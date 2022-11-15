ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bluff law firm destroyed in early-morning fire

RED BLUFF, Calif. — A fire destroyed large parts of a two-story building in downtown Red Bluff Wednesday morning in a very historical part of the city. Fire crews responded to calls of a fire at Martin & Logan Attorneys at Law’s office on Washington St. at around 4 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, the fire had taken over the second-story framing and roof of the structure.
Speed limit on Highway 99 south of Los Molinos reduced

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The speed limit on Highway 99E is being reduced south of Los Molinos, according to Caltrans District 2. Caltrans said people will notice signs near the South Avenue intersections as the speed limit is reduced from 65 mph to 55 mph. There will be signs saying...
Drinking Water is Drying Up in Orland Wells

Hundreds of people in Orland rely on their wells to supply water but after years of very little rain, extreme drought conditions are leaving people with no drinking water. That's when Orland started connecting homes to their city's water supply. Orland's City Manager, Pete Carr told Action News Now, "Many...
Bear River Campground Town Hall scheduled for Nov. 21

BEAR RIVER PROPERTY TOWN HALL When: Monday, Nov. 21 Time: 6 p.m. Online: placer-ca-gov.zoom.us/j/94110507396 Phone: 877-853-5247 or 888-788-0099 Webinar ID: 941 1050 7396. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Placer County Parks and Open Space are hosting a virtual town hall to provide an update on the Bear River Campground.
Lassen Volcanic Highway closes for winter

MINERAL, Calif. - The Lassen Volcanic Highway has closed after the recent storm brought snow and ice to the area. The Lassen Volcanic National Park will remain open for visitors but vehicle access will be limited to one mile from the northwest entrance to the Loomis Plaza. Drivers can also...
Flames from old Victorian home light up street in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif - A fire broke out early Wednesday morning inside an old Victorian home in Red Bluff. A neighbor called 911 to report the fire just after 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Washington Street on the north side of town. Red Bluff Fire Chief Michael Bachmeyer said the first fire crew arrived in less than three minutes and the fire had already spread to the first and second story of the home.
After sudden fire evacuations, Butte County communities turn to sirens

Pete Cuming was paged around 3 o’clock in the morning on Nov. 9, 2018 — less than 24 hours after the Camp Fire erupted in Butte County and overtook the town of Paradise. “Last year we had the Dixie [Fire], and it was revisited in several meetings as to having something that would tell the town all at once that it’s time to go.”
Power restored to PG&E customers near Bangor

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 8:15 A.M. UPDATE - More than 2,000 customers were without power near Bangor Tuesday night, according to the PG&E power outage map. PG&E says the outage began at 8:23 p.m. Tuesday and was estimated to return around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. The outage was restored by Wednesday at...
Driver arrested for DUI after crash on Cohasset Road

CHICO, Calif. - One man was arrested for DUI after crashing his car north of the Chico Regional Airport Thursday morning. This happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Cohasset Road, near Keefer Ridge Road. A California Highway Patrol officer on scene told Action News Now that the driver was arrested...
Highway 99 metering lights go active Monday in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Drivers may have to wait a moment before they get on Highway 99 in Chico in the morning. The new meter lights will be turned on on two entrance ramps Monday, Nov. 14. On the ramp, you have to wait for a green to go. The meter...
Train vs. Car: Woman escapes with seconds to spare in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. - An Amtrak train was stopped after slamming into a small car early Tuesday morning. The woman inside the car got out moments before the train slammed it, police say. She apparently ran off before they got there. The collision happened around 2:30 a.m. on the tracks...
Chico City Council passes motion to rename local airport

CHICO, Calif. - Chico Municipal Airport will be renamed the Chico Regional Airport after City Council voted 6-1 in favor of the name change. The name change comes after Mayor Andrew Coolidge suggested the airport needed rebranding to attract more business to the area. Coolidge told Action News Now that...
Thousands create Thanksgiving baskets for people in need at 31st annual basket brigade

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA, Calif. - Grandmaster Azad hosted the 31st annual Thanksgiving Basket Brigade Wednesday afternoon, delivering Thanksgiving dinner to families in need. Hundreds of volunteers packed Azad's Martial Arts Center on Walnut St. in Chico adding turkey, stuffing and all the thanksgiving essentials in baskets for people in need. “The...
Back to the drawing board for proposed Chico apartment complex

CHICO, Calif. - Plans for an apartment complex on Cussick Ave. and W. East Ave. are back to the drawing board following an Architectural Review and Historic Preservation meeting on Wednesday. A motion to approve the plans was made but no board members seconded the motion meaning it was neither...
