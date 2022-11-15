ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pascagoula, MS

Gulfport PD searching for Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police Department is currently on the lookout for a bank robbery suspect. According to a press release, witnesses tell police that a white male entered the Wells Fargo bank on Courthouse Road with a gun and demanded money. The suspect fled the scene before police could arrive.
GULFPORT, MS
Gautier wreck leaves one person dead

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating an early morning wreck in Gautier that left one person dead. Chief David Bever said police received the call around 6:45 a.m. and responded to the area of Shell Landing Boulevard to Westlane. Bever said the wreck involved one vehicle and temporarily closed the roadway Sunday morning.
GAUTIER, MS
Environmental groups sue DOT over Mississippi road project

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A group of environmental and racial justice organizations filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday against the U.S. Department of Transportation and its secretary, Pete Buttigieg, seeking to halt a Gulf Coast road project that the group says will harm the environment near historic Black neighborhoods in north Gulfport.
GULFPORT, MS
Gulfport now home to Walmart’s “Store of the Future”

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With Friday’s ribbon cutting, Walmart’s “Store of the Future” opened to customers on Hwy 49 in Gulfport. The superstore remodel is the only one in Mississippi, and one of only 20 nationwide, to undergo this modernization. “The first thing you’ll see when...
GULFPORT, MS
Wiggins PD’s “Feed the Community” provides freshly cooked meals

It’s going to be a dreary Saturday. We’ll see plenty of cloud cover today, and we’ll only warm up into the mid 50s this afternoon. On and off showers are likely this afternoon and evening, but most of the rain will be light. Sunday will stay chilly, but we're going to warm up near Thanksgiving. Here's the latest forecast.
WIGGINS, MS
Salvation Army opens warming shelter as temperatures begin to drop

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Cold weather shelters are opening in several communities, with groups doing what they can to protect the Coast’s most vulnerable. Blankets, a bed, and most importantly, shelter. Cooler conditions are leaving those without a place to call home in a challenging position. Stacy Cradle, the...
GULFPORT, MS
Gulfport woman dies on the way home from work in head-on collision

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One person has died after a head-on collision on Seaway Road Wednesday evening. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms 53-year-old Francesca McKay died from the wreck. Switzer says McKay was heading home from work on Larkin Smith Drive around 5 p.m. when the crash happened on Seaway.
GULFPORT, MS
Inaugural Gumbo Fest counters cold, wet weather with hot, steamy gumbo

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, Gulfport held it’s first ever Gumbo Fest at Centennial Plaza. Just like a good roux, a good time was had despite some inclement weather. So what do you do when it starts raining during your first ever event? You eat up all the gumbo at Gumbo Fest and take the party inside. Before it got soggy the gumbo was hot and steamy - and also in high demand.
GULFPORT, MS
Cold weather shelters open ahead of possible freeze

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With a freeze possible Thursday night into Friday morning, cold weather shelters across the Coast are opening their doors. Meteorologist Wesley Williams says temperatures across South Mississippi will range from the mid 30s to the mid 20s, and he advises everyone to protect people, pets and plants before bed tonight. See a full weather blog HERE.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
U.S. Marshals return Hancock County fugitive

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday night, the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force returned a Hancock County man who authorities say fled to Canada in 2014 to avoid charges of sexual abuse of a minor. Matthew Murphy, aka Matthew Clark, was wanted by the Hancock County Sheriff’s...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
West Harrison High ranks #1 academically, celebrates with pep rally

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After ranking third in the state last year, a report released by the Mississippi Department of Education earlier this year crowned West Harrison High School as the top high school in the state. School officials put together a “pep rally” for students to celebrate. State representatives...
GULFPORT, MS
BILOXI, MS

