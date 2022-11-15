ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Mayor Joe Hogsett announces bid for third term

By Ko Lyn Cheang, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 1 day ago

Mayor Hogsett announced Tuesday evening beneath the vaulted ceilings of the historic City Market that he is running for a third and final term, putting him head-to-head with Democratic challenger Robin Shackleford .

The venue, booked out for his political announcement and a private fundraising event right afterward, was filled with more than a hundred supporters.

“My vision isn’t one of maintaining what we have, it’s time to do what Indianapolis does best, building for an exciting future,” Hogsett told supporters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DOWWc_0jC4pGzk00

Both Democratic candidates stand to make history if they win.

Hogsett would become the only mayor other than Republican Bill Hudnut to serve more than two terms since 1970, when Unigov consolidated the city and county governments. That would put Hogsett in with esteemed company. Hudnut, of course, served four terms and is known for revitalizing downtown and building the city's reputation as a sports hub.

If Shackleford wins, she would become the city’s first woman, first Black and first non-white mayor.

Shackleford told IndyStar after Hogsett’s announcement that she welcomes the exchange of ideas.

"Eight years is a long time, plenty of time, to address a lot of these issues we have had that the city has not addressed. I think this is a new day. I do feel like people have been overlooked and not included in the past eight years and my goal is to make sure everyone feels welcomed and included as we develop new policies that represent them."

More: Democratic Rep. Robin Shackleford to run for Indianapolis mayor

Hogsett focused on COVID-19 impact

Hogsett foregrounded his speech by discussing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which claimed the lives of 3,000 Indianapolis residents.

“I am equally confident that in the decades to come, people will also find inspiration from this time,” he said, “inspiration drawn from the people of Indianapolis who in the face of hopelessness came together and personified the very best of our city.”

Supporters chanted “four more years” as Hogsett outlined why he is seeking one more term. Known for being a fiscally prudent moderate, Hogsett touted balanced budgets and steady tax rates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09xPCF_0jC4pGzk00

Hogsett said he is running again to finish the work he has started, especially on his $150 million violence reduction plan.

He said his crime plan has been working and wants to see it through, citing data that there has been a 15% decrease in the number of criminal homicides and a 14% decrease in non fatal shootings.

He referenced his 2015 primary campaign, where he said he was not running to be the mayor of the Democratic party, but to be the mayor of Indianapolis. He reiterated his commitment to that, pointing to the bipartisan support for the city budgets and other major policy programs.

He said his administration was able to deliver $168 million in pandemic aid, including through the IndyRent program which has provided rental assistance to low-income tenants since 2020.

Hogsett touted the achievements of his administration in boosting pandemic recovery.

“Hundreds of billions of dollars were pumped into our local economy, where we safely hosted the biggest events anyone had seen since the beginning of the pandemic,” he said, “including the Indianapolis 500 and an NCAA March Madness basketball tournament unlike no other.”

He also said his administration has made long-overdue investments in the police department, boosting officer pay, and improvements to police accountability.

A major champion of business-friendly economic development, Hogsett also said that in Indianapolis, “our booming economy is a rising tide that lifts up every neighborhood, and growth does not displace longtime residents who have every right to enjoy it.”

But for all that, Hogsett said he was not there to talk about yesterday.

“All I can see as I stand here tonight is tomorrow," he said.

But, he made it clear this would be his final term.

He did not take questions from the media afterward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uWIsV_0jC4pGzk00

Hogsett faces headwinds

While it is too early to say how close the Hogsett-Shackleford primary will be, experts said he faces headwinds to convince voters to elect him for a third time.

“An incumbent is always going to have liabilities,” University of Indianapolis political scientist Laura Merrifield Wilson said. “He’s in this precarious position where he’s served for eight years and many people are going to want to know, what’s the value?

“If reelected, what is he going to do for us for in the next four years that he hasn’t done for us and why hasn’t he done that for us?”

Still, there is no doubt Hogsett has incumbency advantage, name recognition, and a strong consolidated voter base on his side, political experts said.

