TxDMV unveils ‘major design overhaul’ of temp tags tied to widespread fraud
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Following years of widespread fraud and KXAN investigations, the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles on Thursday announced a “major design overhaul” of its temporary paper tags. As part of its ongoing crackdown on temporary tag abuse – which ballooned into a $200 million black...
Cancer Prevention and Research Institute approves $12M to bring top researchers to Texas
AUSTIN (Nexstar) – The Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas Oversight Committee approved $12 million in recruitment grants on Wednesday, which will bring two new scholars to expand the state’s cancer research. To date, CPRIT has recruited 285 preeminent cancer researchers to the state. The two new...
Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive captured in Mexico
REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Texas 10 Most Wanted offender was back in custody following his recent arrest. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Jose Hernandez, 31, of Pecos, was arrested in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on November 9 following a Crime Stoppers tip. Hernandez was arrested and then brought to...
H-E-B: Recall for ground beef products in Texas stores
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — H-E-B supplier Tyson Foods Inc. has issued a recall for Hill Country Fare and H-E-B ground beef products on Tuesday. Nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef products may be contaminated with “foreign matter, mirror-like material,” according to a news release from H-E-B. The...
Abbott calls for investigation into Harris County election issues
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has called for an investigation into Harris County’s issues during Election Day last week. Abbott is asking the Secretary of State’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office and the Texas Rangers to investigate Harris County’s elections office in “allegations of improprieties” in how Tuesday’s elections were handled.
H-E-B, Hill Country Fare ground beef products recalled for possible foreign matter
AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Wednesday, H-E-B issued a statement after Tyson Foods Inc., an H-E-B supplier, recalled nearly 94,000 pounds of Hill Country Fare and H-E-B ground beef products produced at its Amarillo facility. The recall was used due to the potential of foreign matter or mirror-like material contaminating...
USGS: Moderate earthquake reported Wednesday afternoon in West Texas
REEVES COUNTY, Texas — A moderate earthquake struck Wednesday afternoon in West Texas, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake occurred at 3:32:44 PM CST in Reeves County and registered at 5.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale. It happened at a depth of 5.5 miles. The epicenter...
Voting rights groups sue again to block Nevada hand-count
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Two voting rights groups on Monday filed the latest lawsuit seeking to shut down a controversial hand-count of all paper ballots in rural Nye County, arguing that the interim county clerk there is “inventing” an unauthorized hand-counting practice that was not legally vetted.
2022 Thanksgiving travel forecast up slightly, AAA Texas says
COPPELL, Texas — AAA Texas predicts four million Texans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving. According to a press release from AAA Texas, it’s a one percent increase from last year and just about 95% of pre-pandemic volumes. “Travel for Thanksgiving continues to...
KLBK Tuesday Evening Weather Update: November 15th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday night weather update. Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Low of 28°. Winds SE→N 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. High of 49°. Winds NE 10-15 MPH. Clouds will hang around the region tonight, especially...
