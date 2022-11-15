Read full article on original website
What happens to the Jan. 6 panel if GOP wins the House?
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is set to dissolve no matter who wins Tuesday’s midterm elections — but a GOP takeover of the House leaves a near zero chance it will be revived.
Marco Rubio demands GOP Senate leadership vote be postponed after midterm failures
Coming off the heels of a lackluster GOP midterm performance, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) urged Republicans to postpone next week's Senate leadership vote. Rubio, who cruised to victory in his Florida Senate reelection bid, cautioned that the party needs to reassess its leadership in the upper chamber to ensure its top brass is being a champion for working-class Americans.
Schumer skips over Feinstein, 89, for Senate president pro tem, third in presidential line of succession
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is picking Sen. Patty Murray to be the next Senate president pro tempore in 2023 after Sen. Patrick Leahy retires.
Budowsky: The McCain Senate Office Building
Senators should rename the Russell Senate Office Building the McCain Senate Office Building. By doing so, they would send a powerful message to voters, telling them, in effect, “We hear you.”. By renaming the building after the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), Democrats would be making a gesture of...
Defiant Mitch McConnell declares 'I'm not going anywhere' as he is re-elected Republican Senate leader after challenge with Rick Scott and despite criticism over underwhelming GOP midterms
Senator Mitch McConnell fended off a challenge from Florida Sen. Rick Scott to hold on to his position as GOP leader on Wednesday. 'I'm not going anywhere,' McConnell told reporters when asked if he would step aside after he surpasses late Sen. Mike Mansfield, D-Mont., for longest-serving party leader in history in 2023.
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz to introduce motion to delay GOP leadership elections
After several Republican senators urged Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to delay GOP leadership elections, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has said he will put forward a motion to do so on Wednesday. "Tomorrow, I will offer a motion to delay the Republican Senate leadership elections until AFTER the Georgia...
Florida's Scott takes on McConnell in bid for Senate leader
Florida Sen. Rick Scott is mounting a long-shot bid to unseat Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell
Democrats call protections for ‘Dreamers’ a lame-duck priority
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer told a group of immigrant advocates and reporters at an event Wednesday that his “focus is on Dreamers,” or undocumented immigrants who came to the country as children, during the waning weeks of this Congress. The New York Democrat, who controls the...
It’s Official: The Democrats Held the Senate
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. What’s been likely for days is now official: Democrats will hold the US Senate. Media outlets on Saturday night projected that Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto had narrowly won her race, giving Democrats at least 50 Senate seats—enough to control the chamber.
GOP House Budget contenders stress party unity on fiscal issues
House Republicans will face their biggest tests of unity in the next Congress on fiscal issues, from adopting a budget resolution that will guide the party’s spending and tax priorities to leveraging deadlines for government funding and lifting the debt ceiling in hopes of implementing some goals. While a...
Pelosi opts to step down as Democratic leader
Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that she will not run for another term as Democratic leader, adhering to a self-imposed term-limit pledge she made four years ago. “With great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” the California Democrat said in a speech from the House floor. She said she plans to remain a member of the House.
GOP had big opportunity, but voters balked at sweeping change
ANALYSIS — Elections are humbling, and this time it’s Republicans’ turn for some soul-searching. Republicans were handed a tremendous opportunity in 2022. Midterm elections are typically a referendum on the party in power, and the party in power was coming up short. Just 17 percent of Americans said they were satisfied with the way things were going in the country, 68 percent of voters said the condition of the nation’s economy was either “not so good” or “poor,” and a majority of Americans disapproved of President Joe Biden’s job performance.
FERC chairman’s term could end as Manchin balks at renomination
Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., said he is not comfortable holding a hearing on the renomination of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman Richard Glick, which means the Democratic commissioner's tenure is likely to end Dec. 31 after more than five years. Without a hearing this Congress at the Energy and...
Senators to DOD: Address ‘bad actors’ among military landlords
After learning that one-third of the private landlords on U.S. military bases have failed to guarantee servicemembers a complete “tenant bill of rights” required by law, five senators have asked the Pentagon to force the companies to do so. In a six-page letter sent Monday to Defense Secretary...
Senate advances same-sex marriage bill with new provisions
The Senate moved forward on a bill to codify federal recognition of same-sex marriages Wednesday, after a bipartisan group of negotiators said measures would be added to bolster religious protections in order to address concerns from some Republicans. The 62-37 vote on a procedural move sets up a potential final...
House should ‘keep its word’ and seat delegate from Cherokee Nation, panel hears
With nearly two centuries of expectations on his back, Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. faced the House Rules Committee on Wednesday as the panel examined the path forward to seating the first-ever tribal nation delegate in Congress. In the 1830s, lawmakers narrowly ratified a treaty promising to allow a...
Senate probe finds forced medical procedures in immigration center
Some women held at Irwin County Detention Center in Georgia were subject to “excessive, invasive, and often unnecessary gynecological procedures,” according to a bipartisan Senate investigation unveiled at a hearing Tuesday. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Investigations Subcommittee, shared the...
These are the soon-to-be former members K Street wants to woo
Texas Rep. Kevin Brady, a former chairman of the Ways and Means panel, enjoys something of a standing invitation on K Street. Should he decide to join the influence business when he leaves the House in January after 13 terms, the Republican is likely to field multiple job offers with a salary in excess of $1 million, according to lobbyists and headhunters.
Republicans battle for House, Senate leadership
Some key congressional races are still too close to call more than a week after the midterm elections, but Republicans are expected to take control of the House when all the votes are counted. NBC News’ Allie Raffa breaks down how House GOP leaders are preparing to take the majority and whether Mitch McConnell has the support to stay in his role as Senate minority leader. Nov. 16, 2022.
McConnell re-elected as Senate GOP leader
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will continue to lead the Senate GOP after gaining enough votes from his Republican colleagues to beat back a challenge by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the outgoing chair of the Senate GOP’s campaign arm, made less than 24 hours ago, per McConnell's spokesperson.
