High school volleyball state playoffs: First-round pairings for 4A, 3A and 2A
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association released the second set of brackets for the high school volleyball state playoffs Sunday afternoon.
Here are the first-round pairings for the 4A, 3A and 2A classifications, which were seeded by committee.
CLASS 4A
No. 11 Kennedy Catholic vs. No. 6 Wenatchee
No. 14 Kamiakin vs. No. 3 Mount Rainier
No. 10 Gonzaga Prep vs. No. 7 Graham-Kapowsin
No. 15 Olympia vs. No. 2 North Creek
No. 12 Jackson vs. No. 5 Curtis
No. 13 Richland vs. No. 4 Lake Stevens
No. 9 Camas vs. No. 8 West Valley of Yakima
No. 16 Skyline vs. No. 1 Puyallup
CLASS 3A
No. 11 Bishop Blanchet vs. No. 6 Snohomish
No. 19 Auburn Riverside vs. No. 14 Lynnwood
Winner of Auburn Riverside-Lynnwood vs. No. 3 Peninsula
No. 10 Ferndale vs. No. 7 Gig Harbor
No. 18 Monroe vs. No. 15 Kelso
Winner of Monroe-Kelso vs. No. 2 Mead
No. 12 Prairie vs. No. 5 Bellevue
No. 20 Holy Names Academy vs. No. 13 Seattle Prep
Winner of Holy Names Academy-Seattle Prep vs. No. 4 Mount Spokane
No. 9 Meadowdale vs. No. 8 North Thurston
No. 17 Silas vs. No. 16 Lake Washington
Winner of Silas-Lake Washington vs. No. 1 Lakeside of Seattle
CLASS 2A
No. 11 Fife vs. No. 6 Washington
No. 14 Sammamish vs. No. 3 Burlington-Edison
No. 10 North Kitsap vs. No. 7 Enumclaw
No. 15 Ephrata vs. No. 2 Columbia River
No. 12 Mark Morris vs. No. 5 Ellensburg
No. 13 Sedro-Woolley vs. No. 4 Ridgefield
No. 9 Pullman vs. No. 8 White River
No. 16 Black Hills vs. No. 1 Lynden
