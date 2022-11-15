Matt Duchene scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night.

Nino Niederreiter also scored and Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville. Ryan Johansen had two assists.

Frederick Gaudreau scored and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 23 shots for the Wild.

Niederreiter scored the first goal at 11:20 of the opening period off passes from his two linemates, Johansen and Duchene.

The assist was Duchene’s 700th career point, but the winger didn’t sit on that milestone very long.

Duchene followed 44 seconds later with a power-play goal on a one-timer from the high slot off a feed from Johansen.

Saros stopped all 27 shots he faced through the first two periods, but Gaudreau finally snuck one by him 32 seconds into the third on the first Minnesota shot of the final period.

Saros wouldn't allow the equalizer though, preserving the victory by denying Joel Eriksson Ek on a point-blank shot with about 90 seconds left.

A better start

In scoring two first-period goals and allowing none, the Predators reversed a trend that's plagued them through the first 15 games. Entering the day, Nashville had been outscored 20-9 in first periods this season — the worst differential in the NHL.

Point streaks extended

With assists on Gaudreau’s goal, both Mats Zuccarello and Kirill Kaprizov extended their point streaks to four games. During that span, Zuccarello has a goal and three assists while Kaprizov has two goals and three assists.

Welcome back

Wild forward Brandon Duhaime returned to the lineup after missing Minnesota’s previous five games with an upper-body injury.

Up next

Wild: Host the Pittsburgh Penguins to start a seven-game homestand Thursday.

Predators: Host the New York Islanders on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville Predators surge past Minnesota Wild on Matt Duchene's goal, assist