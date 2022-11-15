Read full article on original website
Billionaire philanthropist gives $16 million to school district in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas couple offer controversial relationship advice making global newsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
City Council Members Crystal Chism and Adam Bazaldua Named Honorary Chairs for 3rd Annual Not My Son 'Picture This' GalaLeah FrazierDallas, TX
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Rent Prices Beginning to Dip
Seattle – $1,990. The current national average for a two-bedroom apartment sits at $1,348 after 2022 saw prices rise 5.9%, a third of the 18% rise in prices renters had endured by this point in 2021. Texas has averaged a 6.6% increase in rental rates in 2022, with Dallas...
The MLB All-Star Game is coming to Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas — Major League Baseball announced Thursday that the 2024 All-Star game would be hosted at Globe Life Field in Arlington. "Major League Baseball is pleased to award the 2024 All-Star Game to the Rangers and the Cities of Arlington and Fort Worth, which presented a robust bid for All-Star Week," Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "The Rangers stepped up under difficult circumstances and Globe Life Field served as terrific host for the 2020 Postseason, including the World Series. We are excited to once again feature Baseball’s newest ballpark on a global stage next summer."
Dallas Observer
Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line
Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
Dallas one of 3 Texas cities on list of 100 best cities in the world
DALLAS — Dallas has been named one of the world’s best cities, according to a 2023 World’s Best Cities Report. Texas' largest metro came in at No. 47 on the list of 100 top cities. It was last, however, among the three Texas cities to make the cut. Houston was the highest-ranked Texas city at No. 42, and Austin came in right behind Houston at No. 43.
texashsfootball.com
TXHSFB State Championship Tickets Now On Sale
We call it a Texas holiday tradition. Tickets for all 12 high school football state championship games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington are on sale now. All 11-man and six-man football championships will be played at Jerry World and will run from December 14-17. Tickets are $20 and allow admittance to all three games on that day.
Envision Dallas to hire 50 people who are blind or visually impaired to make military trousers
DALLAS — Envision Dallas, a nonprofit that gives opportunities to people who are blind or visually impaired, is growing its team. They recently signed a two-year contract at nearly $14 million with Defense Logistics Agency. Envision Dallas will create 50 new jobs for people who are blind or visually...
Argyle-based TreeNewal named one of the fastest growing companies in DFW
SMU Cox has recognized Argyle-based TreeNewal, a tree care service provider, as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Dallas/Fort Worth area during its Awards Gala on Nov. 2. The founder and president of TreeNewal, David Gaona, expressed his gratitude for the award. “This distinction is only possible...
multihousingnews.com
Toll Brothers JV Breaks Ground on 3 Texas Communities
In a $1.9 billion partnership with Equity Residential, the firm will develop more than 1,000 apartments in Dallas-Fort Worth. Equity Residential and joint venture partner Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, have broken ground on three luxury multifamily communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. A total 1,053 homes will be developed across three communities: Lyle, Remy and The Settler.
The Summer Carnival is coming to Texas | See when and where P!NK will fly from venue to venue
TEXAS, USA — Come one, come all, and be ready to raise your glass at P!nk's Summer Carnival. The pop star just announced the North American leg of her world tour on social media. She released the dates for her UK and European concerts in early October, but no one could give a reason why she wouldn't make a few stops in the U.S.
How big is the World Cup in Qatar? You could fit all 8 stadiums in DFW metro
DALLAS — The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar kicks off on Sunday, Nov. 20 and runs through Dec. 18. It will be the first World Cup played in the Middle East. Thirty-two teams will play 64 matches over the course of 29 days until the winner is crowned. There has been much controversy and speculation about whether or not Qatar is a suitable host for the tournament.
New 'Chopped' Champion! Fort Worth ISD teacher wins title in latest episode
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth ISD (FWISD) teacher now has a new title worth bragging about: 'Chopped' Champion!. Kathleen Cluchey from the FWISD Young Women's Leadership Academy (YWLA) brought home the title and $10,000 after winning the show's Thanksgiving-themed "Thankful for Teachers" episode. According to the district...
WFAA
'Yellowstone' is filming again - this time in North Texas. Here's what we saw.
VENUS, Texas — Hollywood came to Venus, Texas, on Tuesday. “Pretty neat to have them here this close,” said Jeff Tucker, fan of the hit series, "Yellowstone." "Yellowstone" on Tuesday was filming a scene in downtown Venus, which is in Johnson County south of Dallas-Fort Worth. The scene was involving a speech with a crowd of extras, but more details were not released.
North Texas Wants to Know: Why are we so obsessed with H-E-B?
Two H-E-B openings in Collin County this fall drew crowds who waited outside for hours to be among the first inside. The stores marked the grocer’s long-anticipated arrival in Dallas-Fort Worth. But what’s with all the hype around a grocery store?
Texans Are Shocked To Learn Snow Is Headed Their Way
With this years HOT summer behind us, it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas!. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's Alpine -X...
Dallas resident $1 million richer after Powerball win
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys might have lost, but it was nice to see the first-place Eagles lose to the Commanders on Monday Night Football, but that’s not the only thing a certain Dallasite is celebrating on Tuesday. The Texas Lottery reports a resident of Dallas has...
Report says this is the best Mexican restaurant in Texas & other states’ best spot
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone says this spot in Dallas is the best, or this eatery in Houston is top-notch, but a report from Taste of Home is claiming a Mexican restaurant in this Texas city has the best food in the state. We checked out this report to see...
5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes west Texas
The epicenter of the quake was in Toyah, Texas, but could reportedly be felt as far as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, almost 400 miles away.
Construction for Resia apartment complex in Fort Worth delayed
Resia is planning to construct a 470-unit apartment complex in the Alliance area of Fort Worth. (Courtesy Resia) The construction of a planned multifamily development in Fort Worth has been pushed back due to design changes. Resia, headquartered in Miami, Florida, plans to construct a $45 million apartment complex at...
fox4news.com
Pizzana opens on Knox Street in Dallas
Celebrity pastry chef Candace Nelson has moved on from fancy cupcakes to fancy pizza. She teamed up with a Naples, Italy native to open Pizzana. Nelson, who founded the cupcake empire Sprinkles, launched Pizzana in California. Now there's a location opening on Knox Street in Dallas.
localnewsonly.com
Tragic loss for City of Keller
Former Councilman Terry Barker was one of the six men who were killed tragically in the midair collision on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Wings Over Dallas airshow. He was an Army veteran and had retired from American Airlines. Mr. Barker served on the Keller P&Z Commission from 1996-1999 and served two terms on the Keller City Council 1999-2003.
WFAA
Dallas, TX
