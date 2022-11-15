ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview Fire Department responds to 3 house fires in one day

By Sage Sowels
KETK / FOX51 News
 1 day ago

LONGVIEW, Texas ( KETK ) — On Friday, the Longview Fire Department responded to three separate residential structure fires on Della Lane, East Melton Street and Ealine Street.

Around 9:30 a.m. LFD responded to a reported structure fire in the 900 block of East Melton Street. When fire department crews arrived, they found light smoke coming from the roof. Crews accessed the attic and put out the fire.

The damage was estimated to cost about $6,000. Officials said the fire was determined to be accidental and possibly started around the electrical box supporting the ceiling fan. No injuries were reported.

At about 8:30 p.m., crews responded to a fire in the 200 block of Ealine Street. Upon arrival, they found fire in the void space behind the chimney. Officials said the residents had not opened the pipe going from the chimney to outdoors before lighting the fireplace and the fire spread to cracks inside the fireplace into the wall cavity.

The fire reportedly caused $10,000 worth of damage and was contained to the chimney, no one was hurt in the fire.

Around 10:15 p.m., LFD crews responded to a house fire in the 1500 block of Della Lane. When they arrived, they found a couch “smoldering” in the living room. LFD said that the resident put out the fire with a garden hose, but the fire caused about $4,000 worth of damage. The flames were contained to the couch with smoke and heat damage to the living room, officials said.

Longview Fire Department said they responded to each fire with three fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance and four support vehicles with a total of 21 personnel.

KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

