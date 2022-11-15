Read full article on original website
TV5 Special Report: Remembering Captain Collin Birnie
Here are the top stories we're following today. No one at the department thought the veteran captain, who fought crime in one of the country’s most dangerous cities for 26 years, would lose his life this way. TV5 News Update: Tuesday evening, Nov. 15. Updated: 16 hours ago. |
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Nov. 16th
Collin Birnie was a military veteran, a police captain, a tactical teams and firearms expert. His colleagues show David Custer how his legacy lives on. No one at the department thought the veteran captain, who fought crime in one of the country’s most dangerous cities for 26 years, would lose his life this way.
Do not eat health advisory in place for Clark’s Marsh
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) want to remind hunters that deer taken within three miles of Clark’s Marsh in Oscoda Township, within Iosco County, should not be eaten. The health advisory comes from...
More employees needed to meet snow removal demand
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Snow has been flying all over mid-Michigan and soon, snow removal companies across the region will be clearing snow more regularly. But will there be enough employees to meet the need?. “Well, it’s been a little difficult this year,” Eric Frey, the owner of Extreme Landscaping...
Expert gives tips for winter driving
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The officials start of winter is not until December 21st but Jack Frost has made an early appearance and is gracing mid-Michigan with a lovely coating of snow; but with the snow comes slippery and dangerous weather. Major Driving School Co-owner Steven Major says, “As Michiganders...
Lake-effect snow continues tonight, squalls possible Thursday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Snow has become more scattered today, but still continues this evening, and it won’t be leaving the area anytime soon. We’ll have snow in the forecast for at least the next few days and while it won’t be a constant thing, additional snowfall accumulations are likely and if you have any travel plans to West Michigan this week, you may want to keep informed of the forecast for your destination, as lake-effect snow will be much heavier on the west side of the state.
Michiganders using food assistance benefits to receive extra $95 in November
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan families eligible for food assistance benefits will receive an additional $95 payment in November to help cover groceries. The additional payment will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “This extra $95 will help families get a...
First Alert: Snowfall could make a slick commute Wednesday morning
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The TV5 First Alert Weather Team has been tracking a low pressure system expected to bring the first widespread snowfall of the season to Mid-Michigan Tuesday and Wednesday. Snow accumulations, but more specifically, the timing of snowfall coinciding with Wednesday morning’s commute, is the reason for the issuance of a First Alert Weather Day. We are also updating parts of the First Alert Weather Day to focus on the potential for heavier lake-effect snows. This won’t be the largest snowfall we see this season, but with it also being the first notably accumulating snow of the season, we want to highlight this event.
Victim’s grandson charged with murder in deadly fire
GENESEE TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - A man has been charged with murder after his grandfather was found dead after a house fire in Genesee Township. Derek Richard Keyes has been charged with open murder following the deadly fire on Drexel Avenue Friday morning. Keyes was the victim’s grandson, according to...
