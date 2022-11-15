Read full article on original website
Red Bluff law firm destroyed in early-morning fire
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A fire destroyed large parts of a two-story building in downtown Red Bluff Wednesday morning in a very historical part of the city. Fire crews responded to calls of a fire at Martin & Logan Attorneys at Law’s office on Washington St. at around 4 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, the fire had taken over the second-story framing and roof of the structure.
Speed limit on Highway 99 south of Los Molinos reduced
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The speed limit on Highway 99E is being reduced south of Los Molinos, according to Caltrans District 2. Caltrans said people will notice signs near the South Avenue intersections as the speed limit is reduced from 65 mph to 55 mph. There will be signs saying...
Caltrans celebrates road safety milestone with Highway 70 widening project
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans leaders celebrated a major milestone in road safety on Wednesday. They celebrated the Highway 70 Safety Improvement Project in South Butte County. The two-lane road was expanded to five lanes to improve safety and allow for room to pass. Caltrans said the area has a...
Drinking Water is Drying Up in Orland Wells
Hundreds of people in Orland rely on their wells to supply water but after years of very little rain, extreme drought conditions are leaving people with no drinking water. That's when Orland started connecting homes to their city's water supply. Orland's City Manager, Pete Carr told Action News Now, "Many...
Proposed homeless campground near Chico airport needs environmental analysis, application
CHICO, Calif. - An effort to create a campground for the homeless near the Chico airport is still ongoing. In July, the North State Shelter Team brought a proposal to the City of Chico to build a campground with 82 campsites near the airport, about 2,500 feet south of runway 31R.
Bear River Campground Town Hall scheduled for Nov. 21
BEAR RIVER PROPERTY TOWN HALL When: Monday, Nov. 21 Time: 6 p.m. Online: placer-ca-gov.zoom.us/j/94110507396 Phone: 877-853-5247 or 888-788-0099 Webinar ID: 941 1050 7396. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Placer County Parks and Open Space are hosting a virtual town hall to provide an update on the Bear River Campground.
Lassen Volcanic Highway closes for winter
MINERAL, Calif. - The Lassen Volcanic Highway has closed after the recent storm brought snow and ice to the area. The Lassen Volcanic National Park will remain open for visitors but vehicle access will be limited to one mile from the northwest entrance to the Loomis Plaza. Drivers can also...
Flames from old Victorian home light up street in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif - A fire broke out early Wednesday morning inside an old Victorian home in Red Bluff. A neighbor called 911 to report the fire just after 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Washington Street on the north side of town. Red Bluff Fire Chief Michael Bachmeyer said the first fire crew arrived in less than three minutes and the fire had already spread to the first and second story of the home.
After sudden fire evacuations, Butte County communities turn to sirens
Pete Cuming was paged around 3 o’clock in the morning on Nov. 9, 2018 — less than 24 hours after the Camp Fire erupted in Butte County and overtook the town of Paradise. “Last year we had the Dixie [Fire], and it was revisited in several meetings as to having something that would tell the town all at once that it’s time to go.”
Caltrans worker who rescued woman from Feather River receives state’s Medal of Valor
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Caltrans worker in Butte County was one of four workers to receive the Governor's State Employee Medal of Valor award for risking his life to help save a woman last year. Gov. Gavin Newsom presented the award to Travis Sutton after he helped save a...
Power restored to PG&E customers near Bangor
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 8:15 A.M. UPDATE - More than 2,000 customers were without power near Bangor Tuesday night, according to the PG&E power outage map. PG&E says the outage began at 8:23 p.m. Tuesday and was estimated to return around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. The outage was restored by Wednesday at...
Traffic on northbound Highway 99 slows in Chico after multi-vehicle crash
CHICO, Calif. 8:52 A.M. UPDATE - Traffic was slow on Highway 99 due to a multiple-vehicle crash in Chico Tuesday morning. One lane was open after the crash happened just south of the Cohasset Road exit on Highway 99 north. Just before 9 a.m., traffic was flowing again. An SUV,...
Driver arrested for DUI after crash on Cohasset Road
CHICO, Calif. - One man was arrested for DUI after crashing his car north of the Chico Regional Airport Thursday morning. This happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Cohasset Road, near Keefer Ridge Road. A California Highway Patrol officer on scene told Action News Now that the driver was arrested...
Highway 99 metering lights go active Monday in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Drivers may have to wait a moment before they get on Highway 99 in Chico in the morning. The new meter lights will be turned on on two entrance ramps Monday, Nov. 14. On the ramp, you have to wait for a green to go. The meter...
Largest Nagar Kirtan event held in Yuba City brings pride to region’s Sikh Punjabi community
This year’s Nagar Kirtan parade was the largest in history, temple representatives said. It was held the first weekend in November at the Sikh temple of Gurudwara Sahib in Yuba City. Also known as the Sikh Parade, the event has occurred yearly since 1979. It’s considered by Yuba Citians...
Train vs. Car: Woman escapes with seconds to spare in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - An Amtrak train was stopped after slamming into a small car early Tuesday morning. The woman inside the car got out moments before the train slammed it, police say. She apparently ran off before they got there. The collision happened around 2:30 a.m. on the tracks...
Chico City Council passes motion to rename local airport
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Municipal Airport will be renamed the Chico Regional Airport after City Council voted 6-1 in favor of the name change. The name change comes after Mayor Andrew Coolidge suggested the airport needed rebranding to attract more business to the area. Coolidge told Action News Now that...
Hundreds in Orland confront Glenn County Fairgrounds Board on Orland Raceway closure
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Community members and the Glenn County Fairgrounds Board of Directors went back and forth in Tuesday night's meeting about the future of the Orland Raceway. Over 100 people packed in the fairgrounds Arts and Crafts building for the meeting. Some of the audience brought signs saying...
Thousands create Thanksgiving baskets for people in need at 31st annual basket brigade
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA, Calif. - Grandmaster Azad hosted the 31st annual Thanksgiving Basket Brigade Wednesday afternoon, delivering Thanksgiving dinner to families in need. Hundreds of volunteers packed Azad's Martial Arts Center on Walnut St. in Chico adding turkey, stuffing and all the thanksgiving essentials in baskets for people in need. “The...
Back to the drawing board for proposed Chico apartment complex
CHICO, Calif. - Plans for an apartment complex on Cussick Ave. and W. East Ave. are back to the drawing board following an Architectural Review and Historic Preservation meeting on Wednesday. A motion to approve the plans was made but no board members seconded the motion meaning it was neither...
