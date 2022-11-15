Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Life of Idaho stabbing victim remembered at Mount Vernon memorial
Ethan Chapin, 20, one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13, was remembered Monday evening, Nov. 21, at Skagit Valley Community College in Mount Vernon as hundreds gathered for his memorial. Chapin’s mother Stacy addressed the media before the memorial, calling Ethan...
Tri-City Herald
Weather Alert | Freezing rain, maybe snow, forecast for Eastern WA and Tri-Cities
Up to a tenth an inch of ice could accumulate in some areas.
Comments / 0