High school volleyball state playoffs: First-round pairings for 4A, 3A and 2A

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association released the second set of brackets for the high school volleyball state playoffs Sunday afternoon.

Here are the first-round pairings for the 4A, 3A and 2A classifications, which were seeded by committee.

CLASS 4A

Full bracket

No. 11 Kennedy Catholic vs. No. 6 Wenatchee

No. 14 Kamiakin vs. No. 3 Mount Rainier

No. 10 Gonzaga Prep vs. No. 7 Graham-Kapowsin

No. 15 Olympia vs. No. 2 North Creek

No. 12 Jackson vs. No. 5 Curtis

No. 13 Richland vs. No. 4 Lake Stevens

No. 9 Camas vs. No. 8 West Valley of Yakima

No. 16 Skyline vs. No. 1 Puyallup

CLASS 3A

Full bracket

No. 11 Bishop Blanchet vs. No. 6 Snohomish

No. 19 Auburn Riverside vs. No. 14 Lynnwood

Winner of Auburn Riverside-Lynnwood vs. No. 3 Peninsula

No. 10 Ferndale vs. No. 7 Gig Harbor

No. 18 Monroe vs. No. 15 Kelso

Winner of Monroe-Kelso vs. No. 2 Mead

No. 12 Prairie vs. No. 5 Bellevue

No. 20 Holy Names Academy vs. No. 13 Seattle Prep

Winner of Holy Names Academy-Seattle Prep vs. No. 4 Mount Spokane

No. 9 Meadowdale vs. No. 8 North Thurston

No. 17 Silas vs. No. 16 Lake Washington

Winner of Silas-Lake Washington vs. No. 1 Lakeside of Seattle

CLASS 2A

Full bracket

No. 11 Fife vs. No. 6 Washington

No. 14 Sammamish vs. No. 3 Burlington-Edison

No. 10 North Kitsap vs. No. 7 Enumclaw

No. 15 Ephrata vs. No. 2 Columbia River

No. 12 Mark Morris vs. No. 5 Ellensburg

No. 13 Sedro-Woolley vs. No. 4 Ridgefield

No. 9 Pullman vs. No. 8 White River

No. 16 Black Hills vs. No. 1 Lynden