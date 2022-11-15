ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

'It should've been handled differently.' NMSP chief says mistakes led to officer's death

By Justin Garcia, Las Cruces Sun-News
 1 day ago
LAS CRUCES - The New Mexico State Police chief acknowledged that police mishandled a traffic stop that ultimately ended Officer Darian Jarrott's life.

On Feb. 4, 2021, Omar Cueva gunned down 28-year-old Jarrott on Interstate 10, as shown in Jarrott's body camera footage. Cueva then sped five miles east towards Las Cruces. There, Las Cruces Police Department officers caught up to Cueva.

After wrecking Cueva's truck, a gunfight broke out between Cueva and LCPD officers. After Cueva fired several rounds from a semi-automatic rifle, an LCPD officer managed to kill him.

Several months later, Jarrott's widow filed a lawsuit against New Mexico State Police and other agencies involved in the shooting. Through those lawsuits, it became clear Cueva was more than a random traffic stop gone wrong.

"Officer Jarrott was sent into an ambush without protection, backup, or even the information needed to know the danger he was in," the civil complaint reads. "As a result, he was brutally murdered."

What we knew already

Court records show that Homeland Security Investigations — an investigative agency of the Department of Homeland Security responsible for investigating transnational crime — had investigated Cueva for several weeks.

The undercover agents had also learned Cueva told another that he "wasn't going back to jail" before the shootings.

As they closed in on Cueva, HSI used undercover agents to buy fentanyl from Cueva in Deming. They then contacted New Mexico State Police and requested the agency pull Cueva over. Mark Madrid, then an NMSP Sargent, testified that HSI informed him that Cueva was on his way to Deming. Madrid said HSI seemed confused about what they wanted.

"I think they were not knowing what was going on," Madrid said, according to a deposition transcript. "I believe they were hinting at something that wasn't there."

Madrid added that HSI seemed unaware of Cueva's location. Later, HSI sent Madrid four photos of four vehicles, saying that Cueva was likely in one of them. Madrid passed that info to Jarrott and told Jarrott to be on the lookout for Cueva's truck.

A tactical team — including two NMSP officers who didn't tell Madrid they were working alongside HSI — was trailing Cueva a few miles back. The camera inside Jarrott's police unit shows the team arriving on the scene minutes after Cueva shoots him.

What's new

On Aug. 8, Jarrott's attorney, Sam Bregman, interrogated NMSP Chief Tim Johnson as part of a deposition.

In a transcript attached to a motion filed Nov. 8, Johnson said that the moment Jarrott pulled over Cueva represented a mistake. Instead, Johnson said NMSP should have conducted a "high-risk" stop involving multiple officers presenting overwhelming force against Cueva.

Story continues below document:

In a previous deposition, Madrid said he did not believe the stop was high-risk based on the information HSI gave him.

"He should've asked more questions," Johnson said of Madrid. "It should've been handled differently."

Johnson also said someone should have communicated that the two NMSP officers working with HSI to apprehend Cueva were in the area. Both officers knew how dangerous Cueva was and were familiar with the plan to arrest him.

But that information never made it to Jarrott or Madrid.

Johnson pinned the communication breakdown on "everybody," saying that he wasn't sure if the two NMSP officers ever informed Madrid about their involvement. Johnson said that whether it was communication from the HSI to NMSP or NMSP internally, the miscommunication ultimately cost Jarrott his life.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

