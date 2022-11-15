Read full article on original website
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Ohio State's Ryan Day would be 'shocked' if Buckeyes don't get running backs back this weekend
Ohio State’s running back room has gone from a place of strength in the preseason and into the season to facing some questions as the Buckeyes hit the stretch run. Throughout much of the year, the Buckeye running backs have battled injuries and that reached a climax on Saturday.
There's 1 Main Reason Why Ohio State Is Ranked Above Michigan
Ohio State remained ahead of Michigan in the third set of College Football Playoff rankings. Both Big Ten programs are 10-0, but the Buckeyes have ranked above the Wolverines each week. One key difference in their schedules has primarily caused a disparity between the two foes. According to Bill Rabinowitz...
Running back Mark Fletcher has decommitted from Ohio State
Ryan Day and running backs coach Tony Alford landed a commitment from one of the country’s top 2023 running backs, Mark Fletcher from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage in April. However, the past two weekends Fletcher has visited Miami and Florida, and thus the Ohio State staff had begun...
Tri-City Herald
Lions Made Great Decision Letting Kenny Golladay Leave
Man, did the Lions make the right decision on wide receiver Kenny Golladay. Golladay, a third-round draft pick of Detroit in 2017 (No. 96 overall), played his first four seasons in the Motor City, and accumulated 183 receptions, 3,068 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns. The Northern Illinois product recorded back-to-back...
Komets trade for goalie Parenteau
The Komets acquired the former Toledo goalie in exchange for cash.
Lathan Ransom continues to improve as a playmaker on Ohio State's defense, special teams
It had been more than three years since Ohio State had blocked a punt. There are a variety of factors as to why that was the case. Often, the Buckeyes prefer to set up to return the punt, letting their athletes on the back end help the team get good field position. Sometimes it’s just the fear of roughing the punter, something that is called more frequently in today’s college football.
Tri-City Herald
The Silver Lining in Loss to Commanders is all That Undefeated Talk is Over
PHILADELPHIA – Goodbye 17-0. Good riddance, too. If there’s any silver lining to Monday’s first loss of the season, maybe it’s that. An undefeated season snatched away. Not that the players will admit to thinking about it, but that didn’t stop anyone and everyone from asking...
Tri-City Herald
Seven Former Oklahoma Players Selected in XFL Draft
The return of the league means, of course, that a bevy of former Oklahoma players are getting another shot at restarting their professional careers when the circuit returns to play next spring. This week, the XFL held it’s draft as players were selected by the eight teams to fill out...
Tri-City Herald
Micah Parsons Calls Out ‘Selfish’ Cowboys; Are Teammates Listening?
Perhaps as recently as last week, the Dallas Cowboys looked poised to run away with an NFC Wild Card spot. Now, that postseason seed is perhaps in danger of literally running away from them. ... and Micah Parsons is calling out his teammates for a form of "selfishness.''. Are they...
Tri-City Herald
Ben McAdoo Talks Baltimore’s Defense, Setting Baker Up for Success, O-Line Play + More
"They have good personnel. They've got good coaching. It's in the bricks there, they've been doing it for a long time. They have good size, they have good speed, they have good length. They do a good job instinctively as well on the back end. They've got guys that have been around the block. They're not all young players. They do not only a good job of knocking the ball out, punching the ball out, but intercepting the ball. At the same time, they knock a lot of balls down."
Tri-City Herald
Packers vs. Titans: Three Reasons to Worry
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers got the victory they needed on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. However, that win won’t mean anything if they can’t turn in a repeat performance against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. “You’ve got to consistently go out there...
Big Ten Daily (Nov. 16): Michigan State Stuns No. 4 Kentucky in 2-OT
Joey Hauser bounced back from an ugly outing to score 23 points in helping Michigan State upset No. 4-ranked Kentucky on Tuesday in the Champions Classic In Indianapolis.
Tri-City Herald
Eagles Fall From the Ranks of the Unbeaten, Lose to Commanders, 26-21
PHILADELPHIA – Down nine entering the fourth quarter, this was the adversity fans and national pundits wanted to see the Eagles face. It was a test they failed, fumbling away the football three times in the final quarter to fall to the Washington Commanders, 32-21, at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night.
Tri-City Herald
Nathaniel Hackett: Broncos’ Offensive Identity ‘It isn’t a Good One’
The Denver Broncos' 2022 season was supposed to be the moment when years of playoff pain were washed away on a euphoric wave of new beginnings. Instead, as the Las Vegas Raiders head to Denver, the Broncos are lurching inevitably towards irrelevance once again and in an ever more infuriating manner. Even with Russell Wilson at the helm — nine-time Pro Bowler and former Super Bowl champion — the Broncos' woeful offense has rendered their stellar defense completely sterile.
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Will Let Minkah Fitzpatrick Play Without Practicing
PITTSBURGH -- A surprise appendectomy kept the Pittsburgh Steelers' star safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick out of the team's latest game against the New Orleans Saints. Midway through this week, with a divisional contest against the surging Cincinnati Bengals looming, Fitzpatrick's status is still up in the air. "If he's available, that'd...
Tri-City Herald
Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Named A Walter Camp Award Semifinalist
Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson entered the season considered a potential first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and he has responded by showing he's worth taking in the first round. His dominance on the field has earned Robinson a spot on yet another award shortlist, as he was...
Tri-City Herald
Brady Manek heating up overseas
Former UNC forward Brady Manek has taken his knock-down shooting talents overseas, specifically Australia's NBL. In the Perth Wildcats' win over the South East Melbourne Phoenix on Thursday, Manek exploded for 21 points and made five three-pointers. This was his best performance since Nov. 4 when he recorded a career high in points (25) and three-point field goals made (six).
Keys to the game: Michigan football vs. Illinois
Michigan is one win away from setting up a winner-take-all showdown with Ohio State — well, winner-take-most, due to the pesky and pretty much irrelevant Big Ten title game. The Wolverines play Illinois, which has come back down to earth after a surprising start to the season. The Illini...
Tri-City Herald
Raiders-Broncos Week 11 Odds, Point Spread
The Denver Broncos (3-6) host the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) for an AFC West battle out of the basement this Sunday afternoon. The Broncos have opened as home favorites (-150), and the game total is 41.5. Both teams are coming off losses, with the Raiders looking to snap a three-game...
