WLOX
Gulfport PD searching for Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police Department is currently on the lookout for a bank robbery suspect. According to a press release, witnesses tell police that a white male entered the Wells Fargo bank on Courthouse Road with a gun and demanded money. The suspect fled the scene before police could arrive.
WLOX
Gautier wreck leaves one person dead
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating an early morning wreck in Gautier that left one person dead. Chief David Bever said police received the call around 6:45 a.m. and responded to the area of Shell Landing Boulevard to Westlane. Bever said the wreck involved one vehicle and temporarily closed the roadway Sunday morning.
Environmental groups sue DOT over Mississippi road project
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A group of environmental and racial justice organizations filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday against the U.S. Department of Transportation and its secretary, Pete Buttigieg, seeking to halt a Gulf Coast road project that the group says will harm the environment near historic Black neighborhoods in north Gulfport.
WLOX
Hundreds of Jackson County residents line streets for free holiday meals
Organizers expect about 7,200 students to come through the two-day event that highlights 19 career pathways. The road to returning back to the moon took a big step forward. The unmanned Artemis I launched early Wednesday morning. In South Mississippi, many watched with pride and with a personal connection to the mission.
WLOX
Gulfport now home to Walmart’s “Store of the Future”
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With Friday’s ribbon cutting, Walmart’s “Store of the Future” opened to customers on Hwy 49 in Gulfport. The superstore remodel is the only one in Mississippi, and one of only 20 nationwide, to undergo this modernization. “The first thing you’ll see when...
WLOX
Developers plan to build luxury hotel on old Tullis Manor site, restore Biloxi history
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Developers are making plans to restore and preserve pieces of Biloxi history alongside a new 200 room hotel on the site of the old Tullis Manor. Tuesday, the Biloxi City Council will consider an agreement giving the developers an option to buy the city-owned land on Highway 90 between the Ohr O’Keefe Museum of Art and Harrah’s.
WLOX
Wiggins PD’s “Feed the Community” provides freshly cooked meals
It’s going to be a dreary Saturday. We’ll see plenty of cloud cover today, and we’ll only warm up into the mid 50s this afternoon. On and off showers are likely this afternoon and evening, but most of the rain will be light. Sunday will stay chilly, but we're going to warm up near Thanksgiving. Here's the latest forecast.
WLOX
Wiggins businesses get another round of money to help with exterior upgrades
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Downtown Wiggins is about to get a second facelift, thanks to another round of facade grant money. Business owners and officials are hoping this will be a way for more people to stop and shop. Janie Roberson has big plans for her business Bella Grace Bridals...
WPMI
LOCK YOUR VEHICLE: Mobile Sheriff's Ofc seeks vehicle burglars caught on camera
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Co. Sheriff's Office is seeking a pair of alleged burglary suspects caught on camera breaking into vehicles, and reminds to lock your vehicle and remove any valuables. HAPPY THUG THURSDAY MOBILE Wellit is officially the holidays because the THUGS are creeping into your hoods...
WLOX
Salvation Army opens warming shelter as temperatures begin to drop
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Cold weather shelters are opening in several communities, with groups doing what they can to protect the Coast’s most vulnerable. Blankets, a bed, and most importantly, shelter. Cooler conditions are leaving those without a place to call home in a challenging position. Stacy Cradle, the...
WLOX
Gulfport woman dies on the way home from work in head-on collision
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One person has died after a head-on collision on Seaway Road Wednesday evening. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms 53-year-old Francesca McKay died from the wreck. Switzer says McKay was heading home from work on Larkin Smith Drive around 5 p.m. when the crash happened on Seaway.
WLOX
Inaugural Gumbo Fest counters cold, wet weather with hot, steamy gumbo
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, Gulfport held it’s first ever Gumbo Fest at Centennial Plaza. Just like a good roux, a good time was had despite some inclement weather. So what do you do when it starts raining during your first ever event? You eat up all the gumbo at Gumbo Fest and take the party inside. Before it got soggy the gumbo was hot and steamy - and also in high demand.
WLOX
Cold weather shelters open ahead of possible freeze
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With a freeze possible Thursday night into Friday morning, cold weather shelters across the Coast are opening their doors. Meteorologist Wesley Williams says temperatures across South Mississippi will range from the mid 30s to the mid 20s, and he advises everyone to protect people, pets and plants before bed tonight. See a full weather blog HERE.
WLOX
U.S. Marshals return Hancock County fugitive
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday night, the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force returned a Hancock County man who authorities say fled to Canada in 2014 to avoid charges of sexual abuse of a minor. Matthew Murphy, aka Matthew Clark, was wanted by the Hancock County Sheriff’s...
wtvy.com
Woman found military papers from 1968 and searching for rightful owner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Military papers from over 50 years ago unexpectedly turned up in a Theodore neighborhood. Now, the woman who stumbled upon them needs help tracking down the recipient. They belong to a Robert N. Kestner, and according to the papers, he was a chief warrant officer in...
Postal Service job fair to be hosted Nov. 17 for positions in eastern Mississippi
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WKRG) – The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will host a job fair for position openings in east Mississippi from Bay Springs to Lucedale. The event is scheduled at the Hattiesburg Post Office, 220 S 40th Avenue, on Thursday, November 17 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.. USPS locations hiring include Bay Springs, Beaumont, […]
WLOX
West Harrison High ranks #1 academically, celebrates with pep rally
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After ranking third in the state last year, a report released by the Mississippi Department of Education earlier this year crowned West Harrison High School as the top high school in the state. School officials put together a “pep rally” for students to celebrate. State representatives...
WLOX
WLOX
Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in connection to fatal Gulfport shooting
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a Gulfport fatal shooting. Royce Alexander Barthelemy is wanted on a murder warrant. He is described as a 28-year-old black man roughly 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police...
Trial in George County Schools discrimination lawsuit set for November 2023
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A tentative jury trial date has been set for a federal lawsuit against the George County School District filed by its former superintendent. The lawsuit, filed by Pam Touchard, alleges the district’s board of education discriminated against her by denying her any employment opportunity after her term as superintendent ended […]
