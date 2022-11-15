ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Spun

There's 1 Main Reason Why Ohio State Is Ranked Above Michigan

Ohio State remained ahead of Michigan in the third set of College Football Playoff rankings. Both Big Ten programs are 10-0, but the Buckeyes have ranked above the Wolverines each week. One key difference in their schedules has primarily caused a disparity between the two foes. According to Bill Rabinowitz...
247Sports

Running back Mark Fletcher has decommitted from Ohio State

Ryan Day and running backs coach Tony Alford landed a commitment from one of the country’s top 2023 running backs, Mark Fletcher from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage in April. However, the past two weekends Fletcher has visited Miami and Florida, and thus the Ohio State staff had begun...
Tri-City Herald

Lions Made Great Decision Letting Kenny Golladay Leave

Man, did the Lions make the right decision on wide receiver Kenny Golladay. Golladay, a third-round draft pick of Detroit in 2017 (No. 96 overall), played his first four seasons in the Motor City, and accumulated 183 receptions, 3,068 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns. The Northern Illinois product recorded back-to-back...
247Sports

Lathan Ransom continues to improve as a playmaker on Ohio State's defense, special teams

It had been more than three years since Ohio State had blocked a punt. There are a variety of factors as to why that was the case. Often, the Buckeyes prefer to set up to return the punt, letting their athletes on the back end help the team get good field position. Sometimes it’s just the fear of roughing the punter, something that is called more frequently in today’s college football.
Tri-City Herald

Seven Former Oklahoma Players Selected in XFL Draft

The return of the league means, of course, that a bevy of former Oklahoma players are getting another shot at restarting their professional careers when the circuit returns to play next spring. This week, the XFL held it’s draft as players were selected by the eight teams to fill out...
Tri-City Herald

Micah Parsons Calls Out ‘Selfish’ Cowboys; Are Teammates Listening?

Perhaps as recently as last week, the Dallas Cowboys looked poised to run away with an NFC Wild Card spot. Now, that postseason seed is perhaps in danger of literally running away from them. ... and Micah Parsons is calling out his teammates for a form of "selfishness.''. Are they...
Tri-City Herald

Ben McAdoo Talks Baltimore’s Defense, Setting Baker Up for Success, O-Line Play + More

"They have good personnel. They've got good coaching. It's in the bricks there, they've been doing it for a long time. They have good size, they have good speed, they have good length. They do a good job instinctively as well on the back end. They've got guys that have been around the block. They're not all young players. They do not only a good job of knocking the ball out, punching the ball out, but intercepting the ball. At the same time, they knock a lot of balls down."
Tri-City Herald

Packers vs. Titans: Three Reasons to Worry

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers got the victory they needed on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. However, that win won’t mean anything if they can’t turn in a repeat performance against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. “You’ve got to consistently go out there...
Tri-City Herald

Eagles Fall From the Ranks of the Unbeaten, Lose to Commanders, 26-21

PHILADELPHIA – Down nine entering the fourth quarter, this was the adversity fans and national pundits wanted to see the Eagles face. It was a test they failed, fumbling away the football three times in the final quarter to fall to the Washington Commanders, 32-21, at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night.
Tri-City Herald

Nathaniel Hackett: Broncos’ Offensive Identity ‘It isn’t a Good One’

The Denver Broncos' 2022 season was supposed to be the moment when years of playoff pain were washed away on a euphoric wave of new beginnings. Instead, as the Las Vegas Raiders head to Denver, the Broncos are lurching inevitably towards irrelevance once again and in an ever more infuriating manner. Even with Russell Wilson at the helm — nine-time Pro Bowler and former Super Bowl champion — the Broncos' woeful offense has rendered their stellar defense completely sterile.
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Will Let Minkah Fitzpatrick Play Without Practicing

PITTSBURGH -- A surprise appendectomy kept the Pittsburgh Steelers' star safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick out of the team's latest game against the New Orleans Saints. Midway through this week, with a divisional contest against the surging Cincinnati Bengals looming, Fitzpatrick's status is still up in the air. "If he's available, that'd...
Tri-City Herald

Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Named A Walter Camp Award Semifinalist

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson entered the season considered a potential first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and he has responded by showing he's worth taking in the first round. His dominance on the field has earned Robinson a spot on yet another award shortlist, as he was...
Tri-City Herald

Brady Manek heating up overseas

Former UNC forward Brady Manek has taken his knock-down shooting talents overseas, specifically Australia's NBL. In the Perth Wildcats' win over the South East Melbourne Phoenix on Thursday, Manek exploded for 21 points and made five three-pointers. This was his best performance since Nov. 4 when he recorded a career high in points (25) and three-point field goals made (six).
On3.com

Keys to the game: Michigan football vs. Illinois

Michigan is one win away from setting up a winner-take-all showdown with Ohio State — well, winner-take-most, due to the pesky and pretty much irrelevant Big Ten title game. The Wolverines play Illinois, which has come back down to earth after a surprising start to the season. The Illini...
Tri-City Herald

Raiders-Broncos Week 11 Odds, Point Spread

The Denver Broncos (3-6) host the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) for an AFC West battle out of the basement this Sunday afternoon. The Broncos have opened as home favorites (-150), and the game total is 41.5. Both teams are coming off losses, with the Raiders looking to snap a three-game...
