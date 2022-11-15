ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive captured in Mexico

REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Texas 10 Most Wanted offender was back in custody following his recent arrest. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Jose Hernandez, 31, of Pecos, was arrested in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on November 9 following a Crime Stoppers tip. Hernandez was arrested and then brought to...
H-E-B: Recall for ground beef products in Texas stores

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — H-E-B supplier Tyson Foods Inc. has issued a recall for Hill Country Fare and H-E-B ground beef products on Tuesday. Nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef products may be contaminated with “foreign matter, mirror-like material,” according to a news release from H-E-B. The...
Abbott calls for investigation into Harris County election issues

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has called for an investigation into Harris County’s issues during Election Day last week. Abbott is asking the Secretary of State’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office and the Texas Rangers to investigate Harris County’s elections office in “allegations of improprieties” in how Tuesday’s elections were handled.
USGS: Moderate earthquake reported Wednesday afternoon in West Texas

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — A moderate earthquake struck Wednesday afternoon in West Texas, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake occurred at 3:32:44 PM CST in Reeves County and registered at 5.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale. It happened at a depth of 5.5 miles. The epicenter...
Voting rights groups sue again to block Nevada hand-count

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Two voting rights groups on Monday filed the latest lawsuit seeking to shut down a controversial hand-count of all paper ballots in rural Nye County, arguing that the interim county clerk there is “inventing” an unauthorized hand-counting practice that was not legally vetted.
2022 Thanksgiving travel forecast up slightly, AAA Texas says

COPPELL, Texas — AAA Texas predicts four million Texans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving. According to a press release from AAA Texas, it’s a one percent increase from last year and just about 95% of pre-pandemic volumes. “Travel for Thanksgiving continues to...
KLBK Tuesday Evening Weather Update: November 15th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday night weather update. Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Low of 28°. Winds SE→N 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. High of 49°. Winds NE 10-15 MPH. Clouds will hang around the region tonight, especially...
