Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vendors Prepare for Speedway In Lights Opening This Weekend at Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Small Town Event Brings Holiday Cheer to Locals While Avoiding Travel to Nearby CitiesJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Shelters At or Near Capacity As Cold Snap Sends Region's Homeless Looking for ShelterJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Bluff City to Kick Off Inaugural Veterans Day Parade and Celebration of All Who ServedJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Related
Crash on I-26 E entrance ramp slowed traffic Wednesday morning
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Motorists experiencing delays on I-26 E heading into Johnson City due to a crash at the Gray entrance ramp. Washington County, Tennessee 911 tweeted that the crash occurred at 7:52 a.m. Johnson City authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in the crash. The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Smartway map […]
supertalk929.com
Abingdon driver cited in crash that shut down Interstate 81 Tuesday evening
A 90-year-old driver from Abingdon was cited in a four-vehicle crash that shut down a portion of Interstate 81 in Sullivan County Tuesday evening. A report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol said an SUV driven southbound by Trula Harris attempted to turn left into the median space reserved for authorized vehicles near mile marker 71 causing a tractor-trailer to swerve into the median and then into northbound traffic when it collided with two other vehicles.
wcyb.com
Traffic Alert: Tractor Trailer Crash on I-81 in Tennessee
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, four vehicles were involved in the crash along interstate 81 northbound at mile marker 71 in Sullivan County. THP says that the crash occurred after a Lexus RX400 attempted to turn into a crossover in the median...
3 People Injured In A Four-Vehicle Crash In Sullivan County (Sullivan County, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 northbound at mile marker 71 in Sullivan County. According to the authorities, the crash occurred when a Lexus RX400 attempted to turn into a crossover in the authorized vehicles-only median. A 2017 Kenworth CMV swerved to avoid hitting the Lexus but still collided with it.
wcyb.com
Police investigating fatal crash in Tazewell County; icy road was a possible factor
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Tazewell County Thursday morning. Virginia State Police responded to the intersection of U.S. Route 460 and Route 1401 at around 6:40 a.m. Police said the initial crash occurred when a pickup truck and an SUV collided. The...
wcyb.com
Crews near end of underground utility work in first phase of Walnut Street project
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — More than a year since work began to revitalize Johnson City’s Walnut Street corridor, not much looks different other than dug up streets. It may look like little progress has been made, but that’s because most of the work is underground. Johnson...
THP charges driver in crash that injured 4 people
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — EMS transported four people to the hospital after an SUV reportedly ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle on Monday, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). A preliminary report from the THP states that a black Chevrolet Equinox traveling northbound on Highway 394 failed to stop at […]
25-Year-Old Michael Vasquez-Carreno Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Chuckey Pike (Chuckey Pike, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Sunday. The accident happened in the area of 3080 Chuckey Pike at around 5:40 a.m. According to a THP crash report, Limestone resident Michael Vasquez-Carreno, 25 was traveling south on Chuckey Pike in a Dodge Ram pickup truck when he overcorrected and drove off the left side of the road.
wjhl.com
After theft of Wise Co. lynching marker, group plans to build new one
After theft of Wise Co. lynching marker, group plans to build new one. After theft of Wise Co. lynching marker, group plans …. After theft of Wise Co. lynching marker, group plans to build new one. Greeneville PD: ‘Armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect …. Police in Greeneville said...
993thex.com
JCPD Identify Victims of Fiery, Fatal Crash Earlier This Month
Police in Johnson City have identified the victims in a fiery and fatal vehicle crash on North Roan Street earlier this month. According to police, 28 year old Jonathan S. Brown and 25 year old Courtney S. Crowder, both of Johnson City were killed when the SUV they were traveling in crashed at a high rate of speed into the back of a gas station of North Roan Street on November 3rd. The cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation by JCPD’s Traffic Reconstruction Team.
wcyb.com
Identities of 2 people killed after SUV crashed into Johnson City gas station revealed
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The identities of the two people killed after a vehicle crashed into a gas station in Johnson City have been revealed. According to the Johnson City Police Department, the driver of the vehicle was identified as Jonathan S. Brown, 28, of Johnson City. The passenger was identified as Courtney S. Crowder, 25, of Johnson City. Both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.
Johnson City man at center of Silver Alert found
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said that a man who had been at the center of a Silver Alert Thursday morning has been found and is safe. Authorities say that Cooper lives with a medical condition that could have impaired his ability to return home. Police believed he may […]
Kingsport Times-News
Pinnacle Speedway In Lights opens for the 26th season on Friday
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights powered by TVA, a holiday light spectacular that serves as one of the primary annual fundraisers for the Bristol Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, opens for its 26th season on Friday. Long hailed as the premier holiday display in the...
993thex.com
Bristol, Tennessee man Dead Following Tuesday Afternoon Shooting Suspect In Custody
A Bristol, Tennessee man is dead and another Bristol man is jailed following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Bristol, Virginia. Bristol Virginia Police tell us 22 year old Randall L. Stiltner of Bristol, Tennessee died from a gunshot would he received during an incident at a residence on Inez Avenue. Police found Stiltner in the lower level of the home suffering from a gunshot wound. Stiltner later died at a local hospital. Police found 26 year old Tyler W. Collins a short time later in an adjacent neighborhood. Tyler was arrested without incident and is charged with first degree murder and is housed in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.
Victims of JC gas station crash identified
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police identified the victims of a fatal crash in Johnson City earlier this month. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), a Dodge SUV was traveling North on North Roan Street on Nov. 3 when it ran off the road and hit the back of a […]
wjhl.com
1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report
1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report. 1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police …. 1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report. James, Nkamhoua Lead No. 22 Vols to 81-50 Victory …. James, Nkamhoua Lead No. 22 Vols to 81-50 Victory over...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Packing party in wintry Wednesday temperatures prepares for Saturday's 80th Santa Train
KINGSPORT — More than 150 of Santa’s greater Tri-Cities elves were hard at work at the Food City on Eastman Road on Wednesday. They kept warm with work as temperatures dipped below 40 degrees into the evening and night.
Protestors call for more punishment after reported Daniel Boone assault
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Protestors gathered outside the Washington County Department of Education building Wednesday afternoon to call for more punishment in the reported locker room assault that happened at Daniel Boone High School. Protestors told News Channel 11 that they’re happy to see the TBI getting involved, but believe more needs to be […]
GCSD: Armed suspect steals cash, forces workers into cooler
Authorities continue to search for a suspect accused of robbing Creekside Market off Ashville Highway late Tuesday night.
Vendors Prepare for Speedway In Lights Opening This Weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway
Early preparation for Ice Rink at BMSJohn Dabbs/Photographer. Seasonal festivities are in the works for the big opening this weekend at the World's Fastest Half-Mile - Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS). The Pinnacle Speedway In Lights - Powered by TVA - returns on November 18, 2022. The light show will continue each night, even on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day until January 7, 2023.
Comments / 1