Washington State

Tri-City Herald

Life of Idaho stabbing victim remembered at Mount Vernon memorial

Ethan Chapin, 20, one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13, was remembered Monday evening, Nov. 21, at Skagit Valley Community College in Mount Vernon as hundreds gathered for his memorial. Chapin’s mother Stacy addressed the media before the memorial, calling Ethan...
MOSCOW, ID

