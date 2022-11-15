ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Rangers Select Six Players

The Rangers have selected the contracts of six players who’d otherwise have been eligible for the Rule 5 draft. Infielders Luisangel Acuña and Jonathan Ornelas, outfielder Dustin Harris and pitchers Cole Winn, Owen White and Zak Kent have all gotten added to the 40-man roster, which is now at capacity.
Texas Rangers Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

Prior to Monday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Texas Rangers added some minor league players to their 40-man roster. Among the players added are minor league prospects Luisangel Acuna, Dustin Harris, Zak Kent, Jonathan Ornelas, Owen White and Cole Winn. These players will be protected from Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.
Rangers to host 2024 MLB All-Star Game

The Texas Rangers announced Thursday they will host Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in 2024 at Globe Life Field. The league's 94th All-Star Game will be played July 16, 2024. Globe Life Field is MLB's newest ballpark, originally opening in 2020 and memorably hosting the World Series that year as...
Will Venable leaves Red Sox to become Rangers’ associate manager

Red Sox manager Alex Cora is going to need a new bench coach in 2023. Will Venable, who held that title in Boston for the last two seasons, has been hired by the Texas Rangers to serve as associate manager on Bruce Bochy’s coaching staff next year, the club announced on Wednesday.
