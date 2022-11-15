ANALYSIS — Elections are humbling, and this time it’s Republicans’ turn for some soul-searching. Republicans were handed a tremendous opportunity in 2022. Midterm elections are typically a referendum on the party in power, and the party in power was coming up short. Just 17 percent of Americans said they were satisfied with the way things were going in the country, 68 percent of voters said the condition of the nation’s economy was either “not so good” or “poor,” and a majority of Americans disapproved of President Joe Biden’s job performance.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO