Washington State

The Associated Press

Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week. The Group of 20 members begin talks on the Indonesian resort island Tuesday under the hopeful theme of “recover together, recover stronger.” While Putin is staying away, Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and get to know new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni. The summit’s official priorities of health, sustainable energy and digital transformation are likely to be overshadowed by fears of a sputtering global economy and geopolitical tensions centered on the war in Ukraine. The nearly 9-month-old conflict has disrupted trade in oil, natural gas and grain, and shifted much of the summit’s focus to food and energy security.
CNBC

Xi Jinping, Kamala Harris and other Asia-Pacific leaders convene in Bangkok for economic forum

Officials from 21 Asia-Pacific economies are gathering in Bangkok as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation ministerial meeting kicks off Thursday. Attendees for the group's first in-person summit in four years includes Chinese President Xi Jinping, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Many leaders also attended the...
AOL Corp

'American feebleness' will be on display if Biden doesn't enforce red lines with China: Gordon Chang

President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping's three-hour meeting will be meaningless if the U.S. doesn't respond to Chinese misconduct, said Gordon Chang. "While Washington talks with China, Xi’s regime continues unacceptable and dangerous conduct, and we do not impose costs," Chang, a China expert, told Fox News. "Only when we impose costs will the situation improve from our standpoint."
Voice of America

North Korea Fires Missile After Threatening ‘Fiercer’ Step

Seoul, South Korea — North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern waters Thursday, hours after the North threatened to launch “fiercer” military responses to the U.S. bolstering its security commitment to its allies South Korea and Japan. The missile fired from the North’s eastern...
Voice of America

New Zealand Seeks to Boost Trade in Asia

Sydney — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leading a delegation to rejuvenate trade with Vietnam, New Zealand's 14th-largest export market. Ardern has traveled to the Southeast Asian nation with a trade delegation that includes a drug company and food producers. Speaking to reporters Tuesday in the Vietnamese...
Voice of America

Journalists Obstructed Covering Events in Asia

Journalists covering two major international events in Cambodia and Indonesia this week have been obstructed from their work. A producer for the U.S. news outlet ABC News was pushed when she tried to ask a question during President Joe Biden’s meeting with China’s leader Xi Jinping. Separately, journalists...
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 16

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5:33 a.m.: Pope Francis condemned on Wednesday the latest wave of missile attacks on Ukraine, calling for a ceasefire to avert the risk of escalation of the conflict and asking God to "hurry up" to end it, Reuters reported.
Voice of America

Through US Midterms, Europeans See Democracy Reaffirmed — But for How Long?

Paris — The U.S. midterm elections have been closely followed overseas — especially in Europe, where analysts say some of America’s closest and oldest allies are relieved that U.S. democracy held the course. But many are unsure for how long — and some are calling for a stronger and more independent Europe as a result.
Voice of America

Pentagon Vows Ukraine Support; No Military Victory Likely Soon

The Pentagon hosted the seventh Ukraine Defense Contact Group Wednesday for Ukraine's allies to virtually collaborate on their support of Ukraine's military, while the top general reaffirmed that winter could be ideal for political negotiations. He also warned that China would be playing a 'very dangerous game' should it try to take Taiwan by force. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb has the details.
Voice of America

Chinese President Confronts Trudeau at G20

TORONTO — Chinese President Xi Jinping chastised Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G-20 summit on Wednesday for leaking details of a prior meeting during which Trudeau expressed concern about Chinese interference in domestic affairs. The two had a brief encounter at an event in Indonesia that news outlets...

