HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Willie Nelson & MoreUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
Invention by USF Researchers Creates Digital AlibiModern Globe
26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!Florida and BeyondFlorida State
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Tri-City Herald
Here’s the Latest on Bengals Star Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's hip injury is healing, but he isn't expected to return this week, league sources tell All Bengals. Chase, 22, is recovering from a hairline fracture in his hip. Once that heals, he should be able to return to the field. "No update...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys vs. Referees: Coach Mike McCarthy’s Dallas ‘Disease’ Must Be Cured
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have, in their last 10 games, endured two losses that they themselves have described as "devastating.''. Lucky for "America's Team,'' neither defeat was their fault. There's an old sports saying about a good team involved in a last-minute thriller: "The Dallas Cowboys didn't lose; they...
Tri-City Herald
‘Swag Opportunities’: Seahawks QB Drew Lock Continues to Impress Pete Carroll
So much for an off-season quarterback competition. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has taken his opportunity and soared with it. His rise this season has helped lead the Seahawks to a 6-4 record and first place in the NFC West as they enter the bye week. But simultaneously, backup quarterback Drew Lock has become somewhat of an afterthought despite some real hype that he would be the Week 1 starter after arriving to Seattle from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade.
NFL moves Bills, Browns matchup to Detroit as massive snowstorm expected in Buffalo
The NFL is moving Sunday's game between the Bills and Cleveland Browns from Buffalo to Ford Field in Detroit because a massive snowstorm is expected to hit the Buffalo area.
Tri-City Herald
Lions Made Great Decision Letting Kenny Golladay Leave
Man, did the Lions make the right decision on wide receiver Kenny Golladay. Golladay, a third-round draft pick of Detroit in 2017 (No. 96 overall), played his first four seasons in the Motor City, and accumulated 183 receptions, 3,068 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns. The Northern Illinois product recorded back-to-back...
Tri-City Herald
Tennessee is a Road Underdog Against the Packers
Another week of football is already upon us, the biggest football (as in soccer) tournament in the world begins this weekend and the college football regular season is beginning to wind down. We’ll touch on all that and more and, of course, get your fantasy football lineup set before Thursday...
Tri-City Herald
Justin Jefferson’s Incredible Game vs. Bills Honored By NFL and Hall of Fame
In just 2.5 seasons, Justin Jefferson has had a ridiculous number of great games in a Minnesota Vikings uniform. The 23-year-old superstar has 20 100-yard performances in just 40 starts, the most such games in a player's first three seasons in NFL history. Nine of those outings saw him amass at least 140 yards, tied with Tyreek Hill for the league lead since 2020. Since entering the league, Jefferson's 4,076 yards are over 300 more than the next-closest player.
Tri-City Herald
How Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick Learned He Had Appendicitis
PITTSBURGH -- It wasn't the best story to tell in front of a bunch of TV cameras. Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will admit that. But he still detailed his discovery of appendicitis just 24 hours before kickoff against the New Orleans Saints. Fitzpatrick said he started to feel his...
Tri-City Herald
Packers vs. Titans: Three Reasons to Worry
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers got the victory they needed on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. However, that win won’t mean anything if they can’t turn in a repeat performance against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. “You’ve got to consistently go out there...
Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman Placed on Injured Reserve List
The wide receiver will miss at least the next four games, including the team’s “Sunday Night Football” matchup against the Chargers this week.
Tri-City Herald
‘Thanks, Commanders!’ Washington Over Eagles Makes History for 1972 Miami Dolphins
The Washington Commanders on "Monday Night Football'' this week accomplished something that no other team could so far in this 2022 NFL season: Dump the Philadelphia Eagles. And in doing so, in a shocking 32-21 victory at Philly, Washington accomplished a great deal. ... in ways that resonate back 50 years.
Tri-City Herald
Nathaniel Hackett: Broncos’ Offensive Identity ‘It isn’t a Good One’
The Denver Broncos' 2022 season was supposed to be the moment when years of playoff pain were washed away on a euphoric wave of new beginnings. Instead, as the Las Vegas Raiders head to Denver, the Broncos are lurching inevitably towards irrelevance once again and in an ever more infuriating manner. Even with Russell Wilson at the helm — nine-time Pro Bowler and former Super Bowl champion — the Broncos' woeful offense has rendered their stellar defense completely sterile.
Tri-City Herald
Micah Parsons Calls Out ‘Selfish’ Cowboys; Are Teammates Listening?
Perhaps as recently as last week, the Dallas Cowboys looked poised to run away with an NFC Wild Card spot. Now, that postseason seed is perhaps in danger of literally running away from them. ... and Micah Parsons is calling out his teammates for a form of "selfishness.''. Are they...
Tri-City Herald
Browns TE David Njoku Returns to Practice Ahead of Bills Game
At last, Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has returned to practice after missing several weeks with a sprained ankle. Njoku was out two games with the ankle injury that he suffered against the Baltimore Ravens. This is big news for the Browns, who are going to welcome their starting...
Tri-City Herald
Where is Aqeel Glass?
Glass is available, but no one is sure on how to use him at the professional level. The NFL, USFL, CFL, and recently the XFL have all passed on the two-time Black Football College Player of the Year. Has the former Alabama A&M star gotten a raw deal from the professional leagues? For an athlete of his ilk to be dispatched from the Tampa Bay Bucs and not allowed to showcase his skills in the USFL and XFL is mind-boggling.
Tri-City Herald
Pete Carroll’s message to first-place Seahawks on bye: ‘We are in control of everything’
As soon as they landed home, Pete Carroll had a message. After four days in Germany, five days of travel, practices and a lost game in Munich then 12 hours traveling from Munich to Seattle, their coach had a final word to the players before they got off the huge plane to scatter for a bye-week break.
Tri-City Herald
Ben McAdoo Talks Baltimore’s Defense, Setting Baker Up for Success, O-Line Play + More
"They have good personnel. They've got good coaching. It's in the bricks there, they've been doing it for a long time. They have good size, they have good speed, they have good length. They do a good job instinctively as well on the back end. They've got guys that have been around the block. They're not all young players. They do not only a good job of knocking the ball out, punching the ball out, but intercepting the ball. At the same time, they knock a lot of balls down."
Tri-City Herald
Saints Sign a Veteran RB to Their Practice Squad
Veteran RB David Johnson has been signed to the New Orleans Saints practice squad, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Johnson, who turns 31 next month, visited with the Saints this preseason but was unable to reach contract terms with the team. New Orleans just released backs Jordan Howard and Derrick Gore from their practice squad on Tuesday.
Tri-City Herald
Doug Pederson: Jaguars’ Headsets Went Down on Wide-Open Kadarius Toney Touchdown
Week 10 didn't go great for the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense. This is to be expected against Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid's juggernaut Kansas City Chiefs offense, but what is not to be expected is for touchdowns to be scored without a defender in sight. The first of Mahomes' four touchdown...
Tri-City Herald
Matthew Stafford’s Wife, Kelly, Calls Out NFL: ‘Do Something’
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, once again posted a message to the NFL on her Instagram account about the league’s handling of injuries. This time the message was not regarding something that happened to Stafford, but instead about her husband’s teammate Cooper Kupp after it was announced on Tuesday he would undergo surgery for a high ankle sprain. Kupp will be placed on the injured reserve list, meaning he will miss at least the next four weeks.
