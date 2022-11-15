ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Prairie, TX

dallasexpress.com

Dallas Rent Prices Beginning to Dip

Seattle – $1,990. The current national average for a two-bedroom apartment sits at $1,348 after 2022 saw prices rise 5.9%, a third of the 18% rise in prices renters had endured by this point in 2021. Texas has averaged a 6.6% increase in rental rates in 2022, with Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

The MLB All-Star Game is coming to Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas — Major League Baseball announced Thursday that the 2024 All-Star game would be hosted at Globe Life Field in Arlington. "Major League Baseball is pleased to award the 2024 All-Star Game to the Rangers and the Cities of Arlington and Fort Worth, which presented a robust bid for All-Star Week," Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "The Rangers stepped up under difficult circumstances and Globe Life Field served as terrific host for the 2020 Postseason, including the World Series. We are excited to once again feature Baseball’s newest ballpark on a global stage next summer."
ARLINGTON, TX
Dallas Observer

Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line

Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Dallas one of 3 Texas cities on list of 100 best cities in the world

DALLAS — Dallas has been named one of the world’s best cities, according to a 2023 World’s Best Cities Report. Texas' largest metro came in at No. 47 on the list of 100 top cities. It was last, however, among the three Texas cities to make the cut. Houston was the highest-ranked Texas city at No. 42, and Austin came in right behind Houston at No. 43.
DALLAS, TX
texashsfootball.com

TXHSFB State Championship Tickets Now On Sale

We call it a Texas holiday tradition. Tickets for all 12 high school football state championship games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington are on sale now. All 11-man and six-man football championships will be played at Jerry World and will run from December 14-17. Tickets are $20 and allow admittance to all three games on that day.
ARLINGTON, TX
multihousingnews.com

Toll Brothers JV Breaks Ground on 3 Texas Communities

In a $1.9 billion partnership with Equity Residential, the firm will develop more than 1,000 apartments in Dallas-Fort Worth. Equity Residential and joint venture partner Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, have broken ground on three luxury multifamily communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. A total 1,053 homes will be developed across three communities: Lyle, Remy and The Settler.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

How big is the World Cup in Qatar? You could fit all 8 stadiums in DFW metro

DALLAS — The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar kicks off on Sunday, Nov. 20 and runs through Dec. 18. It will be the first World Cup played in the Middle East. Thirty-two teams will play 64 matches over the course of 29 days until the winner is crowned. There has been much controversy and speculation about whether or not Qatar is a suitable host for the tournament.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

'Yellowstone' is filming again - this time in North Texas. Here's what we saw.

VENUS, Texas — Hollywood came to Venus, Texas, on Tuesday. “Pretty neat to have them here this close,” said Jeff Tucker, fan of the hit series, "Yellowstone." "Yellowstone" on Tuesday was filming a scene in downtown Venus, which is in Johnson County south of Dallas-Fort Worth. The scene was involving a speech with a crowd of extras, but more details were not released.
VENUS, TX
CW33

Dallas resident $1 million richer after Powerball win

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys might have lost, but it was nice to see the first-place Eagles lose to the Commanders on Monday Night Football, but that’s not the only thing a certain Dallasite is celebrating on Tuesday. The Texas Lottery reports a resident of Dallas has...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Pizzana opens on Knox Street in Dallas

Celebrity pastry chef Candace Nelson has moved on from fancy cupcakes to fancy pizza. She teamed up with a Naples, Italy native to open Pizzana. Nelson, who founded the cupcake empire Sprinkles, launched Pizzana in California. Now there's a location opening on Knox Street in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Tragic loss for City of Keller

Former Councilman Terry Barker was one of the six men who were killed tragically in the midair collision on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Wings Over Dallas airshow. He was an Army veteran and had retired from American Airlines. Mr. Barker served on the Keller P&Z Commission from 1996-1999 and served two terms on the Keller City Council 1999-2003.
KELLER, TX