His fundraising prowess is thus far unmatched by his primary opponent, having ended last year with $2.4 million in cash on hand, according to the most recent campaign finance filings. Shackleford has about $8,000 left in her uncontested statehouse campaign fund, as of Oct. 14.

In two terms, experts said he’s established himself as a pragmatic, business-friendly, and fiscally prudent mayor who’s seen the city through major economic investments , such as the renovation of Gainbridge Fieldhouse and the Elanco global headquarters at the former GM stamping plant, the opening of the new criminal justice center and a mental health-based approach to crime reduction .

In a city lacking much-needed infrastructure, he also saw to the end of a 35-year moratorium on new streetlights , one of his 2015 campaign promises. The city also worked with state lawmakers to create a financing method to pay for a $150 million expansion of the Indiana Convention Center anchored by two Hilton hotels.

“Do you want investment measured in the billions with a B?” Hogsett said during his speech, pointing to other major developments like the new IU health district, 16 Tech, and Bottleworks district. “You like Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Fieldhouse of the future?” he said. “Well just wait til you see our Indiana convention center expansion.”

But at the same time, he could face blowback from the perceptions of increased crime and lack of safety in the city , Wilson said, as well as the challenge of revitalizing downtown businesses when they’ve been decimated by the pandemic .

The pandemic and racial justice protests of 2020 have loomed large over his second term and forestalled some of the progress he might have wanted to make, she said. This could be a factor in him deciding to bid for a third term, she said, because he hasn’t been able to see all the fruits of his labor.

And, for all of Hogsett's talk that no one is being displaced as downtown continues to redevelop, many, especially in the Black community, have worried about the increasing gentrification in places like Riverside along the White River where 16 Tech is being built and Norwood by the justice center .

Shackleford said his administration has not done enough to counteract displacement from development.

"Overall there has been serious concerns with development and displacement taking place all over the city, not just in minority neighborhoods, but also in those diverse neighborhoods," Shackleford told IndyStar Tuesday. "I do think more can be done."

He might want to see the city through major accomplishments he’s helped the city secure, Wilson said, including the 2024 NBA All-Star Game .

“If I had to give a grade to Mayor Hogsett right now, it’s probably incomplete,” University of Indianapolis political scientist Greg Shufeldt said. “I think he hasn't necessarily identified what he hopes to be his legacy yet."

Given that the red wave in Indiana in the midterm confirmed Democrats are unlikely to win statewide anytime soon, Shufeldt said, the absence of any other viable political office that Hogsett could run for also likely plays a role in his run for reelection as mayor.

“Staying in a position of power in Indianapolis is probably more attractive than running unsuccessfully for a statewide office,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GCoHj_0jC4pGzk00

Experts predict Democratic primary will determine 2024 mayor

With Indianapolis trending more Democratic in recent elections, barring something unforeseen, pundits generally think the winner of the primary is likely to become the next mayor.

Hogsett has presided over the city at a time when urban areas across the country are becoming increasingly blue, Shufeldt said. Those trends helped Democrats secure both City Hall and a majority on the City-County Council in 2015 for the first time since 2003. Hogsett rode a blue wave to overwhelming victory in 2019 , which also saw Indianapolis Democrats gain a supermajority of the City-County Council .

Given how Democratic Prosecutor Ryan Mears solidly defeated his strong, well-funded Republican opponent Cyndi Carrasco in last week’s midterm, despite high-profile criticism, political experts said it is unlikely that Indianapolis would elect a Republican mayor anytime soon.

Marion County Republicans released a statement after Hogsett's announcement that indicates they too will be watching the primary closely. The statement pulls a quote from Shackleford's own mayoral announcement to use against Hogsett.

"Even Democrat Rep. Robin Shackleford described Joe Hogsett’s Indianapolis as a city with '… pothole-ridden streets where residents struggle to get enough to eat and worry that at any moment a stray bullet will travel through their wall and strike their child.'"

