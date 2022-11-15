ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

newsnet5

Fiona and Tucker are mating, zoo says 'it's totally normal'

CINCINNATI — Fiona is mating with Bibi's baby daddy, Tucker, and that's not weird at all, said the Cincinnati Zoo. "Fiona and Tucker are not related," said zoo spokeswoman Michelle Curley. "This is totally normal for hippos." Fiona's biological father, Henry, died in 2017 shortly after she was born.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnati-oh.gov

The Unfortunate Arrival of the Spotted Lanternfly in Cincinnati

A new invasive pest has arrived in the Cincinnati area. The spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma. delicatula) was first detected in the United States in Pennsylvania in 2014 and has been. spreading ever since. A type of planthopper insect, the spotted lanternfly’s native habitat is in regions of China, but it has...
CINCINNATI, OH
hypebeast.com

Ian Strange Illuminates a Cincinnati Neighborhood Through 'PENUMBRA'

Made as part of last month’s 2022 FotoFocus Biennial. Following the release of his first monograph, Australian artist Ian Strange has unveiled a new site-specific project entitled PENUMBRA. Made over a two-month period during the 2022 FotoFocus Biennial in Cincinnati, PENUMBRA comprises of real homes that Strange and his...
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

Are you in the mood for some delicious Italian food?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, Bruno's is considered by many patrons to be one of the best Italian restaurants in the area. When you try some of their food, you'll find it hard to disagree with them. Customers say getting a bowl of their homemade Italian wedding soup is a must. You should also check out their delicious chicken parmesan, scallops (which are seared with olive oil in a pan before being served over a bed of homemade pasta), and chicken marsala.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

VIDEO: Emu spotted walking along roadway near Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ohio — An emu was caught on camera Tuesday walking down a busy street in the Hillsboro area. Resident Lori Ann Justice Hurtt captured the video, showing the emu on State Route 62. The emu stopped traffic before trotting off to the side of the road. Hurtt said...
HILLSBORO, OH
dayton.com

Kings Island WinterFest 2022: What to know if you go

WARREN COUNTY — This year’s WinterFest, the annual holiday-themed season event at Kings Island in Mason, will have 11 “winter wonderland” areas, officials said. There will be ice skating on the Royal Fountain, which is right down the middle of the way when visitors first enter the amusement park.
MASON, OH
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com

Four New Cincinnati Holiday Attractions

Cincinnati has some amazing new Holiday attractions for 2022. Which of these four events is your Cincinnati family looking most forward to this year?. This new holiday attraction has it all – truly something for everyone!. Holiday lights and displays. Ice Skating. Hot Cocoa. S’mores. Carnival rides. Shopping.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Bellevue is home to the last enamel manufacturer on this side of the world

Thompson Enamel is the last manufacturer of art enamel in the Western Hemisphere, and it happens to be in Bellevue. Next door to the manufacturer is the Carpenter Art Enamel Foundation, started by Woodrow Carpenter, a self-made businessman. He bought Thompson Enamel in Chicago and brought the company to Northern Kentucky in 1983. The enamel is produced in the Thompson Enamel plant and used in workshops in the enamel foundation.
BELLEVUE, KY
WLWT 5

Emergency rooms across Ohio packed as three viruses act together in surge

Emergency rooms across Ohio are packed, urgent cares are jammed, and three viruses causing the problems have not backed down. During the Ohio Department of Health briefing Tuesday, hospital representatives in three separate regions reported issues because of the respiratory syncytial virus, the flu and COVID-19. “We are seeing record...
OHIO STATE
linknky.com

Three Spirits Tavern bartender crowned winner of inaugural Northern Kentucky Cocktail Classic

Bartender Ray Perryman of Three Spirits Tavern in Bellevue took home some hardware from the inaugural Northern Kentucky Cocktail Classic. His cocktail, the ‘Harvest Season,’ featured Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon, pear and apple juice, a touch of lemon juice, ginger liqueurs, house-made spiced simple syrup, sweet ginger bitters and a smoked rosemary garnish.
BELLEVUE, KY

