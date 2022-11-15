Read full article on original website
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been Replaced
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recorded
T.J. Maxx's Sierra Store Opened Cincinnati Area
newsnet5
Fiona and Tucker are mating, zoo says 'it's totally normal'
CINCINNATI — Fiona is mating with Bibi's baby daddy, Tucker, and that's not weird at all, said the Cincinnati Zoo. "Fiona and Tucker are not related," said zoo spokeswoman Michelle Curley. "This is totally normal for hippos." Fiona's biological father, Henry, died in 2017 shortly after she was born.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati bar transforming into immersive holiday experience this season
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati bar is transforming into a holiday-themed bar to get you into the holiday spirit. Tiki Tiki Bang Bang is transforming into Sippin' Santa, where they will serve holiday-themed cocktails along with some special events. No cover or tickets are required. The bar will feature a...
cincinnati-oh.gov
The Unfortunate Arrival of the Spotted Lanternfly in Cincinnati
A new invasive pest has arrived in the Cincinnati area. The spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma. delicatula) was first detected in the United States in Pennsylvania in 2014 and has been. spreading ever since. A type of planthopper insect, the spotted lanternfly’s native habitat is in regions of China, but it has...
Ohio farm broken into overnight, up to 40K mink released
DAYTON — Tens of thousands of weasel-like creatures are on the loose about a hundred miles north of Dayton. The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office said someone broke into a mink farm overnight and released up to 40,000 of the animals from their cages. >> Zoo: Fiona and...
hypebeast.com
Ian Strange Illuminates a Cincinnati Neighborhood Through 'PENUMBRA'
Made as part of last month’s 2022 FotoFocus Biennial. Following the release of his first monograph, Australian artist Ian Strange has unveiled a new site-specific project entitled PENUMBRA. Made over a two-month period during the 2022 FotoFocus Biennial in Cincinnati, PENUMBRA comprises of real homes that Strange and his...
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
Are you in the mood for some delicious Italian food?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, Bruno's is considered by many patrons to be one of the best Italian restaurants in the area. When you try some of their food, you'll find it hard to disagree with them. Customers say getting a bowl of their homemade Italian wedding soup is a must. You should also check out their delicious chicken parmesan, scallops (which are seared with olive oil in a pan before being served over a bed of homemade pasta), and chicken marsala.
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: 'Big baby' Sci-fi needs a forever home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Sci-fi is a terrier mix who is as "sweet as can be", according to Ray Anderson at Cincinnati Animal CARE. She is good with other dogs and needs a forever home.
Kettering veteran speaks out after helping stop attack on CVG flight to Tampa
KETTERING — A mistake made by TSA agents led to a man taking two box cutters onto a plane out of Cincinnati. News Center 7′s Molly Koweek spoke with a Kettering man who stepped up. Larry Cumberbatch joined the military over two decades ago and had the training...
WLWT 5
Prosecutor to give update on 1978 murder of UC student Cheryl Thompson
LOVELAND, Ohio — A major update in regard to the 1978 cold case death of Cheryl A. Thompson is being announced Thursday. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters along with Loveland police will announce a major development in the decades old case. The press conference is set for 1 p.m.
WLWT 5
VIDEO: Emu spotted walking along roadway near Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ohio — An emu was caught on camera Tuesday walking down a busy street in the Hillsboro area. Resident Lori Ann Justice Hurtt captured the video, showing the emu on State Route 62. The emu stopped traffic before trotting off to the side of the road. Hurtt said...
dayton.com
Kings Island WinterFest 2022: What to know if you go
WARREN COUNTY — This year’s WinterFest, the annual holiday-themed season event at Kings Island in Mason, will have 11 “winter wonderland” areas, officials said. There will be ice skating on the Royal Fountain, which is right down the middle of the way when visitors first enter the amusement park.
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com
Four New Cincinnati Holiday Attractions
Cincinnati has some amazing new Holiday attractions for 2022. Which of these four events is your Cincinnati family looking most forward to this year?. This new holiday attraction has it all – truly something for everyone!. Holiday lights and displays. Ice Skating. Hot Cocoa. S’mores. Carnival rides. Shopping.
dayton.com
HOLIDAY LIGHTS 2022: Where to find some of the best displays in the Miami Valley and beyond
Visitors can drive or walk through over a dozen displays. The holidays wouldn’t be the same without enjoying the beauty of dazzling lights. From Troy to Cincinnati, here are some of our favorite places to view Christmas light displays throughout the holiday season. Since 1987, the Whispering Christmas lights...
Bengals neighbor seeks city's help for move to Sedamsville
Hilltop Basic Resources agreed to leave the central riverfront in 2019. It may need the city's help to finance its next home.
WLWT 5
The Shillito's elves, a Christmas tradition since the 1950s, to be displayed downtown
CINCINNATI — Anyone who grew up in Cincinnati – old or young – remembers the Shillito's elves. This holiday season, the beloved tradition is returning for another year in downtown Cincinnati. This year, the elves will set up shop at The Foundry, which is located across from...
PETA targets Ohio breeder’s ‘hellhole,’ urges federal intervention
A Marion County, Ohio animal breeder is facing accusations of operating a "hellhole" where minks live in feces-ridden enclosures, foxes are malnourished, and alpacas are too matted to undergo health inspections.
linknky.com
Bellevue is home to the last enamel manufacturer on this side of the world
Thompson Enamel is the last manufacturer of art enamel in the Western Hemisphere, and it happens to be in Bellevue. Next door to the manufacturer is the Carpenter Art Enamel Foundation, started by Woodrow Carpenter, a self-made businessman. He bought Thompson Enamel in Chicago and brought the company to Northern Kentucky in 1983. The enamel is produced in the Thompson Enamel plant and used in workshops in the enamel foundation.
WLWT 5
Emergency rooms across Ohio packed as three viruses act together in surge
Emergency rooms across Ohio are packed, urgent cares are jammed, and three viruses causing the problems have not backed down. During the Ohio Department of Health briefing Tuesday, hospital representatives in three separate regions reported issues because of the respiratory syncytial virus, the flu and COVID-19. “We are seeing record...
linknky.com
Three Spirits Tavern bartender crowned winner of inaugural Northern Kentucky Cocktail Classic
Bartender Ray Perryman of Three Spirits Tavern in Bellevue took home some hardware from the inaugural Northern Kentucky Cocktail Classic. His cocktail, the ‘Harvest Season,’ featured Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon, pear and apple juice, a touch of lemon juice, ginger liqueurs, house-made spiced simple syrup, sweet ginger bitters and a smoked rosemary garnish.
wvxu.org
How one question led to the discovery of historical documents believed to be long gone
It all started with whiskey. Specifically, a search by Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Central Services Division Manager Jason Alexander for records related to a supposed 1869 lawsuit brought by the government of Japan against Cincinnati whiskey manufacturers on allegations their products made Japanese citizens sick. Despite an exhaustive search,...
