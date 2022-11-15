ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

WDSU

A cloudy, windy and chilly Tuesday

A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for Lakes Pontchartrain, Maurepas and Borgne, the Mississippi Sound, Chandeleur and Breton Sounds and the SE Louisiana coastal waters out 20 miles into the Gulf of Mexico until 6am Thursday due to northerly winds at 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. These conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
LOUISIANA STATE
magic1029fm.com

Thanksgiving Dinner Will Be Cheaper in Louisiana This Year

Anyone who knows me knows that Thanksgiving is EASILY my favorite holiday of the year. A day full of eating like a king and spending time with friends and family, what could be better than that?. If you’re in charge of making sure everyone is fed and happy, you’ll be...
LOUISIANA STATE
96.5 KVKI

How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?

If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Magic 1470AM

Top 5 Best Christmas Tree Farms In Louisiana

This time of year, people are out and about looking to buy Christmas trees. Some choose the pre-lit LED trees, while others go for real Christmas trees. It's a matter of taste. Though the box tree is more convenient, there is something about the smell of pine that only comes from a real tree, that makes Christmas a little more special. Don't you think?
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Free smoke alarms and installation available to La. residents

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - With temperatures falling lower than usual for this time of year, fire officials are reminding residents to keep safety in mind while using heaters. Residents who need fire, smoke and carbon monoxide alarms can contact their local fire departments to schedule a free installation under the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal’s Operation Save-a-Life program.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project

Fear of Baton Rouge traffic is driving misinformation surrounding Louisiana's plan to expand the I-10 corridor in the city. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Louisiana officials are working to dispel misinformation that has prompted truck drivers and the state attorney general to voice last-minute complaints about traffic due to planned lane closures for an Interstate 10 widening project in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
q973radio.com

CDC map puts Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana in worst category for flu activity

The 2022 Flu season is predicted to be vicious and it’s off to an early start- especially in the south. The CDC has put seven states on their “Highest Category” map for this flu season — and all 3 states in the ArkLaTex are included! Also included in the map are Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. The Washington D.C. area is also included in the list of the high category areas.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Who is Black? In Louisiana, there's a lot at stake in how that's answered

LOUISIANA, USA — We could learn next year if Louisiana must follow a lower court’s ruling to include a second majority-minority district. Part of the argument in the case drew national attention when some state Republicans argued for a narrower definition of who is considered “Black” and how that could impact who voters send to congress. It’s an argument that revives a complicated and ugly part of American history and leaves some to wonder if their voting rights are at stake.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

$200,000 Powerball sold in Baton Rouge Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A $200,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Baton Rouge gas station on Saturday, Nov. 12. The winning ticket was sold at a RaceTrac on Harding Boulevard, according to Louisiana Lottery. The largest-ever Powerball jackpot — $2 billion — was won by a person...
BATON ROUGE, LA