Experts said that Shackleford’s chances of beating Hogsett will hinge in whether she’s able to build a strong coalition of voters who will show up for her, especially in the neighborhoods she’s represented at the Statehouse and among the Black voter base.

Historical turnout for mayoral Democratic primaries has been anemic, Shufeldt said.

“I would imagine the people who have voted for (Hogsett) twice are more likely to vote for him for a third time,” Shufeldt said.

Contact IndyStar reporter Ko Lyn Cheang at kcheang@indystar.com or 317-903-7071. Follow her on Twitter: @kolyn_cheang.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Mayor Joe Hogsett announces bid for third term

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Hogsett promises to make reelection announcement

INDIANAPOLIS — After a career spent mostly in public service, from Indiana Secretary of State to U.S. Attorney to failed congressional, senate and attorney general candidate, in 2015 Joe Hogsett apparently found a job that fit him as mayor of Indianapolis. “I’ve loved being mayor,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed the opportunity.” Enjoyed it enough to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

Indianapolis Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner & Take Out Specials

Overwhelmed by the thought of cooking a holiday meal? An easy solution is to leave the cooking to the pros. Here are some of the top Indianapolis restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner or offering takeout specials for the holiday. Some places are more traditional, while others are more out-of-the-box. Reservations or preorders are recommended or required by most.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Hogsett schedules political announcement for Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will make an announcement Tuesday about his political future. The account “Mayor Joe for Indy” tweeted just before 1 p.m. Monday inviting the public to join him for a special announcement. The event will be at the Indianapolis City Market...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Rex Early, former gubernatorial candidate and party leader

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County in memory of Rex Early, a longtime Republican leader and former candidate for governor. “Flags should be flown at half-staff sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County,” according to a release from the governor’s office. “Gov. Holcomb […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
foodgressing.com

Wendy’s Hoosier Biscuit Bowl – Free Offering in Indianapolis

Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier Biscuit Bowl. To celebrate the launch of the bowl, as well as the weekend’s much-anticipated game in Indianapolis, Wendy’s is bringing in former Hoosier basketball star Christian Watford to serve up FREE Hoosier Biscuit Bowls to fans on Friday, November 18th, 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

City of Noblesville OKs incentives for Bier Brewery

Noblesville has approved an economic development agreement with Bier Brewery that will provide several incentives to the business, which plans to open next summer. Noblesville Common Council members voted 7-0 during their Oct. 25 meeting to approve the agreement, which will give Bier Brewery a $50,000 grant and a waiver of fees tied to planning and zoning throughout the project. In addition, Bier Brewery will receive infrastructure upgrades estimated at $50,000 for the relocation and improvement of sewer infrastructure on the property that includes the design, inspection, manholes and pipes, according to the agreement.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Excessive force trial begins for IMPD officers

A jury trial begins Monday for two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers who were accused of excessive force during arrests made during the May 2020 protests in downtown Indianapolis. Excessive force trial begins for IMPD officers. A jury trial begins Monday for two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers who were...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Raising Cane’s opens first Indianapolis location in Avon

AVON, Ind. — The popular chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane’s opens its first Indianapolis area location on Tuesday. Located just minutes from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 8970 E. U.S. 36 in Avon, the first Raising Cane’s is set to open its doors and offer 20 lucky “Caniacs” free Raising Cane’s for a year. Those […]
AVON, IN
iuk.edu

Experts cite Stellantis investment as buffer in uncertain economy

KOKOMO, Ind. — At a time economists fear a recession may be looming, Kokomo and its surrounding region may feel less impact, with plans underway for a $2.5 billion venture for lithium-ion battery production plant in Howard County. Stellantis and Samsung SDI announced plans to build the plant earlier...
KOKOMO, IN
Current Publishing

Races for US rep, state senate, two state reps come to fruition

In races for U.S and state seats encompassing the Boone County area, three incumbents reclaimed their seats for State Senate District 29, U.S. House of Representatives District 4 and State Representative District 24, while a new Republican nominee will represent Indiana House District 25. Although early results showed Republican Alex...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy