 47-year-old Bobby Fields, and 24-year-old Keandre Gardner, both of New Bern, were the men sentenced. Thomas says Hacker...
WITN
Goldsboro man charged with drug & gun charges
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say search warrants at two locations on Tuesday led to the arrest of a man on several drug and gun charges. The Goldsboro Police Department says at about 9:41 a.m. Tuesday, police searched room 222 of the Econo Lodge Motel, located at 704 Corporate Drive, as well as a storage locker at Ample Storage, 903 U.S. 70 East.
cbs17
SC man gets 20 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl, heroin in Nash County
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A South Carolina man convicted of trafficking fentanyl and heroin in Nash County will spend 20 years in prison. The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday that 40-year-old Anthony Cyquan Herring received his 240-month sentence from U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle in Raleigh. A...
WITN
Man accused of throwing hammers during police chase still wanted
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - Grifton police are hoping the public can help them track down a man they said threw hammers at them during a high-speed chase on Monday. Malcolm Tyson, Jr. is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony flee to elude arrest, careless and reckless driving, and resisting a public officer.
cbs17
Fayetteville police release sketch of person who may have assaulted, robbed a woman
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have released a sketch of a person who they say assaulted and robbed a woman in early October. Around 9:15 p.m. on Oct. 4, officers responded to a robbery call in the 900 block of Hay Street, police said. The victim told officers she...
cbs17
1 shot in Rocky mount, police investigating
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is actively investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday night. Police said on Wednesday evening, a 25-year-old male was shot in the 100 block of Boyd Court, a few block away from the South Rocky Mount Community Center.
sandhillssentinel.com
Deputies arrest woman on seven drug charges
Moore County deputies arrested a woman who lives out of county on seven drug charges over the weekend. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a news statement Angel Frink, of Spring Lake, is facing charges of two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
cbs17
Raeford man charged in deadly Cumberland County shooting; victim identified
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest has been made in a fatal shooting that left a Raeford man dead Tuesday night in Hope Mills. Jefferey Michael Cain, 26, was shot around 9:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of State Street, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
wcti12.com
Kinston police looking for suspect in fraud case
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officials with the Kinston Police Department are looking for a suspect in a fraud case. Anyone with information about the person pictured is asked to call 252-939-4020 or 252-523-4444.
WITN
KNOW ME? Pitt County deputies looking for theft suspect
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county are trying to find a suspect in a theft this week. Pitt County deputies say they are trying to find a woman suspect in a theft from the Speedway at the intersection of Bells Fork Road and Highway 43 on Wednesday morning. That’s just outside the Greenville city limits.
cbs17
Fayetteville man sold drugs that led to Harnett County overdose, sheriff says
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been charged in connection to an overdose death Sunday in Spring Lake. At 7:35 a.m. on Sunday, Harnett County 911 Center received a call in reference to a 53-year-old man who was unresponsive at a residence on Roger Curtis Lane in Spring Lake, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.
2 Raeford men sought after woman in car shot three times in Harnett County
The Harnett County Sheriff's Office said Monday that two men fired shots into a car carrying a toddler and infant, hitting a 23-year-old woman three times.
cbs17
Raleigh police officer hit in head-on collision, transported to hospital
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh police officer was hit head-on in a collision on Wednesday night. At approximately 9:56 p.m., a Raleigh police officer was hit in a head-on collision on Poole Road and Donald Ross Drive, near Beverly Drive in east Raleigh. Officers on scene confirmed that...
2 teens arrested, 1 wanted for robbing 3 in Goldsboro: police
Two teenagers were arrested and one person is wanted for robbing three residents in Goldsboro on Thursday, according to police.
Wake County boy reported missing after not getting on bus, seen running into woods: Sheriff
A search is underway in the Wendell area for a 9-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since Tuesday morning after he didn't get on the school bus.
2 men found dead in Bladen County; deputies begin murder investigation
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities who found two men dead in Bladen County say they are investigating their deaths as homicides. The sheriff’s office on Tuesday identified the men as Willford Robinson Jr., 46, and Josey Rodriguez, 41, both of White Oak. They were found dead Tuesday morning by deputies responding to a 911 call […]
WECT
Arrest made, victim identified in Fayetteville motel murder, sheriff says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office announced one of two people wanted in a Saturday night deadly shooting in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday night. On Saturday around 11:10 p.m., deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Carolina Motor Inn in the 2500...
WITN
CHIEF: Man being chased in Pitt County threw hammers at pursuing officers
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - A high-speed chase this morning ended in a crash on a Pitt County roadway, and lawmen continue to search for the driver who threw hammers at them. Grifton Police Chief Bryan Silva said it started around 11:00 a.m. when they went to a home on Dawson Road for a ‘communicating threats’ call.
