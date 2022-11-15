ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Police Are Investigating Another Armed Robbery

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Reports Of Multiple Shots Fired In Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Possible Stabbing Victim During a Robbery in Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Ogle County Sheriff Office: Traffic/Warrant Arrest

OGLE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford felon arrested after Homeland Security investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested Wednesday following an investigation by Homeland Security. The Winnebago County Narcotics Unit, along with Chicago Homeland Security Investigations-Financial Investigations Group, have been conducting an investigation on the illegal sale of narcotics in the 2900 block of Rockford’s 18th Street, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Person injured in Oswego shooting

The Oswego Police Department says that officers were called to the 2000 block of Farmington Lakes Drive Tuesday night for a report of gunshots. One person was taken to an area hospital with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not say what led to the shooting or if...
OSWEGO, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Structure Fire In Winnebago County, Mabas Box 11

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Rockford man charged with possession of firearms

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Deputies arrested a 52-year-old Rockford man for two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count possession of a stolen firearm. Winnebago County Narcotics Unit were conducting an investigation of an illegal sale of drugs in the 2900 block of...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Rockford man has been charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon after several months of investigations by Winnebago County Narcotics Unit, along with Chicago Homeland Security Investigations-Financial Investigations Group

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Another Shooting incident in Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Darrell Brooks sentenced to life in prison for Waukesha parade attack

Darrell Brooks has been sentenced to life in prison for his attack on the Waukesha Christmas parade. Darrell Brooks sentenced to life in prison for Waukesha …. Darrell Brooks has been sentenced to life in prison for his attack on the Waukesha Christmas parade. Winnebago County celebrates 100 years of...
WAUKESHA, WI
WIFR

Multiple crews working to tame flames on fire in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Multiple fire crews are working a structure fire on the 200 block of Atwood Avenue in Rockford, as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night. Our newsroom scanner alerted of a working garage fire that spread to the first floor, however that information is unconfirmed by officials at the moment.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Power Outage Near The Mall

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Auto Accident near Cherry Valley

ROCKFORD, IL

