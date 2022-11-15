ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

High school volleyball state playoffs: First-round pairings for 4A, 3A and 2A

By Jon Manley, Lauren Smith
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31r4xQ_0jC4prDH00

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association released the second set of brackets for the high school volleyball state playoffs Sunday afternoon.

Here are the first-round pairings for the 4A, 3A and 2A classifications, which were seeded by committee.

CLASS 4A

Full bracket

No. 11 Kennedy Catholic vs. No. 6 Wenatchee

No. 14 Kamiakin vs. No. 3 Mount Rainier

No. 10 Gonzaga Prep vs. No. 7 Graham-Kapowsin

No. 15 Olympia vs. No. 2 North Creek

No. 12 Jackson vs. No. 5 Curtis

No. 13 Richland vs. No. 4 Lake Stevens

No. 9 Camas vs. No. 8 West Valley of Yakima

No. 16 Skyline vs. No. 1 Puyallup

CLASS 3A

Full bracket

No. 11 Bishop Blanchet vs. No. 6 Snohomish

No. 19 Auburn Riverside vs. No. 14 Lynnwood

Winner of Auburn Riverside-Lynnwood vs. No. 3 Peninsula

No. 10 Ferndale vs. No. 7 Gig Harbor

No. 18 Monroe vs. No. 15 Kelso

Winner of Monroe-Kelso vs. No. 2 Mead

No. 12 Prairie vs. No. 5 Bellevue

No. 20 Holy Names Academy vs. No. 13 Seattle Prep

Winner of Holy Names Academy-Seattle Prep vs. No. 4 Mount Spokane

No. 9 Meadowdale vs. No. 8 North Thurston

No. 17 Silas vs. No. 16 Lake Washington

Winner of Silas-Lake Washington vs. No. 1 Lakeside of Seattle

CLASS 2A

Full bracket

No. 11 Fife vs. No. 6 Washington

No. 14 Sammamish vs. No. 3 Burlington-Edison

No. 10 North Kitsap vs. No. 7 Enumclaw

No. 15 Ephrata vs. No. 2 Columbia River

No. 12 Mark Morris vs. No. 5 Ellensburg

No. 13 Sedro-Woolley vs. No. 4 Ridgefield

No. 9 Pullman vs. No. 8 White River

No. 16 Black Hills vs. No. 1 Lynden

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Rolovich files complaint against WSU, athletic director and Inslee

Nick Rolovich, former head football coach for Washington State University, has filed a complaint against the university, the athletic director and Gov. Jay Inslee, according to court documents. The complaint alleges Rolovich’s rights were violated during his Dec. 6, 2021, termination after refusing to comply with Washington state’s requirement for...
PULLMAN, WA
seattlemet.com

The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington

The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
YELM, WA
q13fox.com

State exploring new airport, locals line up to fight it

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Puget Sound is growing, and if projections hold local airports won’t meet demand for passengers or cargo for the region. The state legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission (CACC) to combat the problem. The group – made up of various interest groups, and locals – have been tapped to determine what options are on the table moving forward.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Early-season snowpack is off to a good start in Washington

SEATTLE — The countdown to winter is on, and it is already feeling and looking like winter in the Washington mountains. With the colder and wetter weather over the past few weeks, Washington ski resorts recently announced the opening dates, much earlier than normal, as the early-season snowpack is off to a good start in Washington. See the local ski resort opening dates.
WASHINGTON STATE
nwsportsmanmag.com

Catch ‘Holiday Specials,’ Trout, At Select WA Lakes

THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. Forget about standing in lines on the day after Thanksgiving this year, and think instead about casting a line in one of the many lakes the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is still stocking this November.
WASHINGTON STATE
nwsportsmanmag.com

Areas 10, 11 Opening For Winter Crabbing

Recreational crab fishing will open beginning Nov. 15 in marine areas 10 (Seattle/Bremerton) and 11 (Tacoma-Vashon Island), the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced today. The openings were approved based on harvest estimated using catch record cards from the summer season and expected catch during the winter season....
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Washington state is nixing fish farms in public waters

Washington state will no longer lease state-owned aquatic land for fish farms. The Department of Natural Resources informed Cooke Aquaculture that it will not renew its leases for two Puget Sound fish farms. The department is reviewing its policies for similar farms across the state. Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington won’t renew leases for Puget Sound fish farms

SEATTLE — The Washington state Department of Natural Resources said Monday it will not renew a fish-farming company’s last remaining leases on net pens in Puget Sound. Department officials said Cooke Aquaculture has until Dec. 14 to finish steelhead farming and start deconstructing its equipment, The Seattle Times reported. Cooke’s pens are located in Rich Passage near Bainbridge Island and Hope Island in Skagit Bay.
WASHINGTON STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Richland school director facing recall announces candidacy for governor

(The Center Square) – A Richland school board director fighting a recall effort has announced his candidacy for the 2024 Washington gubernatorial race. If elected, Misipati “Semi” Bird, who distinguishes himself as a “constitutional Christian conservative” would become the first Black governor in the state, and the first Republican to take the top leadership seat since 1981.
RICHLAND, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
7K+
Followers
307
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy