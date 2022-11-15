Read full article on original website
Related
Biden froze out China’s ambassador. He may regret that.
The administration snub could further complicate bilateral ties.
Biden's weakness on full display in Xi meeting – president no match for China's tyrant
President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met face-to-face on Monday in Bali. China's goal is world domination. It's not clear if President Biden understands Xi's intentions.
Biden's past promises for US to defend Taiwan under microscope in meeting with China's Xi
When President Joe Biden first declared that the United States had an obligation to protect Taiwan should China move on it, his words were written off by some as a casual, if unfortunate, mischaracterization of American policy.
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
First Russia, now China? Europe doesn’t appear ready to ‘decouple’ from Beijing just yet
HONG KONG — China and Germany should work together more in these “times of change and instability,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, as the German leader made a visit to Beijing that has drawn criticism in European countries wary of China’s growing power.
At G-20 summit, Biden to push nations to enforce oil and gas limits on Russia
BALI, Indonesia – President Joe Biden is pushing leaders of the world's largest economies to enforce a price cap on Russian oil and gas in conversations at the G-20 summit. According to a U.S. official who spoke on a call with reporters, Biden planned to emphasize that the price cap will benefit their economies and help stabilize the global energy market.
US and China are already at ‘war’ despite what Biden believes: Japanese commentator
President Biden's recent claim that China does not seek an "imminent" invasion of Taiwan was unconvincing, Japanese commentator Yoko Ishii told Fox News.
Biden wants to discuss Taiwan, Russia, trade with China's Xi
President Joe Biden said Wednesday he plans at an anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over the self-ruled island of Taiwan, trade policies and Beijing's relationship with Russia. The White House has said it is working with Chinese officials to arrange...
Biden to make clear U.S. does not seek conflict with China - White House official
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Nov 13 (Reuters) - United States President Joe Biden will make clear in his bilateral meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Indonesia that his country seeks no conflict, a White House official said on Sunday.
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week. The Group of 20 members begin talks on the Indonesian resort island Tuesday under the hopeful theme of “recover together, recover stronger.” While Putin is staying away, Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and get to know new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni. The summit’s official priorities of health, sustainable energy and digital transformation are likely to be overshadowed by fears of a sputtering global economy and geopolitical tensions centered on the war in Ukraine. The nearly 9-month-old conflict has disrupted trade in oil, natural gas and grain, and shifted much of the summit’s focus to food and energy security.
CNBC
Xi Jinping, Kamala Harris and other Asia-Pacific leaders convene in Bangkok for economic forum
Officials from 21 Asia-Pacific economies are gathering in Bangkok as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation ministerial meeting kicks off Thursday. Attendees for the group's first in-person summit in four years includes Chinese President Xi Jinping, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Many leaders also attended the...
AOL Corp
'American feebleness' will be on display if Biden doesn't enforce red lines with China: Gordon Chang
President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping's three-hour meeting will be meaningless if the U.S. doesn't respond to Chinese misconduct, said Gordon Chang. "While Washington talks with China, Xi’s regime continues unacceptable and dangerous conduct, and we do not impose costs," Chang, a China expert, told Fox News. "Only when we impose costs will the situation improve from our standpoint."
Voice of America
North Korea Fires Missile After Threatening ‘Fiercer’ Step
Seoul, South Korea — North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern waters Thursday, hours after the North threatened to launch “fiercer” military responses to the U.S. bolstering its security commitment to its allies South Korea and Japan. The missile fired from the North’s eastern...
Voice of America
New Zealand Seeks to Boost Trade in Asia
Sydney — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leading a delegation to rejuvenate trade with Vietnam, New Zealand's 14th-largest export market. Ardern has traveled to the Southeast Asian nation with a trade delegation that includes a drug company and food producers. Speaking to reporters Tuesday in the Vietnamese...
Confusion, finger-pointing, opposing views at Egypt's COP27
The day before U.N. climate talks were to end, negotiators from around the world appeared to be far apart on any deal to combat climate change
Voice of America
Journalists Obstructed Covering Events in Asia
Journalists covering two major international events in Cambodia and Indonesia this week have been obstructed from their work. A producer for the U.S. news outlet ABC News was pushed when she tried to ask a question during President Joe Biden’s meeting with China’s leader Xi Jinping. Separately, journalists...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 16
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5:33 a.m.: Pope Francis condemned on Wednesday the latest wave of missile attacks on Ukraine, calling for a ceasefire to avert the risk of escalation of the conflict and asking God to "hurry up" to end it, Reuters reported.
Voice of America
Through US Midterms, Europeans See Democracy Reaffirmed — But for How Long?
Paris — The U.S. midterm elections have been closely followed overseas — especially in Europe, where analysts say some of America’s closest and oldest allies are relieved that U.S. democracy held the course. But many are unsure for how long — and some are calling for a stronger and more independent Europe as a result.
Voice of America
Pentagon Vows Ukraine Support; No Military Victory Likely Soon
The Pentagon hosted the seventh Ukraine Defense Contact Group Wednesday for Ukraine's allies to virtually collaborate on their support of Ukraine's military, while the top general reaffirmed that winter could be ideal for political negotiations. He also warned that China would be playing a 'very dangerous game' should it try to take Taiwan by force. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb has the details.
Voice of America
Chinese President Confronts Trudeau at G20
TORONTO — Chinese President Xi Jinping chastised Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G-20 summit on Wednesday for leaking details of a prior meeting during which Trudeau expressed concern about Chinese interference in domestic affairs. The two had a brief encounter at an event in Indonesia that news outlets...
Comments / 0