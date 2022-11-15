Read full article on original website
whcuradio.com
Owego Police respond to gunshot victim Tuesday night
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Shots fired in Tioga County. Village of Owego Police responded to the area of North Avenue and George Street around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a gunshot victim. Emergency Services stabilized the 29-year-old, and he was transported to a hospital. He was treated and later released. Officials determined the injury was an accidental discharge. Officials recovered the firearm used in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
NewsChannel 36
Three People Arrested on Burglary Charges After a Brief Foot Chase
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - Authorities arrested three people on burglary charges earlier today, after a brief foot chase. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's office, police responded to a report of people entering the former Ruben's Junk Yard on Christian Hollow Road in Southport. When police arrived, the people ran...
Elmira man indicted for May burglary; auto part theft
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been indicted following an incident in May of 2022 where police say he burglarized a Southside auto shop and stole catalytic converters. According to the indictment, Jeremy R. Cornell is facing three charges against him for an act that took place on May 17, 2022. The counts […]
Owego man injured by accidental gun shot
Yesterday, at around 7:50 p.m., the Owego Police Department responded to the area of North Avenue and George Street to attend to a gun shot victim.
Police looking for Windsor burglary suspect
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Windsor burglary suspect.
State Police at Endwell Find a Sad Story on “Inspection Sticker”
A brief tale of despair was scrawled on a fake vehicle inspection sticker discovered by state troopers based in Endwell. New York State Police posted a photo of the handwritten message on social media Wednesday. Inside the yellow block where official text normally would be found was a note in...
Utica man arrested after ripping out pipes, forcing ex-girlfriend at gunpoint to drive to Syracuse
UTICA, NY – Police in Utica got to the bottom of a bizarre domestic disturbance complaint this weekend to find that a woman was abducted at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend, who also ripped out the water pipes in her home, causing flooding. On November 1, Utica police officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Maple Street to find the female victim who told officers what happened. “The officers were informed that several days earlier, the victim’s ex-significant other and she engaged in an argument about the status of their relationship,” the Utica Police Department said. “As the conversation was ongoing, The post Utica man arrested after ripping out pipes, forcing ex-girlfriend at gunpoint to drive to Syracuse appeared first on Shore News Network.
NewsChannel 36
4 bear cubs killed in New Jersey, Chemung Co. Sheriff: 'It's illegal in NYS'
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- A community in New Jersey is outraged over the recent killing of 4 bear cubs. The cubs and their mother were at a state park in New Jersey when this happened. I spoke to Sheriff Bill Schrom to find out if this is illegal in New York state and what charges could an individual face.
whcuradio.com
Homer Police warn about phone scam
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) – Reports of a phone scam in Homer. Homer Police say a person received a call from someone claiming to be an officer with the Federal Trade Commission. The scammer provided a phony name and badge number and asked the victim to withdraw funds and give their social security number to settle an arrest warrant. Authorities say never give out information over the phone, and no government or law enforcement agency will ever call asking for money.
Shotgun, electronics stolen from man's home
Tioga Township, Pa. — An 80-year-old Tioga County man reported to police that someone had broken into his home and stole a number of items totaling up to $400. Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield said they were dispached to a home on the 17,000 block of Route 287 in Tioga Township on Oct. 26 at 12 a.m. An investigation revealed that an unknown person had entered the victim's residence. Items stolen included a flat screen TV valued at $150, a computer also valued at $150, and a 20-gauge shotgun valued at $100. Police said DNA samples were discovered at the scene and submitted to the lab for identification analysis. If you have information about the burglary, contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
whcuradio.com
Fire wrecks hunting camp in Homer
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — A hunting camp in Homer is no longer standing, after a fire. Authorities say the blaze happened on Sunday afternoon on Route 41. The cause is unknown, and there are no reports of injuries. Crews from Cortlandville assisted Homer firefighters on the scene.
whcuradio.com
Part of Hudson Street will close Thursday in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A road closure on tap Thursday in Ithaca. The 200 block of Hudson Street will close between Pleasant and Prospect Streets to install water and sewer service to an apartment building. Pleasant and Prospect Streets will remain open. There will be no water service interruption during the work. It happens from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. tomorrow.
whcuradio.com
Joly upbeat about IPD’s future
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Acting Ithaca Police Chief John Joly sees a bright future for his department. Despite the number of vacancies at IPD, Joly told Ithaca’s Morning News recently he’s optimistic. They’re also seeking lateral transfers. Joly says lateral transfers can come from anywhere in...
Syracuse judge rips ‘extremely prejudicial’ revelation before trial in I-81 overpass murder
Syracuse, NY — A Syracuse man charged with murder nearly two years ago said for the first time this week that he had an alibi at the time of the December 2020 slaying. The revelation came only 12 days before Hosea Hanslip is due to stand trial in the Dec. 31, 2020 murder of Joel Saldana on the Bear Road overpass across Interstate 81.
whcuradio.com
Homer woman faces grand larceny charge
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Homer woman faces a felony in Cortlandville. State Troopers responded to a report of a theft at Walmart on Bennie Road Friday. They say 37-year-old Ashley Jenkins failed to scan more than $1,000 of merchandise in the self-checkout lane. She was arrested and charged with felony grand larceny. She will appear in Cortlandville Town Court on November 28th.
Jail staff ignored warning signs before woman hanged herself in Justice Center cell, family says in lawsuit
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County Justice Center employees ignoring a woman’s deteriorating mental health led to her death by suicide in a jail cell last September, a lawsuit filed in federal court claims. Angela Peng, 27, was found unconscious and unresponsive after she was jailed for a probation...
whcuradio.com
State grant to help Tompkins County law enforcement review body cam footage
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Nearly $250,000 in state funding is set to benefit criminal justice in Tompkins County. The money would help law enforcement review body camera footage. County Administrator Lisa Holmes says the funds would be dispersed among several agencies, including the Department of Emergency Response. Legislators plan...
Violent Binghamton felon headed to State prison
Today in Broome County Court, Amanda Hoyt, 32 of Binghamton, was sentenced to 5 years in New York State prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Burglary in the Second Degree.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Police Looking for Crossing Guards
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Elmira Police Department is putting the word out that they are looking for a Substitute School Crossing Guards to help local students cross the road. According to the E.P.D. these part time positions could eventually lead to a full-time position. Applicants who pass a background...
Missing vulnerable adult alert cancelled in Elmira
9:00 PM UPDATE: The NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office have cancelled the missing person alert for Kuhn. ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials are looking for a missing and vulnerable 82-year-old man from Elmira. The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services sent out an alert that James […]
